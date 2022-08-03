Read on www.today.com
Related
TODAY.com
Joy Bauer cools things down with PB&J pops and cookie dough frozen yogurt bites
Treat yourself right! Two crave-worthy desserts made with nourishing ingredients: Cookie Dough Frozen Yogurt Bites and PB&J Pops. In my house, everyone screams for cookie dough ice cream. I mean, really, is there anything better than sweet, creamy ice cream laden with chewy bits of cookie dough goodness?!? Here, I've whipped up an easy version we can all feel good about enjoying any day of the week. This spin is a real winner because prep is super simple (no ice cream machine required, no churning needed), and each bite is perfectly portioned, light on calories and packed with protein. Oh, and they're totally scrumptious. Scoop, there it is!
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
TODAY.com
Rising temperatures are causing Florida sea turtles to be born female
The climate crisis’ impact on sandy beaches affects more than just rising sea levels and how much sunscreen we apply. It’s also contributing to an upswing in the number of turtles that are born female. Unlike humans, whose sex is determined at fertilization, the sex of sea turtle...
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
New York state health commissioner warns ‘hundreds’ more may be infected with polio
A polio case in Rockland County, New York, may be the “tip of the iceberg,” state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett warned Thursday, after officials said wastewater samples had detected the virus in an adjacent county. Urging unvaccinated residents to get immunized against the virus, Bassett said...
TODAY.com
How a vacation inspired this family of 6 to open their own inn
Off the coast of Florida sits Anna Maria Island that is home to turquoise waters and a simpler way of life. TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager introduces the parents of four who purchased and renovated a four-room hotel after vacationing there.Aug. 5, 2022.
People Are Sharing Jobs That Unfairly Get A Bad Rap, And It's Wild How Misunderstood They Are
"I'm an embalmer. People assume we're creepy or morbid, but families do appreciate and understand the care we take with their loved one, which makes it all worth it."
JOBS・
TODAY.com
Does BA.5 spread more easily outdoors than previous variants? Experts discuss
Throughout the pandemic, we've learned that COVID-19 is less likely to spread in outdoor interactions than indoor ones. But, because the latest coronavirus variants — like BA.5 — are so much more transmissible, is it time to start wearing a mask more often outside?. The emergence of BA.5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Future LEDs could be made with fish scales
A more efficient, environmentally-friendly LED may be just around the corner thanks to fish scales. Deposit PhotosScientists discover that fish scales sourced from fish waste can be turned into the nanostructures that are used to make LEDs.
TODAY.com
Make sweet watermelon and s'mores "pizzas" for summer celebrations
Kristen Tomlan, founder and CEO of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections, is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her favorite sweet summery pizza-style treats. She shows us how to make fruit-topped watermelon "pizza" and s'mores cookie "pizza." Helen Healy. I love this recipe because it's easy...
TODAY.com
Give your new college student a taste of home with these 7 care packages
Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
TODAY.com
2-minute walk can help blood sugar levels from fluctuating: Study
New research shows that just a two-to-five-minute walk after a big meal can have a significant impact on keeping blood sugar levels from fluctuating. Researchers say even just standing is better for you than sitting.Aug. 5, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
6 tips for traveling with a toddler every parent needs
Traveling with a toddler may feel like a daunting scenario for any parent. Even the most vacation-savvy parent might shudder at the thought of boarding a flight or packing up a car with small kids in tow, but having a toddler is not the end of the road for globetrotters.
TODAY.com
This man’s niece had a genius name for the aquarium, reminding us 'kids can accurately name anything'
Sure, kids may say the "darnedest things," but their literal approach to the English language can also produce some pretty wise and observant anecdotes as well. Because of this, kids seem to be a lot better than adults at creating names for everyday objects. This conversation went viral after TikTok...
TODAY.com
See the 27 funniest parents on social media this week
It's a cruel, cruel summer... but these parents are making it a little bit funnier! Pull up a beach chair and a boat drink. We're going to get through these last weeks of summer together. Is there no in between?. I told you so. I'm very loved. Who are we...
TODAY.com
The backlash to TikTok’s viral ‘spa water’ explained
While the Internet offers the opportunity for online creators to teach the world the things they know, on some occasions it’s the creator that gets taught a little lesson — sometimes by thousands of people. The drama all started on June 24 when Gracie Norton, a wellness influencer,...
TODAY.com
Get a taste of vacation with a sip of this Maui Wowie cocktail
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager share a delicious drink recipe to try out this weekend: a Maui Wowie cocktail that contains coconut rum, melon liquor, pineapple juice, orange juice, pineapple, melon and cherries.Aug. 5, 2022.
TODAY.com
Meet Savannah Guthrie's two kids, Vale and Charley
TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie is a proud mom of two to kids Vale, 7, and Charles, 5, whom she shares with her husband, Michael Feldman. In the days leading up to Mother's Day in 2018, Savannah spoke to fellow TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb, also a mom of two, about what motherhood means to her.
Comments / 0