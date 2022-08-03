ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

50 Cent to host podcast on El Chapo for Lionsgate Sound

By TheGrio Staff
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thegrio.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Sam Gannon death: Emmerdale actor dies suddenly, aged 31

Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon has died suddenly, aged 31.The actor appeared on the ITV soap in 2019, playing the character Kev.Gannon’s family announced the news, revealing that he ddied during a trip to California, where he was visiting family members. Gannon’s death is not being treated as suspicious.His sister, Amy Kelly, paid tribute to the actor, writing: “He genuinely cared for others and was a very sensitive soul.”Gannon’s character in Emmerdale was a horse-drawn carriage coachmen, and he filmed scenes with Charity Dingle star Emma Atkins.Away from TV, the majority of Gannon’s acting credits includes theatre work. He was...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Veteran actor Roger E. Mosley, who is best known for his role as Theodore "T.C." Calvin in Magnum, P.I., has died, his daughter said. He was 83. Mosley died Sunday at Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Medical Center from injuries he sustained in a car crash, his daughter, Ch-a Mosley, told The Hollywood Reporter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy