US Navy sailor from Etowah falls overboard in Baltic Sea; search efforts called off

US Navy says 'bright' Henderson County sailor 'lost overboard' in Baltic Sea
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Navy on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, officially identified the sailor who fell overboard just days prior while operating in the Baltic Sea as Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman. The Navy also issued a statement from the commanding officer of the USS Arleigh Burke,...
Burke Search and Rescue urges hikers to be prepared
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County Search and Rescue is reminding hikers to be prepared when they head out into the wilderness. Wes Taylor, a battalion chief for the rescue team, says a whistle is one of 10 essentials you should carry every time you go into the woods.
2 South Carolina men killed in World War II accounted for
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced two men from the Upstate of South Carolina, both killed during World War II, have been accounted for. U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. George B. Walker, 25, of Spartanburg was accounted for in June and U.S. Navy...
WNC war veteran to receive prestigious honor from French government
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A World War II veteran from the mountains is receiving a big honor. George Sarros, a volunteer at the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas in Brevard, was a part of the D-Day invasion. The French government is honoring him with the Legion of Merit.
North Carolina county putting AR-15s in every school for security
“I do not want to have to run back out to the car to grab an AR, because that's time lost. Hopefully we'll never need it, but I want my guys to be as prepared as prepared can be,” he added.
Storms ground flights in Asheville, nationwide
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was more stress for travelers Friday with hundreds of flights canceled at airports across the United States. According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights were canceled. That came after about 1,200 flights were canceled Thursday. A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said the...
Pristine Island, An Hour From Greenville, SC, Has Splash Park and Cabins on Lake Hartwell
The Big Water Marina on Lake Hartwell, just an hour from Greenville, SC has tons of family-friendly entertainment, food, water options, and even beautiful cabins. So stay for a day, a weekend, or a week! Media tickets were provided to Splash Island for this review. I came to the Big...
Search underway for missing Tennessee man whose phone pinged in Cherokee area
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A search is underway for a man who is missing. The family of 23-year-old Bryce Evans says he was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, heading from Knoxville, Tennessee, to UNC Charlotte, where he has an internship. “The last thing they [his family]...
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
Point Lookout Trail to close temporarily for landslide repairs starting Aug. 8
NEBO, N.C. (WLOS) — Point Lookout Trail on the Grandfather Ranger District in Nebo will be temporarily closed for repairs beginning Aug. 8, 2022. Officials said the trail is expected to remain closed for up to two months, and Mill Creek Road can be used as an alternate route during the closure.
Long-running NC Mineral & Gem Festival celebrates 63rd year this weekend in Spruce Pine
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WLOS) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend and something gorgeous to look at?. The North Carolina Mineral and Gem Festival is happening Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 in Mitchell County. The festival is a big deal for one couple from South...
Investigation into Duke Energy over chemical spray shows no state law violation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There's an update to an investigation into chemical concerns in a Buncombe County neighborhood, following Duke Energy employees spraying herbicide close to residents' homes. After neighbors filed complaints with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was...
Storms bring hail, ominous clouds to Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Lightning lit the skies over much of Western North Carolina as stormy weather rolled through Wednesday night. Downed trees and hail were reported in Fletcher, and there were reports of several trees down in Marion. Want to submit your photos or see more from others...
College student goes missing while traveling through NC mountains on his way to Charlotte
Cherokee, N.C. — A University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to finish up a summer internship. That's the last time anyone saw him before he went missing. "The last thing they heard was that he was going to the gym, and then drive...
Top local stories we are following today
Bent trees may be Cherokee path markers
During a walk or hike on the many trails and paths throughout Macon County, sighting a tree with unnaturally bent limbs may cause one to pause. Yet, without realizing “trail trees” actually exist throughout the region, the curiosity could be passed by without much consideration. Long before an...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Marion transported to Mission with serious injuries
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials say one pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Marion Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, and was transported to a hospital. McDowell County Emergency Services said the incident happened at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday on US 221 South. Officials said the pedestrian was struck by a...
'Insanity' of staff shortage forces The Burrow at Augusta to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville restaurant says that "the insanity of the national staff shortage" has forced it to close its doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta announced Wednesday that it would be its last night in the neighborhood. The news was announced via social media, and from...
Asheville Regional Airport opens new cell phone lot for those picking up travelers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has opened a new Cell Phone Lot. This lot is located across the street from the main entrance to the terminal, on Airport Park Rd. The lot will give those picking up passengers a complimentary place to park and wait. The Airport has also expanded the Shuttle Lot in the same area.
