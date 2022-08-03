ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Humane Rescue Alliance is clearing the shelter by waiving fees

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about the first group of beagles rescued from a VA breeding facility. Have you been considering a furry addition to your family? This could be the ultimutt month to add a furever friend into your life with the Humane Rescue Alliance's Clear the Shelters event.
WASHINGTON, DC
visitpwc.com

Things to Do & See in Gainesville

First Responder Fridays: 20% Off for Police, Fire, EMS, Military - Out Of The Blue Crab House. Join us as we celebrate First Responder Fridays. All Police, Fire, EMS, and active duty/retired military receive 20% off their meal.... Brains & Beer Trivia Night Every Thursday. August 11, 2022. Brains &...
GAINESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Arlington County, VA
Lifestyle
Arlington County, VA
Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
County
Arlington County, VA
popville.com

“Urgent Need for Volunteer Puppy Raisers in DC”

I’m a volunteer puppy raiser and the DC Group Leader for the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs. GDF and AVD are the organizations behind Biscuit and Captain (the Capitals team dogs) and Sully (President George H.W. Bush’s service dog and the current Walter Reed facility dog). Our programs are currently facing an urgent need for volunteer puppy raisers in the coming months.
ANIMALS
fox5dc.com

High heat, humidity and isolated storm chances expected around DC region this weekend

WASHINGTON - It will be another hot and muggy day across the D.C. region Saturday thanks to temperatures in the 90s and high humidity. Temperatures will start off in the low to mid 70s Saturday before soaring into the low 90s later in the day. In addition to the scorching temperatures, the region is also dealing with high humidity making it feel swampy outside.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5dc.com

Thunderstorms, flash flooding, humid weather Friday in DC region

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop throughout the evening. We have a flash flood watch for the D.C. area in effect until 11 p.m. The storms could produce 2-3 inches of rainfall. Be on the lookout for localized areas of flash flooding...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners#Summer Heat#Hot Weather#Fox
WUSA9

Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses

WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Channelocity

The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
VIRGINIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT| Dangerous heat across Maryland on Thursday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated August 4, 1:15 p.m.) Heat and humidity increase, leading to an extremely hot day. Much of Maryland is under a heat advisory through 8 p.m. due to the potential for hot temperatures and dangerously high heat indices. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will reach the mid to...
MARYLAND STATE
Fairfax Times

4-H Fair and Carnival returns with fun for the whole family

This weekend Frying Pan Farm park will be full of people, games, and displays as Fairfax County’s 4-H Fair and Carnival returns for the first time since 2019. The event will have carnival rides, delicious food, Big Truck Night, farm demos, 4-H exhibits, and more. “We’re very excited. This...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
severnaparkvoice.com

So You Have A Cataract – Now What?

Have you or someone you know been told that you have a cataract? A cataract is the clouding of the natural lens of the eye that occurs as we get older. After about 40 or 50 years of age, everyone has at least a mild degree of clouding of the lens.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Virginia's tax-free weekend is here, just in time for back-to-school shopping

FAIRFAX, VA - The tax holiday that Virginians have been waiting for is here. Shoppers say they were not going to miss an opportunity to save a couple dollars in the Commonwealth. From August 5th to August 7th, shoppers can shop tax-free on certain items like school supplies, clothes, shoes, hurricane & emergency preparedness items and more.
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest

The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

PUBLIC NOTICE: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity In P.G. County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
modernfarmer.com

When Sharing Seeds Grows More Than Just Food

In early 2020, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when doors of storefronts across the country were closed and minds of isolated individuals were opening to the possibilities of gardening in their new-found free time, Reana Kovalcik had an idea. The Washington, DC resident has a background in mutual...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy