vermontbiz.com
State seeking volunteers to help monitor Vermont’s lakes and ponds
Carly Alpert, the Aquatic Invasive Species ECO AmeriCorps service member, leading volunteers at a Vermont Invasive Patrollers for Animals field survey training. Vermont Business Magazine This summer, the Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program is seeking volunteers to help monitor and collect information about lakes and ponds in the state. With over 800 lakes and ponds, volunteers are key to the success of the program’s lake monitoring efforts. Volunteers can be found statewide greeting lake visitors, inspecting boats, collecting water samples, tracking algal or cyanobacteria blooms, reporting aquatic invasive species, and more.
WCAX
Green Mountain Care Board raises premium
Three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Vermont’s lone congressional seat met in a debate on WCAX Thursday night. Historian George Edson's family used to make Common Crackers. Here's what he told our Elissa Borden about them. Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival fundraiser returns this weekend. Updated: 12 hours...
WCAX
New exhibit explores crunchy piece of Vermont history
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A museum in Montpelier is paying tribute to a crunchy snack that’s made in Vermont. The Common Cracker exhibit opened Thursday at the Vermont History Museum. The Vermont Country Store still makes them. But that’s compared to the 10 or so bakeries all over Vermont...
WCAX
Did a Grand Isle County Town violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law?
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Did a town in Grand Isle County violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law? Comments made by an Isle La Motte selectboard member have legal experts looking into that. During a selectboard meeting earlier this week, selectboard member Mary-Catherine Graziano asked names of meeting participants...
WCAX
Organic Valley begins milk pickups at Vermont farms
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - One year after Horizon terminated contracts with dozens of dairy farmers in our region, a truck picked up milk at a Morrisville farm. The Rooney Farm was dropped last year by Horizon, and Wednesday they began their contract with a different milk processor, Organic Valley. Representatives...
mynbc5.com
Vermont job fair hoping to put more faces in front of employers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Labor held their "Triple Play Job Fest" at the Lake Monsters game on Friday night. Multiple local businesses and organizations like Ben & Jerry's, Cabot, Bolton Valley, the Air National Guard, USPS, Elderwood Nursing Home and others set up their tables outside the grandstand to meet with Vermonters looking for work.
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
WCAX
New population count shows Vermont has above average bat population
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s bat expert says the Indiana bat population is strong in Vermont. Fish and Wildlife Small Mammal Biologist Alyssa Bennet has been trapping and counting Indiana bats all summer. The population has been affected by the fast-spreading fungal disease, white nose syndrome. Bennett reports seeing more...
WCAX
Vermont Historical Society to chronicle COVID
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society will be chronicling COVID’s impact on the state. They recently received a grant to document the state’s response and experiences in an oral history project. They’ll be interviewing more than 100 Vermonters in varying careers and stages of life.
mynbc5.com
Vermont begins accepting marijuana retail licenses ahead of legal sales
BURLINGTON, Vt. — We're just 8 weeks away from the scheduled launch of Vermont's recreational marijuana marketplace. As Vermont's Cannabis Control Board continues to accept applications from those seeking retail marijuana licenses, businesses in the area said they are ready to set up shop. The Bern Gallery Smoke Shop...
VTDigger
Anne Farley hired as new Homesharing Case Manager in central Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON -- HomeShare Vermont is pleased to announce that Anne Farley of Wolcott has joined the HomeShare Vermont staff as a Case Manager to help more neighbors in Central Vermont experience the benefits of homesharing. Anne will be working with people looking for a place to live and those with a home, who are looking for a housemate to provide some rental income and/or some help around the house.
VTDigger
A living picture of Vermont history
At 94, Trueman Bryer is likely the last living Vermont Railroad Telegraph Operator and Dispatcher to have worked out of St. Albans for Central Vermont railroad moving freight and passengers through Vermont. He still has the Telegraph machine and Train Order sheets that would be ‘handed’ to the person located on the caboose, to be hand-carried to the engineer that directed each train. Canadian National acquired Central Vermont after the 1927 flood. This purchase allowed Vermont train rails and bridges (taken out by the flood) to be restored enabling tons of Canadian lumber, thousands of Christmas trees, and huge rolls of newsprint for newspaper outlets to be transported to the U.S.A. His book, “The Trueman Bryer Memory Book* provides a ‘living picture’ from him of the history of railroading from Canada to Connecticut.
mynbc5.com
August declared agri-tourism month in Vermont
PLAINFIELD, Vt. — To kick off the beginning of agri-tourism month in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott stopped by Greenfield Highland Farm in Plainfield. Soon, others will also get to enjoy the farm for themselves. “Agri-tourism is the chance to see working lands, how they raise the animals sustainably, improve...
WCAX
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and ‘Defeat the Peak’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a hot one out there on this Thursday, so thousands of Vermonters are being asked to “Defeat the Peak.”. Burlington Electric is asking customers to limit electricity use from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Vermont Electric Co-op is asking for...
Central Vermont is state’s 1st Cal Ripken World Series entrant
Comprising 11- and 12-year-olds from Sharon, Thetford, Tunbridge and Randolph, among other nearby towns, Central Vermont has not lost a game in winning the Vermont state tournament, the Corcoran Tournament and the New England championships. Read the story on VTDigger here: Central Vermont is state’s 1st Cal Ripken World Series entrant.
Southern Vermont’s largest EMS provider set to open state’s 1st training academy
“Many rural communities in Vermont and around the region rely on their local emergency medical responders, but there’s a dearth of qualified individuals and training opportunities,” according to the head of Rescue Inc.’s new Vermont EMS Academy. Read the story on VTDigger here: Southern Vermont’s largest EMS provider set to open state’s 1st training academy.
WCAX
Health officials warn New Yorkers about rabies
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Franklin County Public Health is reporting its first case of rabies this season in a bat found in a Malone home. This, after two rabid gray foxes were encountered in nearby Essex County, in June and July. Health officials remind residents to make sure their pets...
WCAX
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott goes electric
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is now the first governor in the country whose official vehicle fleet is all electric. On Wednesday in St. Johnsbury, the governor and his security team received a brand new Ford F-150 Lightning, an all-electric pickup truck. The ride replaces a gas-powered SUV.
WCAX
Efficiency Vermont doing a free air conditioner giveaway
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Efficiency Vermont is doing a social media giveaway of a window air conditioner. According to a post on Facebook, people can enter to win a new Energy Star Air Conditioning unit by sharing their favorite place to cool down. People have left comments like “Lake Dunmore,” “My...
WCAX
FACT Program brings new collaboration to keep people out of prison
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Collaboration is key and will be on full display as Vermont tries to keep people out of prison. The corrections and mental health departments are teaming with pathways Vermont to assist people leaving jail who are considered at risk of re-offending. The assistance will come through...
