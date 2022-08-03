ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day

The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Overnight Closures Of Interstate 81 Between Exits 16 And 17 In Onondaga County Beginning August 8

CNY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to upcoming overnight closures of Interstate 81 between Exits 16 (U.S. Route 11/Nedrow) and 17 (S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St.) in the Town of Nedrow, Onondaga County. The closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Sentinel Heights Bridge that crosses I-81 and will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, August 8, weather permitting, at the following locations:
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

The Blackwood Brothers: Early Oswego businessmen and community leaders

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the fourth part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Neil and William Blackwood’s long residency in Oswego made them witnesses to its development from a...
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
Government
cortlandvoice.com

Annual National Brockway Truck Show is next weekend

The 22nd annual National Brockway Truck Show is slated for Saturday, Aug. 13 on Main Street in the Village of Homer. The show is in Homer this year due to the ongoing construction in the downtown area of the City of Cortland. The Brockway Truck Parade will begin at 8:30...
HOMER, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Road Work Report for the Week Beginning August 8, 2022

Village of Ilion: (D#264728) Route 5S over Route 51. Westbound motorists will be detoured down the westbound exit ramp to a temporary three-color signal at the intersection with Route 51. They will then be directed up the entrance ramp to re-enter Route 5S westbound. Eastbound motorists will encounter a lane shift into the westbound lane with the Route 5S eastbound off ramp to Ilion closed. The signal, detour and lane shifts are due to the bridge deck replacement on Route 5S over Route 51.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

2 Wegmans locations going through changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
ROCHESTER, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD 7/25/22 – 7/31/22

Time/Date: 18:05:00 – 07/25/22 Booking Number: 7571. 17:00:00 – 07/25/22/PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)/HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTAC. 17:00:00 – 07/25/22/PL215.51 EF1 (2388)/CRIMINAL CONTEMPT-1ST Inmate Name: ARNOLD, FRANCIS T. Address: 265 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 10/19/92. Arrest Number: 7558. Time/Date: 17:09:25 – 07/26/22/Booking Number: 7582. Loc. of...
FULTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooters#Birds#Mayor#Vehicles#The Fulton Common Council#Bird Rides Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
waynetimes.com

Fisher cats spotted in Wayne County So... What is a fisher cat?

A very unusual and rarely seen animal was recently spotted in the Walworth area. Some, who saw a dead animal last week in the road on Route 441 thought the animal might be a mink or a large house cat. It was discovered that the animal was a fisher cat. Never heard of them?
WALWORTH, NY
wwnytv.com

Body pulled from Black River

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - First responders pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening. A team in a rescue boat pulled the body from the water near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds around 7:30 p.m. Police said it appears to be that of an older male. Multiple...
WATERTOWN, NY
News 8 WROC

Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga Nation Demolishes Three Uninhabitable Structures

The following is a news release issued by the Cayuga Nation to Finger Lakes News Radio/Finger Lakes Daily News.com regarding the demolition of three structures Wednesday. “The Cayuga Nation on Wednesday carried out the demolition of three dilapidated and vacant structures on two separate properties owned by the Cayuga Nation. The Nation took action to remove safe havens long used by criminals, including convicted felon Marcus Redye. Both demolitions were conducted under the supervision of Cayuga Nation Police and pursuant to demolition orders. The two properties, 4 Briarwood Circle in Seneca Falls and 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, attracted various forms of criminal activity and posed significant safety hazards to the community at large. Recently, local governments received multiple complaints about the actions conducted by this group of criminals from concerned residents. In the absence of action by local authorities to address criminals in the community, the Nation took action to protect its properties and the community at large.
SENECA FALLS, NY
localsyr.com

COVID-19 cases slightly increase in Onondaga County

(WSYR-TV) — Cases of COVID-19 have increased in Onondaga County, County Executive Ryan McMahon shared on Twitter. McMahon tweeted on July 29, 2022 that 111 people tested positive for COVID-19. On August 4, that number has increased to 140. McMahon shared that 48 of those 140 positive tests were...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy