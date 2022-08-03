Best Auto Insurance Services in Washington DC: Take No Risks

Read on thedcpost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. Ware
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
americanmilitarynews.com
Washington towing company to compensate service members after illegally selling vehicles
A Clark County Superior Court judge will order a Washougal towing company to compensate three active-duty service members for illegally selling their vehicles at auction, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday. Ferguson contends Chuck’s Towing committed an unfair business practice and violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act by failing to...
WJLA
Weed like to see your papers: Joint task force to verify DC dispensaries' legal compliance
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Following a 30-day grace period, a “Joint Cannabis Task Force,” consisting of various District government agencies, will be visiting operating District dispensaries to verify each one's compliance with D.C. legal requirements, the city said. District law requires businesses to abide by the regulatory...
thedcpost.com
Best Nanny Services in Washington DC: Top-Class Care for Your Kid
Your little one is the center of your life, but you also need to socialize while sticking to your work schedule. A professional nanny whom you can rely on could be a lifesaver. These are the best nanny services in Washington DC that are favored by locals. Philia. Address: 4301...
mocoshow.com
Teamsters Edge Closer to National Work Stoppage at Costco
A press release sent out by The Teamsters announced that more than 17,000 Costco Teamsters are currently working under an expired contract and that workers are “planning job actions across the country to send message to the company.” The release noted that the Costco Teamsters are “one step closer to a nationwide work stoppage” as they negotiate for a new national contract. There are two Costco locations in Montgomery County- Gaithersburg and Wheaton. The full press release can be seen below:
LA Bank Exec, 29, Killed in Lightning Strike Near White House
A 29-year-old bank executive from Los Angeles has been identified as one of three people killed in a lightning strike across the street from the White House last week.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Home Depot for sale on Shady Grove Road
Have you always wanted to own a Home Depot? Now, your dream can come true at the 270 Center on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. The 102,190 square foot Home Depot store at 15740 Shady Grove Road is now available for sale. A co-anchor of the retail property with Best Buy, the Home Depot is a triple-net lease (NNN) ownership opportunity at a shopping center soon to add an Amazon Fresh grocery store. The asking price is not public, but the store is currently valued at an assessment of $27,020,300, according to the sale listing.
WMUR.com
29-year-old man identified as third Washington D.C. lightning strike victim
One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lighting strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom, California, died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
Bay Net
Department Of Aging And Disabilities Announces Its Telephone Reassurance Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Telephone Reassurance Program is a free service provided by the Department of Aging and Disabilities to residents of Anne Arundel County. Volunteers place daily phone calls to older adults and individuals with disabilities to help them remain independent in their homes for as long as possible.
Bay Net
PUBLIC NOTICE: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity In P.G. County
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned...
thezebra.org
Goodwin Living to Turn the Hermitage Northern Virginia into The View Alexandria
Alexandria, VA–August 1, 2022, Goodwin Living™ announced it has finalized the acquisition of Hermitage Northern Virginia (5000 Fairbanks Ave), a senior living community that is home to more than a hundred residents, employs more than a hundred team members, and offers independent living, assisted living and long-term care.
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: On the Market
Want to know what properties are on the market in Bowie? Our friends from Lafayette Federal Credit Union are here to help!
WJLA
DC apartment residents: Management has ignored persistent water damage issue for 10+ years
WASHINGTON (7News) — Residents in one Northeast D.C. apartment complex have dealt with a cascade of water damage following this week's heavy rain storms. Neighbors at the Lotus Square apartments told 7News they always see water rush through vents, ceilings, and walls into their homes every time it rains.
popville.com
Whitlow’s: “Get Ready Washington, DC”
Undated photo of 11th and E Street, NW via Whitlow’s. Any guesses as to what neighborhood? Thanks to all who sent word about the Whitlow’s announcement:. ARLNow reported: “Whitlow’s opened in 1946 as a greasy spoon eatery and bar in D.C. before closing in 1989 and relocating to Clarendon six years later. Opening in 1995, it remained a neighborhood mainstay for just over two and a half decades.”
Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses
WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
theburn.com
Empty store fronts across Loudoun finding new tenants
Across Loudoun County, The Burn has seen plenty of new businesses signing on to empty store spaces. While they are not the restaurants and retail stores we primarily cover, we thought readers might be interested to know what’s planned for these vacant spots. Remember the old Starbucks spot on...
Bay Net
A Look At Smokers Delight BBQ, A Growing Local Barbecue Business
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — BBQ lovers rejoice as a new brand of BBQ is taking Southern Maryland and the whole DMV by storm. Smokers Delight BBQ is the new BBQ sensation that is taking over stores all over Calvert and St. Mary’s County. This business was the brainchild...
mocoshow.com
David Blair Issues Statement, “The AP has declared our race too close to call. We’ll be requesting a recount.”
David Blair has released a statement via social media. Blair says “The AP has declared our race too close to call. We’ll be requesting a recount.” David Blair released the following statement on the 2022 Montgomery County Executive Democratic primary election:. “After several weeks of counting and...
Fire in Southeast puts 12 people out of homes
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire in an apartment building left 12 people without homes Saturday night. DC Fire and EMS said the fire started in a unit on the second floor of the two-story building, located in the 4000 block of S. Capitol St. SE, around 9:40 p.m. Crews were able to get […]
fox5dc.com
Pentagon turns down Bowser's request for National Guard help
WASHINGTON - The Department of Defense is denying Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for the D.C. National guard to step in and help with the migrant crisis in the District. "When the Mayor of the District says she or he needs in the past or in the future – needs the D.C. National Guard to support the safe operation of our city, we expect fair consideration," Bowser said.
Light fixture falling caused Tysons Corner gunshot reports
MCLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police are at Tysons Corner Center for reports of a shooting inside the mall. Fairfax County Police cleared the mall and did not find any signs of shooting and according to their Twitter, a light fixture fell, causing a loud noise and panic inside the mall. Stick […]
