ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

Ukraine envoy warns Canada that waiver for Gazprom will drag out Putin’s war

OTTAWA, Ont. — Ukraine’s ambassador in Ottawa is urging lawmakers to resist bait from the Kremlin that has them undermining Canada’s sanctions regime against Russia. Ukrainian ambassador Yuliia Kovaliv warned MPs that the Liberal government’s decision to waive sanctions and return a Nord Stream turbine to Germany for the Gazprom pipeline sets a “very dangerous precedent” and is not a one-time decision.
WORLD
POLITICO

So… what’s the deal with Kansas?

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Kansas’ resounding rejection of a ballot initiative to end a right to an abortion in...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Politico#Democratic#West Wing Playbook#Democrats
POLITICO

The strong women who shaped Liz Cheney

Happy Friday, rulers! Katie here; we’re doing something different today. We have a guest contributor: Susan Anderson, a longtime Wyoming-based journalist who has covered the Cheney Family for three decades. Given all the interest in Liz Cheney’s independent streak and willingness to buck Donald Trump, Anderson wrote for us about her family background and how it might have shaped her character and political career, based on reporting over the years. More below. Thanks to Maya Parthasarathy for helping to put this newsletter together.
WYOMING STATE
POLITICO

The man selling GOP politics to Black media

With help from Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala and Bill Duryea. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison, the Department of Justice charges current and former Louisville police officers in connection with the raid that killed Breonna Taylor and the economy adds 528,000 jobs, defying expectations. First, though, we start with the face of the RNC’s Black media outreach.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

China suspends dialogue with U.S.

Iceland’s new volcano: It’s bringing a new level of excitement and danger to transiting through Reykjavik. China suspends climate and other dialogue with U.S.: Other areas of cooperation affected by Beijing’s decision include maritime safety, counternarcotics and transnational crime, per AP. Beijing continues to fire ballistic missiles near Taiwan for the first time since 1996. With Beijing warning commercial planes to avoid nearby airspace, Taipei is calling the exercises “a maritime and aerial blockade.”
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The politics of making history

RECONCILIATION LATEST — The overnight vote-a-rama is winding down and a final vote on the Inflation Reduction Act in the Senate will come this afternoon. The House is scheduled to return and take up the bill on Friday. Our sleep-deprived Hill team has all the latest details here. BIDEN...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Senate parliamentarian kills key policy in Dem reconciliation bill

BREAKING — Democrats have lost a key piece of the prescription drug pricing reform policy in their reconciliation bill. In an email to Senate staffers at 3:30 a.m., ELIZABETH MACDONOUGH, the Senate parliamentarian, released her long-awaited guidance on the drug pricing plan. The good news for Democrats is that most of their drug reform proposals survived.
POLITICO

Can Michael LaRosa possibly be replaced?

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. The hunt for JILL BIDEN’s next spokesperson is on. In recent weeks, the White...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy