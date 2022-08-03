Grading the 2022 Trade Deadline for the Seattle Mariners

Read on sodomojo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
Could Harper's Favorite Player Join the Phillies Next Season?
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper expressed his esteem for future free agent Trea Turner on Thursday night's television broadcast.
NBC Sports
Enraged Kapler ejected after strange Betts-García incident
SAN FRANCISCO -- The frustration has been boiling over for Giants players in recent weeks, and against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park, it reached the manager's chair. Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time in his three seasons as Giants manager and fifth time overall...
Dodgers News: Padres Pitchers Makes Bold Claim About LA and New San Diego Roster
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is confident that San Diego's trade deadline acquisitions have pulled San Diego even with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade
Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
‘I don’t feel well right now’: Miguel Cabrera gets brutally honest on Tigers’ future
Miguel Cabrera is slowly approaching the end of his mega-deal with the Detroit Tigers. Cabrera, who signed a monstrous 8-year, $248 million deal with the Tigers back in 2016, has two more seasons left on his deal before he and the Tigers have a mutual option for the final two seasons. Currently plagued by injury, the 39-year-old got brutally honest on his MLB future, admitting that he’s not currently feeling up to it. Via Evan Petzold, Cabrera admitted that he doesn’t “feel too well right now,” amid looming discussions about his status for the 2023 season.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Pulled from Thursday's Game with Injury
Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw exited Thursday's game against the Giants with an apparent back injury.
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Has a Message for LA Newcomer Joey Gallo
Hanser Alberto is confident that the Dodgers can fix the newly acquired Joey Gallo.
RELATED PEOPLE
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Braves vs. Mets Highlights Trio of Games With Value)
When I first started writing up these No Run First Inning (NRFI) and Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bets, I was atrocious. I went something like 3-15 in my first six articles. It was bad. If you've stuck with me, then I appreciate the faith. Things turned around when I...
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Blue Jays, Giants and Total With Value)
For the second straight weekend, I've had the pleasure of going camping. My partner's family has a boat and I tried wakeboarding this time. A few faceplants later, I can say that I'm not the most graceful wakeboarder in the world. But, there's a valuable lesson in continuing to try....
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Odds for Sunday, August 7 (Weak Pitching Matchup Gives Over Value)
Do you like scoring? I hope so, because today's battle between Jose Urena and Zach Davies should be a runs bonanza. Urena has a 10.41 ERA in his last three outings and the Colorado Rockies are just 1-6 in his last seven starts. He's in the third percentile in expected batting average and sixth in expected slugging percentage, so he's been dreadful.
MLB
Mariners add a free agent: Tucker, the clubhouse dog
SEATTLE -- The Trade Deadline may have passed, but that didn’t stop the Mariners from making a major roster addition for their late-summer playoff push. The team on Saturday revealed that it adopted a clubhouse dog named Tucker, a 4-year-old mixed Labrador that will be a regular denizen at T-Mobile Park and for occasional road games.
FanSided
272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0