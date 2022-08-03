Read on www.wbir.com
Related
wvlt.tv
Deadly house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early Sunday morning, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on State Route 92 in Jefferson City that killed at least one person. The call for the fire came in around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night with the first fire...
WATE
Knoxville Cold Case: Harry Upshaw’s unsolved murder case
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.
wvlt.tv
1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Blount County; police searching for suspect
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County authorities asked for assistance in identifying a suspect after a man died in a hit-and-run crash on Peach Orchard Road in Maryville Thursday afternoon. Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2700 block of Peach Orchard Road at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug....
wvlt.tv
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two off-duty deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a crash with a Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the ACSO. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner were fixing a chain on their motorbike on 333 Clover...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CCSO: Off-duty deputy involved in crash with injuries
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said that earlier in the week, an off-duty deputy was involved in a crash with injuries while they were trying to repair a motorcycle on the side of the road. They said that the Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the...
Police searching for missing Hawkins County man last seen in Knoxville
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are still searching for a Hawkins County man who went missing earlier this year. Tommy Albritton, 33, was last seen in Knoxville in March. Authorities said that he lives in Hawkins County. Albritton is around 5'7" tall and weighs 165 pounds, and has blonde...
BCSO searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Maryville on Thursday
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were looking for a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. They said the crash happened Thursday on Peach Orchard Road and killed an 82-year-old man — Gary Burchfield. He was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. They also said an autopsy showed that he died of injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
wvlt.tv
Sevierville police mourn the loss of retired K-9
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department announced the death of one of their retired K-9s Friday. K-9 Boris started with the department in July of 2015 and retired in December of 2020. He was a tracker, helping find people and fugitives for the SPD. “In his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
clayconews.com
London, Kentucky Man arrested following an Investigation after a Female Victim reported that She had been Forcibly Raped by the Suspect
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed arrested Alejandro Zuniga Gonzalez age 29 of London on July 25th, 2022 at approximately 8:53 AM. The arrest occurred off Parker Road approximately 1 mile west of London following an investigation conducted by Laurel...
Four found dead after apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette
A welfare check in Campbell County led the sheriff's office to discover four people had been killed in an apparent murder-suicide.
2 Deputies Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Anderson County (Anderson County, TN)
Off-Duty Deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Campbell County Deputy were involved in a motor vehicle crash on Monday night. The incident injured two of the deputies.
1450wlaf.com
Murder-suicide up the valley; four dead
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL WLAF) – Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department report that at 1:49pm Wednesday a deputy was sent to a home east of La Follette for a welfare check. At a home at 144 Log Home Lane is where the officer discovered four bodies in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
1450wlaf.com
Saturday marks a year in the hunt for Hawkins men who vanished
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We’re going to remember them with a ceremony tomorrow, because I don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Donna Hawkins. Saturday marks one year since brothers Scott and Tracy Hawkins vanished without a trace. When Donna Hawkins two grown sons did...
KCSO corrections officer charged with firing gunshot into ground at card game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County corrections officer is charged with reckless endangerment for an incident in which he allegedly fired a gunshot into the ground. Shane T. Love, 27, is to be arraigned on Aug. 9 in Knox County General Sessions Court, records show. The incident happened July...
wvlt.tv
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain is the largest and longest coaster at Dollywood, according to a release. Target purchases land in Sevierville. Updated: 9 hours ago. The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville,...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Whitley County shooting
At around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP responded to a reported shooting on KY Highway 1481 in the Williamsburg community.
Knoxville police identify fatal apartment stabbing victim
The Knoxville Police Department has identified the victim of an assault and stabbing that left one man dead early Tuesday.
‘We don’t have that happen here’: Campbell County sheriff shocked amid discovery of murder-suicide
The Tennesee Bureau of Investigation as well as the Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in which four people died.
Missing Knoxville man found dead after search in the Great Smoky Mountains
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Family and friends were spreading the word about a missing 23-year-old Knoxville man last heard from on Sunday. Bryce Evans was reported missing on Aug. 1, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Investigators learned that Evans's phone last pinged in North Carolina near...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0