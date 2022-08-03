Investigation leads to West Monroe man behind bars for possessing child pornography, agents say

Read on www.cenlanow.com
Related
cenlanow.com
Shreveport man arrested by Monroe Police, accused of arousing himself in public and in front of minors
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on a city bus stop bench arousing himself.
cenlanow.com
Anonymous tip results in drug bust; several people arrested, deputies say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint that drugs were being used and sold at a residence on the 300 block of Redbud Street. On August 1, 2022, deputies arrived at the residence after obtaining a search warrant on July 31, 2022.
cenlanow.com
STARCAST | Eyes to the skies, International Space Station will be visible tonight for 6 minutes
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to NASA’s Spot The Station program, the International Space Station will be visible tonight for 6 minutes. It’ll begin its trek across our sky at 8:53 pm at a 42-degree elevation, so it’ll be in the area close to the midpoint between directly overhead and the horizon.
cenlanow.com
Is the 2022 hurricane season really off to a slow start?
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For the first time since 2017, there have been no hurricanes in the months of June and July. There are a recorded three named storms for this season, which started June 1st. So it seems like this year has been pretty quiet, but if...
Comments / 0