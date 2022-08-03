ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State’s View of Telemedicine: Dangerous for Women, Fine for Kids with Developmental Problems!

Can SD Be “Pro-Life” and Pro-Business? Gilead Employers Skittish About Publicizing Health Benefits

Back in May, Representative Jon Hansen (R-25/Dell Rapids) said he would use the Special Session on abortion that Governor Kristi Noem promised to propose legislation that would “Ban South Dakota corporations like Amazon and Citibank from paying for the expenses to abort South Dakota babies and prohibit the state from doing business with any corporation that pays for babies to be aborted.”
Vargo Issues Draft Explanation of Abortion-Rights Initiative, Invites Public Comment

Attorney General Mark Vargo has written his first statewide ballot question title and explanation. Today A.G. Vargo released his draft (more on that in a moment) title and explanation for the initiated amendment proposed by Dakotans for Health to codify Roe v. Wade in the South Dakota Constitution. First, here’s...
Noem Skips Western Governors’ Meeting to Promote Self in DC

Governor Kristi Noem flew to Washington, D.C., last week to flog her book, her lies, and her Presidential campaign. Bob Mercer notes that she chose this self-promoting Beltway tour over meeting fellow governors in Idaho:. The Noem administration sent one person to Idaho last week for the annual summer meeting...
Kristi Can’t Kill Corruption Complaints: Ethics Board Keeps Investigating

Governor Kristi Noem sent an attorney to the Government Accountability Board yesterday to ask that the ethics panel dismiss two complaints filed against the Governor, one for nepotism, another for political use of the state plane. The three GAB judges reviewing the complaints said no, the complaints warrant further investigation:
