Gov. Carney signs multiple bills in support of mental health resources for schools, students

Read on www.fox29.com
Related
WMDT.com
New legislation houses permanent substitute teachers in Delaware high needs schools
DELAWARE – Governor John Carney’s signature will provide more workforce support for school districts across the first state. House Bill 315 is now law, establishing $2 million in grant funding to house permanent substitute teachers at high needs schools. After seeing many leave the field due to retirement...
Delaware Valley experts, residents call ‘forever chemical’ health screening recommendations a ‘bold step’
Exposure to the toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS has been linked to decreased infant and fetal growth, high cholesterol, an increased risk of kidney cancer, and a weakened immune system. So, tests that measure PFAS levels in blood should be offered to anyone likely to have a...
WTOP
Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
fox29.com
Indiana lawmaker pushed ban on erectile dysfunction drugs during abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS - As Indiana lawmakers debated before becoming the first state to pass a near total abortion ban since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, one lawmaker proposed an amendment to outlaw the sale of drugs for erectile dysfunction and sexual impotence. "Some may think this is a joke,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster Farming
Maryland's Partition of Property Act Restores Hope
Maryland in May joined 21 other states that have enacted a version of the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act. Maryland’s new Partition of Property Act goes into effect Oct. 1. The goal of the legislation is to help Maryland families preserve their wealth and legacies in the form...
WMDT.com
Doulas in Delaware host second annual training of Black Doulas
DELAWARE- Do Care Doula Foundation, Inc. is aiming to decrease Black birth disparities with the help of their second annual training of Black Doulas. The Executive Director, Erica Allen, said this idea came after the increased need for Doula support in the First State. Through the non-profit, they have a team of community Doulas, Central Delaware Community Doula Program, which provide support to Black birthing people. With this second event they will host, it will provide training to more Doulas, allowing them to serve the demand they are seeing.
Southern Delaware pallet village offers help for growing number of people experiencing homelessness
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware has seen a massive surge since the start of the pandemic. The latest point-in-time survey by the Delaware Continuum of Care found 2,369 people experiencing homelessness in the state, the highest count ever and more than double the number from the January 2020 survey.
NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school
Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
RELATED PEOPLE
Delaware launches drive to fill 400 state jobs
Delaware has launched a $225,000 campaign to advertise the many state jobs available, and to make sure job seekers know the state has raised salaries and offers alternative schedules. The campaign is a unique move for the state, pointed out Claire DeMatteis, secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. It’s aimed at catching the attention of Delaware workers ... Read More
State seeks those who abandoned dog that later died
The Office of Animal Welfare’s Delaware Animal Services is seeking the public’s help to find the person or person responsible for abandoning a dog that died after being found, The dog was found clinging to life earlier this week in a crate left in the brush off North Little Creek Road in Dover. DelDOT workers who found her immediately ... Read More
WMDT.com
One organization speaking out as more people experience homelessness in the first state
DELAWARE – There’s a headache in the housing market in the first state. Some simply just can’t afford to buy a home and that’s why one organization is stepping up to help those who need a home. “Housing isn’t something that we can do without, housing...
delawarepublic.org
Pandemic emergency shelter program will run out of funding by end of month
Delawareans living in motels as part of a pandemic-era emergency housing program received letters on Monday informing them that the program will end on August 31. Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services had anticipated that the federal COVID relief dollars supporting the pandemic shelter program would dry up within the coming months, but Monday’s announcement offered the first concrete end date. Over the course of the past two years, the program served more than 6,000 households.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Delaware Government launches marketing campaign, signing bonuses to help fill 400+ vacancies across agencies
DOVER, Del.-The Delaware Government is launching a new ad campaign and pay bump as the state looks to fill over 400 vacancies in positions across the government. In the campaign — the state is pushing the fact that many positions now offer competitive salaries, benefits, and flexible schedules compared to private sector positions.
WBOC
Delaware Launches Campaign to Fill State Job Vacancies
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Human Resources on Wednesday announced it has launched a marketing communications campaign to strengthen the workforce for all state agencies and services. The campaign will focus on recruiting quality candidates to fill job positions that are in high demand in the state of Delaware.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware AG announces nationwide anti-robocall task force
The Delaware Attorney General’s office announces its taking part in a nationwide task force to stop unwanted robocalls. The task force has already issued 20 demands to so-called gateway providers to stop predatory robocalls. Attorney General Kathy Jennings said these are U.S. based companies acting as telecom middlemen bringing...
fox29.com
Bucks County spraying for West Nile virus in communities it's been found
The dead heat of summer also means it's peak mosquito season, and with the uptick in the common summertime agitators comes the possibility of West Nile Virus. Some counties in Pennsylvania are taking a proactive approach to combat the gnats by spraying areas where colonies of West Nile infected mosquitos have been found.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Philadelphia
Is America's ‘Best' Public Restroom in Delaware? You Can Vote Now
Cintas awards America's Best Restroom each year with a nationwide contest, and a Delaware restroom has made the list of 10 finalists for 2022. Set in Dagsboro, Delaware, you'll find Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek. The florals and landscape is not what is getting their name out there this time -- it's the bathroom.
delawarepublic.org
American Lung Association report says lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Delaware
Lung cancer is the leading cause of death in Delaware. The American Lung Association (ALA) - this week - released the 2022 Lung Health Barometer, which is a national survey that examines awareness, attitudes and beliefs about lung cancer. “So in Delaware it’s estimated that 910 people will be diagnosed...
delawarepublic.org
State Auditor files last reply for post-trial motions, no indication when court will rule
State Auditor Kathy McGuiness and her defense team file their final reply on post-trial motions. McGuiness was found guilty of conflict of interest, structuring, and official misconduct by a jury in early July. Judge William Carpenter could take as much as several months to review the arguments and make a decision on the post-trial motions.
Delaware beach bacteria warnings lifted
Despite this week’s scorching heat, beachgoers at a handful of Delaware beaches had been warned not to spend too much time in the water. That’s because high levels of bacteria had been detected in parts of the state’s most popular ocean spots in Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany beaches.
Comments / 0