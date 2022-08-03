Vestavia Hills buys former Days Inn and Bar 31 for development

Read on www.al.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle Tribune
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
nomadlawyer.org
Hoover : Top 6 Places You Shouldn’t Miss in Hoover, Alabama
If you’re considering moving to Hoover Alabama, you might be wondering what you’ll find in the city. This fast-growing suburb is home to several golf courses and the Riverchase Galleria, a massive mixed-use development with restaurants, offices, and shopping. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy the outdoors and the area’s many attractions, including the Moss Rock Preserve, with boulders and streams. Other attractions include Aldridge Gardens, which features an art gallery, nature trails, and a lake.
Bham Now
Southtown Court demolition continues, construction expected to kick off before 2023
It’s been nearly eight months since the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) began the demolition of Southtown Court in late 2021. Once the demolition process is complete, the site will be ready for redevelopment into a mixed-use, mixed income district with housing, office and commercial space, grocery stores and other neighborhood businesses.
As Alabama cities cool off, home values still surging in suburbs
Home values across Alabama - and the nation - continued to surge through the first part of 2022, though the acceleration has slowed slightly in the last few months, with some notable exceptions. Alabama’s largest cities have seen prices increase steadily throughout the pandemic, but those urban cores can’t compete...
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
birminghamtimes.com
Homeless and Transitional Housing Center To Open in Smithfield
A ribbon cutting for a new homeless shelter for youth that will serve as a “safe haven” and offer services was held Thursday in Smithfield. The Way Station, which received $1.3 million from the city, is a project spearheaded by AIDS Alabama and will give young people the protection they need “at the most critical and vulnerable moments of time is critical to all of us,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.
Clanton Advertiser
Family Dollar combo store coming to Maplesville
A Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree combo store is coming to Maplesville. Farmer & Associates Inc. has begun clearing property on Highway 22 for the 10,500-square-foot building. The site had most recently been used by a fireworks stand. The store is expected to open Feb. 1, 2023. “I think it is...
County Commission talks possible litigation in executive session
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Tuesday morning held a special-called meeting to vote on a short agenda and then meet in an executive session. The executive session, recommended by County Attorney Emily Johnston, was to discuss pending or possible litigation against the County. After the session, the commission voted to hire outside council to review the policies and procedures governing the Cullman Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS). In other business, the commission approved the following: A resolution to accept the bid by Banner Industrial Construction, Inc. for the construction of replacement bridges in project 21-RT-01, which provides for trail...
styleblueprint.com
Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!
Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Huntsville home values continue to soar as other Alabama cities see slowdown
Home values in Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - have all enjoyed significant growth since January of 2020, as the nationwide real estate market saw home values soar. But one city stands apart from the rest. According to data from Zillow, median home values...
Comeback Town: Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in...
wbrc.com
Irondale neighbors beginning to band together against short term rentals
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Irondale are beginning to voice their frustration about some of their neighbors, specifically short term renters. This comes after shootings near short term rental homes in Irondale and a homicide in Avondale last month. Many adamantly oppose Airbnb’s and other short term rental operations....
Outlet Shops of Grand River announce arrival of EV Charging Stations
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS —The Outlet Shops of Grand River announces the arrival of CatCard LLC, bringing EV Charging Stations to the mall. Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Leeds welcomed this new business with a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 5, 2022. According to the Leeds Area Chamber of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bham Now
An inside look at the new apartments at 20 Midtown—live above CAVA, Panda Express + more [PHOTOS]
20 Midtown’s newest building opened on August 1, offering 325 more apartments and amazing retail below, featuring Panda Express, Milo’s, Cava, Nail Resort and much more. Keep reading to see all that 20 Midtown has to offer. Find your perfect home at 20 Midtown today and contact them...
Bham Now
Where’s Waldo? We found out—check out Waldo’s Chicken & Beer in Cahaba Heights
There’s a new chicken joint in town. We headed to the new Waldo’s Chicken & Beer in Cahaba Heights—the first Alabama location of a popular scratch-made chicken restaurant. Keep reading to find out what’s clucking. All about Waldo’s Chicken. This is the first Waldo’s Chicken...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Downtown Chief dish recognized
Photo: The Fried Green Tomatoes with Pimento Cheese and Pepper Jelly from Downtown Chief was one of four finalist dishes for Bama’s Best Tomato Dish contest. (Courtesy of Mary Wilson/Alabama Farmers Federation) Gadsden restaurant Downtown Chief will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV...
Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter set to open soon
Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter, the Way Station, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at what Mayor Randall Woodfin called a “most critical and vulnerable moment.”. Across the United States, shelters are reporting a surge of people seeking beds and services due to inflation and the pandemic. Youth...
wvtm13.com
Steakhouse and resort coming to Hallmark Farm in Warrior
WARRIOR, Ala. — A restaurant, resort and RV park is coming to Jefferson County along I-65. Marshall Steakhouse and Resort has plans for a major complex on Hallmark Farm on the Warrior River. Find out more by watching the video above.
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
wvtm13.com
Mayor announces new appointment to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mayor Randall Woodfin has announced the appointment of Tommy Spina to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors. Spina will serve a six-year term that became effective July 30, 2022. Spina, a Cumberland School of Law alum, has 44 years of experience in criminal defense in...
‘World’s Longest Yard Sale’ begins in Gadsden, celebrating 35 years
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Three Alabama towns are major stops for the “World’s Longest Yard Sale,” which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this weekend. From Thursday through Sunday, tourists and travelers can stop by three-yard sale locations in Gadsden, Collinsville and Fort Payne set up by vendors associated with the “World’s Longest Yard Sale,” also […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0