Wilkes-Barre officials meet with PennDOT on passenger rail service study

An Amtrak conductor sends a radio message while looking out the side of a passenger car in this file photo. Wilkes-Barre officials on Wednesday held a follow-up meeting with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation representatives to discuss passenger rail service. PennDOT has agreed to fund a preliminary study on establishing service between Wilkes-Barre and several other possible cities in the state. File Photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — City officials Wednesday held a follow-up meeting with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation representatives to discuss passenger rail service.

PennDOT has agreed to fund a preliminary study on establishing service between Wilkes-Barre and several other possible cities in the state.

Mayor George Brown, members of his administration, City Controller Darren Snyder and Councilman Tony Brooks participated in the 90-minute, in-person meeting at City Hall with PennDOT representatives from Harrisburg and the District 4-0 Engineering Office in Dunmore. Also included were study consultants retained by PennDOT, Brown said in a press release.

“The purpose of this meeting was to brainstorm with city officials their vision for the future of the city and for passenger rail. A follow-up meeting will be scheduled to review preliminary ideas based on this meeting and data acquired by the consultants and is anticipated to occur within 60-75 days, the release said.

Snyder, who first raised the idea of a study for service to Philadelphia in 2019, brought it up again earlier this year and pointed out the federal government was providing funding for infrastructure projects. In addition, Amtrak was expanding passenger service routes, including a connection between Scranton and New York City.

In March, City Council approved a $100,000 study to be prepared by consultant Transportation Economics & Management Systems of Frederick, Md. But Brown, noting his support for the concept of passenger service, said PennDOT had to be involved and recommended contacting the state agency.

Brown, Snyder. Brooks and other city officials held an online Zoom meeting with PennDOT in June to discuss the study and arrange for a second meeting.