ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

Vestavia Hills buys former Days Inn and Bar 31 for development

By Greg Garrison
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.al.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Hoover : Top 6 Places You Shouldn’t Miss in Hoover, Alabama

If you’re considering moving to Hoover Alabama, you might be wondering what you’ll find in the city. This fast-growing suburb is home to several golf courses and the Riverchase Galleria, a massive mixed-use development with restaurants, offices, and shopping. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy the outdoors and the area’s many attractions, including the Moss Rock Preserve, with boulders and streams. Other attractions include Aldridge Gardens, which features an art gallery, nature trails, and a lake.
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

Southtown Court demolition continues, construction expected to kick off before 2023

It’s been nearly eight months since the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) began the demolition of Southtown Court in late 2021. Once the demolition process is complete, the site will be ready for redevelopment into a mixed-use, mixed income district with housing, office and commercial space, grocery stores and other neighborhood businesses.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

As Alabama cities cool off, home values still surging in suburbs

Home values across Alabama - and the nation - continued to surge through the first part of 2022, though the acceleration has slowed slightly in the last few months, with some notable exceptions. Alabama’s largest cities have seen prices increase steadily throughout the pandemic, but those urban cores can’t compete...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
ASHVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
Vestavia Hills, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Vestavia Hills, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Homeless and Transitional Housing Center To Open in Smithfield

A ribbon cutting for a new homeless shelter for youth that will serve as a “safe haven” and offer services was held Thursday in Smithfield. The Way Station, which received $1.3 million from the city, is a project spearheaded by AIDS Alabama and will give young people the protection they need “at the most critical and vulnerable moments of time is critical to all of us,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Family Dollar combo store coming to Maplesville

A Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree combo store is coming to Maplesville. Farmer & Associates Inc. has begun clearing property on Highway 22 for the 10,500-square-foot building. The site had most recently been used by a fireworks stand. The store is expected to open Feb. 1, 2023. “I think it is...
MAPLESVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

County Commission talks possible litigation in executive session

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Tuesday morning held a special-called meeting to vote on a short agenda and then meet in an executive session. The executive session, recommended by County Attorney Emily Johnston, was to discuss pending or possible litigation against the County. After the session, the commission voted to hire outside council to review the policies and procedures governing the Cullman Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS). In other business, the commission approved the following: A resolution to accept the bid by Banner Industrial Construction, Inc. for the construction of replacement bridges in project 21-RT-01, which provides for trail...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
styleblueprint.com

Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!

Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Business Industry#Linus Business#Days Inn And Bar 31#Ram Hospitality#Motor Lodge#Coffee Shop#A Comfort Inn
wbrc.com

Irondale neighbors beginning to band together against short term rentals

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Irondale are beginning to voice their frustration about some of their neighbors, specifically short term renters. This comes after shootings near short term rental homes in Irondale and a homicide in Avondale last month. Many adamantly oppose Airbnb’s and other short term rental operations....
IRONDALE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
gadsdenmessenger.com

Downtown Chief dish recognized

Photo: The Fried Green Tomatoes with Pimento Cheese and Pepper Jelly from Downtown Chief was one of four finalist dishes for Bama’s Best Tomato Dish contest. (Courtesy of Mary Wilson/Alabama Farmers Federation) Gadsden restaurant Downtown Chief will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV...
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter set to open soon

Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter, the Way Station, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at what Mayor Randall Woodfin called a “most critical and vulnerable moment.”. Across the United States, shelters are reporting a surge of people seeking beds and services due to inflation and the pandemic. Youth...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

‘World’s Longest Yard Sale’ begins in Gadsden, celebrating 35 years

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Three Alabama towns are major stops for the “World’s Longest Yard Sale,” which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this weekend. From Thursday through Sunday, tourists and travelers can stop by three-yard sale locations in Gadsden, Collinsville and Fort Payne set up by vendors associated with the “World’s Longest Yard Sale,” also […]
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy