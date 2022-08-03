Vestavia Hills buys former Days Inn and Bar 31 for development

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Tuesday morning held a special-called meeting to vote on a short agenda and then meet in an executive session. The executive session, recommended by County Attorney Emily Johnston, was to discuss pending or possible litigation against the County. After the session, the commission voted to hire outside council to review the policies and procedures governing the Cullman Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS). In other business, the commission approved the following: A resolution to accept the bid by Banner Industrial Construction, Inc. for the construction of replacement bridges in project 21-RT-01, which provides for trail...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO