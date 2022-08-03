ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Grand jury returns indictment in 1990 murder of Sharon Gill

By WFTX Digital Team
 2 days ago
A grand jury indictment was returned for the 1990 murder of Sharon Gill in Charlotte County.

Roland T. Davis Sr. is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Gill was alone in her home on Rampart Boulevard in the Deep Creek community on March 21st, 1990 when a man broke in and stabbed her 39 times.

Investigators say Davis was hired by the victim to do some landscaping work.

Davis is currently on death row in Chillicothe Correctional Institution in Ross County, Ohio for the 2000 murder of an 86-year-old retired nurse. The retiree was stabbed to death in her home in Newark, Ohio.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced it plans to charge 68-year-old Roland Davis of Newark, Ohio with the 1990 murder of Sharon Gill.

Gill was stabbed to death in her home on March 21, 1990. Her body was discovered by her daughter, Krista Gill, when she came home from school.

Davis is currently being held in the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in Ross County, Ohio. He was already on death row for the murder of an 86-year-old retired nurse in Newark, Ohio in 2000. An item discovered in Gill's home was tested for DNA samples by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Davis' DNA was found there.

The Sheriff's Office is still working to identify Davis' close contacts he had in Charlotte County. If you had any contact with Davis in the past, or know someone who has, you are asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at (941) 639-2101.

OFFICE OF THE STATE ATTORNEY TWENTIETH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. Punta Gorda (August 3, 2022) – Today State Attorney Amira Fox convened the Charlotte County Grand Jury, and they have returned an indictment on one count of First Degree Murder, against Roland T. Davis Sr. for the 1990 murder of Sharon Marie Gill.
