Grand jury returns indictment in 1990 murder of Sharon Gill

A grand jury indictment was returned for the 1990 murder of Sharon Gill in Charlotte County.

Roland T. Davis Sr. is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Gill was alone in her home on Rampart Boulevard in the Deep Creek community on March 21st, 1990 when a man broke in and stabbed her 39 times.

Investigators say Davis was hired by the victim to do some landscaping work.

Davis is currently on death row in Chillicothe Correctional Institution in Ross County, Ohio for the 2000 murder of an 86-year-old retired nurse. The retiree was stabbed to death in her home in Newark, Ohio.

The Sheriff's Office is still working to identify Davis' close contacts he had in Charlotte County. If you had any contact with Davis in the past, or know someone who has, you are asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at (941) 639-2101.