Joe Joyce-Joseph Parker Set For September 24; Announcement Thursday In London

Most Consecutive Knockouts in the History of Boxing!
Heavyweight Lamar Clark scored 42 straight knockouts after his first fight being won by decision between 1958 and 1961. Records vary. Debuting were 22 of them. In 1958 were 31, 1959 were 10 and 1960 were 2. Box Rec shows 43-3 with 42 knockouts. He was from Cedar City, Utah. Cassius Clay aka Muhammad Ali stopped him in Ali’s sixth fight in 1965. He record was 43-3.
Hearn: Tyson Fury Against Anthony Joshua Is The Biggest Fight In History Of The Sport
Eddie Hearn has enjoyed several hearty laughs while reading Tyson Fury’s recent comments. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion claimed last weekend that he would come out of retirement to fight Anthony Joshua for free if Joshua avenges his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Fury also stated that he would want a domestic showdown with Joshua to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, where fans could enter free of charge, and to air on free television, not pay-per-view.
Joe Joyce vows to KO Joseph Parker to punish heavyweight foe for trying to duck world title decider
JOE JOYCE has vowed to punish Joseph Parker for trying to duck out of their final world title hurdle. On April 23, in front of 94,000 Wembley fans at Tyson Fury's win over Dillian Whyte, the heavyweight pair shook hands on a BT Sport clash. But the 30-year-old Kiwi then...
Jake Paul’s fight with Rahman Jr was not cancelled due to poor ticket sales and set to be in top 10 of MSG boxing events
JAKE PAUL'S fight with Hasim Rahman Jr was NOT cancelled due to poor ticket sales. The YouTuber turned boxer pulled the plug on the Madison Square Garden melee last weekend over an alleged 11th-hour weight demand from Rahman Jr. UFC president Dana White and boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, however, suggested...
Did Ronda Rousey actually attack an official at WWE SummerSlam?
Ronda Rousey has been “suspended” by WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. Was the incident legitimate?. At WWE SummerSlam 2022, former MMA star Ronda Rousey looked to regain her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan. In just under five minutes, Rousey put Morgan in an armbar, but her shoulders were on the mat, and the referee counted to three. Morgan was declared the winner, but there was controversy. Morgan tapped out before the official’s hand hit the mat for three.
Latest Update on Sasha Banks’ WWE Return
Sasha Banks being recently removed from a celebrity flag football game with the Super Bowl champions, Los Angeles Rams, is another sign that she is returning to the WWE. Banks was advertised under her real name, Mercedes Varnado, for the Friday game as part of Team Donald on Wednesday. She was recently advertised by the Rams, as can be seen below, although she is no longer on the team’s roster. She isn’t mentioned on the opposing team either.
Vergil Ortiz vs. Michael McKinson - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard
Golden Boy's knockout sensation and the pride of Grand Prairie, Texas, Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs), and top 10 ranked, undefeated welterweight contender Michael “The Problem” McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs) of Portsmouth, Great Britain took part in the official weigh-in for their upcoming fight on Saturday, August 6 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas that will stream live worldwide, exclusively on DAZN.
Diaz: Goal Is To Beat Garcia, Then Haney To Get My Revenge; Then I Want Tank
The desire to revisit a showdown with Ryan Garcia is far more than just a one-off opportunity being explored by Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz. Such a fight is means to an end for the former IBF junior lightweight titlist in pursuit of becoming at least a two-division champ. “I...
Joseph Parker says he’ll “break down” Joe Joyce on Sept.14th
By Barry Holbrook: Joseph Parker plans on doing the unthinkable by wearing down & knocking out ‘The Juggernaut’ Joe Joyce on September 14th at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Former WBO heavyweight champion Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) will be coming in as the B-side opponent, but he’s...
Golovkin must push Canelo back like Bivol says Tom Loeffler
By Sean Jones: Promoter Tom Loeffler says it’s important for Gennadiy Golovkin to frequently push Canelo Alvarez back with his offense in the same way Dmitry Bivol did if he wants to defeat the Mexican star on September 17th. WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) used combination...
Esparza: No Longer Women's Boxing; It's Women Boxing And With Respect
Marlen Esparza finds herself in the only title fight on a show for her second straight ring appearance. Four months after scoring her biggest win to date on a card headlined by Ryan Garcia, Houston’s Esparza aims to steal the show from local hero Vergil Ortiz Jr. this Saturday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The reigning lineal/WBA/WBC flyweight champion defends against mandatory challenger Eva Guzman (19-1-1, 11KOs) on a DAZN card where every other participant is male but whose credentials pale in comparison to what Esparza has been able to achieve on both the pro and amateur stage.
Deontay Wilder Return Coming Together, Helenius a Possible Option
The return of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is still being worked on. Wilder, who recently returned to training, has been out of the ring since suffering an eleventh round knockout loss in his sensational trilogy fight with current WBC champ Tyson Fury, which took place last October in Las Vegas.
Dave Apolinario Receives Hero's Welcome After Securing IBO Title Win
Young prospect RV Deniega (6-0) of Sanman Boxing will be facing the toughest challenge of his career when he takes on former WBC world champion Sonny Boy “Bullet” Jaro on August 5 at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City. Jaro last fought in 2019, suffering a KO loss...
Haaland shines for Man City, United loses under Ten Hag
LONDON (AP) — Erik ten Hag pleaded for time after starting his Manchester United reign with a disappointing loss. Erling Haaland didn’t need much time at all to show what kind of impact he will have at Manchester City. The two biggest offseason arrivals in Manchester had starkly different starts to the Premier League season on Sunday. Ten Hag looked grim-faced on the sideline as the Dutch coach watched United slump to a 2-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford, with his side being outplayed in the first half before a second-half rally came up short. Haaland scored twice to lead Man City to a 2-0 win at West Ham, netting from the penalty spot in the first half then adding a clinical finish in the second.
Campbell Hatton, Hopey Price Picks Up Wins in Sheffield
Campbell Hatton remained unbeaten but was taken the full six rounds by Michal Dufek, of the Czech Republic, on the Smith-O’Maison bill In Sheffield. The 21-year-old son of former British legend Ricky, Hatton began well but after looking likely to overwhelm Dufek early on, the fight settled into a pattern as Dufek took few chances.
McKinson: I Know I Was Losing, Never A Time I Thought I Was Going To Get Stopped
Michael McKinson didn’t get the win or even fully accomplish a secondary goal of becoming the first to go twelve full rounds with Vergil Ortiz Jr. Still, not all was lost for the British southpaw who gained plenty of new fans in the biggest fight of his pro career. McKinson wound up going deeper than any other opponent who’d previously faced Ortiz, lasting until early in round nine in their August 6 DAZN main event was brought to a halt. Ortiz scored knockdowns late in round eight and again at the start of round nine, the latter prompting McKinson’s team to signal for the stoppage.
Vergil Ortiz: Pretty Much Just Copied And Pasted Training Camp, Ready For This Fight With McKinson
Vergil Ortiz Jr. can’t help but feel like he’s been here before. A second straight training camp has concluded this year, this time with the rising welterweight contender set to make his way to the ring this weekend. It didn’t happen last time out for Ortiz (18-0, 18KOs), who is now set for his rescheduled clash with fellow unbeaten welterweight Michael McKinson (22-0, 2KOs). The bout takes place this Saturday on DAZN from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, near Ortiz’s hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas.
Vergil Ortiz: I Was Headhunting, Should Have Been Chopping Down That Tree
Vergil Ortiz Jr. was less bothered by how long it took to produce his latest victory than the approach he took to get the job done. By his own admission, the 24-year-old contender from the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas got ahead of himself in an eventual ninth-round stoppage of England’s Michael McKinson. The battle of unbeaten welterweights marked Ortiz’s first fight in 51 weeks, clearly eager to please his adoring fans at Dickies Arena in nearby Fort Worth. He eventually closed the show to keep alive his perfect knockout to win ratio, though not entirely pleased with his approach.
Boxing Results: Dalton Smith KO’s Sam O’Maison!
By Ken Hissner: At Sheffield Arena on Saturday over DAZN Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) presented in the Main Event Dalton “Thunder” Smith knocked out Sam “The Sensation” O’maison, scoring three knockdowns for the vacant Super Lightweight title in the sixth round. In the Main Event...
Arum Optimistic About Staging Lomachenko-Stevenson Next Year: 'Both Guys Want That Fight'
Bob Arum is hoping to make an obvious, fan-friendly match-up a reality by the end of next year. The head of Top Rank Inc. was recently asked by FightHype.com about the future of Shakur Stevenson, the unified 130-pound titlist from Newark, New Jersey. Asked if a showdown with Ryan Garcia might be in the cards, Arum demurred, citing the fact he does not promote Garcia; the 23-year-old lightweight is backed by rival outfit Golden Boy Promotions.
