houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston ‘legendary’ country radio hosting duo Dan Gallo and Chuck Akers reunite

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. As former morning co-hosts at Cox Media Group classic country "Country Legends 97.1" KTHT Houston, Dan Gallo and Chuck Akers have...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Betty from Friendswood just won!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel gives us the opportunity to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the opportunity to win BIG prizes. Spinning on Friday was Betty from Friendswood. Every week, Derrick and Courtney will get decked out in their finest game show...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Garth Brooks excited to return to Houston

Houston – Houston Life’s Courtney Zavala spoke one-on-one with country megastar Garth Brooks ahead of his concert in Houston. The Garth Brooks Stadium tour started in 2019 and ends Saturday night at NRG stadium. “We had the courage to go after stadiums after playing the Houston Livestock Rodeo...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Catching up with Houston boxing icon Maurice ‘Termite’ Watkins

HOUSTON – Maurice ‘Termite’ Watkins’ life story is getting the Hollywood treatment!. The former Pro- Boxing champion chats with Houston Life about an upcoming movie project based on his life that will be produced by Sylvester Stallone. Watkins, who is also a professional fumigator, famously took...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

It is a Hunters Extravaganza at NRG Center this Weekend

NRG Center, Houston – Houston Life Reporter, Melanie Camp, had a peak at some of the awesome things happening this weekend at the Hunters Extravaganza 2022. Including, holding an alligator!!! You can too! Bring the whole family and enjoy the fun. From wading with baby alligators to testing your archery skills there is so much to do.
HOUSTON, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza Hotel in Houston, Texas Sold

HVS Brokerage & Advisory announced the sale of the lender-owned (REO), 216-key Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza, located at 2828 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77098. The mid-rise, select-service hotel property, built in 1975, was purchased by Rainier Development & Construction, based in Seattle, Washington, from Emigrant Bank, based...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Shasta VI, University of Houston’s mascot, dies at 10

HOUSTON – Shasta VI, the University of Houston’s spirited mascot, has passed away due to progressive spinal disease on Thursday, the school announced. He was 10 years old. According to the university on their Facebook page, Shasta VI “represented the spirit and tenacity of UH’s students and alumni, and personified the resilience of the University.”
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

60 curators, 1 show: Native Americans pick favorite pottery

SANTA FE, N.M. – Native American voices and artistry are at the core of a new traveling exhibition of clay pottery from the Pueblo Indian region of the American Southwest, as major art institutions increasingly defer to tribal communities for displays of ancestral art and artifacts. In all, 60...
SANTA FE, NM
bayoubeatnews.com

‘Gear heads’ get ready! ‘Cars & Coffee’ held at north Houston’s City Place 1st Sunday of every month

“First Sundays” will never be the same as a new event series for car enthusiasts is bringing community and family fun back in a big way. Fans, families, friends and community members can enjoy “Cars & Coffee” in a laid-back affair with no revving, burnouts or loud music. Whether someone is an automobile enthusiast looking to connect with other car experts, or simply seeking leisurely Sunday fun, the showcase provides something for all audiences. With Tourq’d Houston and Noe’s Café’s dedication to bringing people together through shared experiences, this event is the perfect way to network with neighbors and become more involved with the community at City Place.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Life-size dinosaurs arrive at Houston's NRG Center

HOUSTON - The world’s largest, most popular dinosaur event is back in person in Houston. Jurassic Quest has set up at NRG Center from August 4-7. The experience includes life-size animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur moonwalks, and some of the biggest rideable dinosaurs in North America. They also have the Jurassic...
HOUSTON, TX
philstockworld.com

Houston Bans ‘Ghost Guns’ From Buyback Events After Man Found Opportunity To Print Money

Houston city officials banned 3D-printed firearms at future gun buyback events after one man recognized an opportunity to exploit the system and print money. The anonymous man told local news Fox 26 that he made 62 3D-printed guns and handed them over in Houston’s first gun buyback event last weekend. He said the city offered him $50 per gun, cutting him a check for $3,100.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Rapper 50 Cent to host music, comedy festival in downtown Houston; These are the major celebrities expected to make an appearance

Grammy-award-winning rapper, actor, and businessman, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson has been making quite the name for himself since he became a Houstonian. Jackson has already participated BIG TIME in the Houston Livestock and Rodeo auction show, brought his world-famous cognac and wine to shelves across the city and now he’s gearing up for a true welcome party.
