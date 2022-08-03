ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

wvlt.tv

Deadly house fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early Sunday morning, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on State Route 92 in Jefferson City that killed at least one person. The call for the fire came in around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night with the first fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WATE

Knoxville Cold Case: Harry Upshaw’s unsolved murder case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

CCSO: Off-duty deputy involved in crash with injuries

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said that earlier in the week, an off-duty deputy was involved in a crash with injuries while they were trying to repair a motorcycle on the side of the road. They said that the Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

BCSO searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Maryville on Thursday

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were looking for a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. They said the crash happened Thursday on Peach Orchard Road and killed an 82-year-old man — Gary Burchfield. He was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. They also said an autopsy showed that he died of injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevierville police mourn the loss of retired K-9

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department announced the death of one of their retired K-9s Friday. K-9 Boris started with the department in July of 2015 and retired in December of 2020. He was a tracker, helping find people and fugitives for the SPD. “In his...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
clayconews.com

London, Kentucky Man arrested following an Investigation after a Female Victim reported that She had been Forcibly Raped by the Suspect

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed arrested Alejandro Zuniga Gonzalez age 29 of London on July 25th, 2022 at approximately 8:53 AM. The arrest occurred off Parker Road approximately 1 mile west of London following an investigation conducted by Laurel...
LONDON, KY
1450wlaf.com

Murder-suicide up the valley; four dead

LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL WLAF) – Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department report that at 1:49pm Wednesday a deputy was sent to a home east of La Follette for a welfare check. At a home at 144 Log Home Lane is where the officer discovered four bodies in...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBIR

Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Saturday marks a year in the hunt for Hawkins men who vanished

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We’re going to remember them with a ceremony tomorrow, because I don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Donna Hawkins. Saturday marks one year since brothers Scott and Tracy Hawkins vanished without a trace. When Donna Hawkins two grown sons did...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Community Policy