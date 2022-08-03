Brother of MOVE bombing victims receives sisters remains, apology from Philadelphia

Read on www.fox29.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Police: 4 women shot 10 minutes apart in two separate shootings in Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Two overnight shooting in Philadelphia have left four women injured in the hospital, according to police. Police say several shots were fired on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street around 2:14 a.m. Sunday. Three women were reportedly struck by gunfire: a 19-year-old suffered three shots to the...
Woman found stabbed to death inside minivan in West Philadelphia
Officers found the victim, a woman in her early 30s, in the passenger seat of a gold Honda Odyssey.
WRAL
'I can finally rid them of the city that helped murder them': Two Black girls killed in Philadelphia police bombing to be laid to rest in Fayetteville burial
Fayetteville, N.C. — Lionell Dotson has grown up in Fayetteville without his two older sisters. "I never got to hold my sisters' hands, I never got to hear their voices," he said. "I never got to grow up with them." They were killed in a bombing less than 40...
Philly police investigate shootings that left 1 dead, 3 injured
Philadelphia police are investigating two shootings that left one person dead and three others injured.
3 women hospitalized after 35 shots fired into SUV in Brewerytown
The shooter fired 35 shots, many of them piercing an SUV carrying three women.
South Philly kids spend day at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom as part of crime prevention program
For many of the children, this was their first time to the theme park and their farthest trip away from home.
‘Put The Guns Down’: Activists Call For Peace As Philadelphia’s Homicide Rate Continues To Outpace Deadliest Year On Record
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –As Philadelphia’s homicide rate outpaces this time last year, activists are reacting to the rising numbers and they are calling for peace. On Saturday, they marched down Baltimore Avenue to Cobbs Creek Park. The Commandoes Drill and Drum team led the march for peace as they made their way towards the Tyhir Barnes Anti-Gun Violence Memorial Basketball Classic. “I just say, ‘Put the guns down,’” Tanisha Pratt-Thomas said. “Just put the guns down, it’s heartbreaking for parents to lose their child.” For Pratt-Thomas, it’s personal. On Saturday, her son would be 21 years old. “Tyhir was 15 when he was killed, and...
Keyshlyne Patterson Wanted For Attempted Murder In North Philly Shooting Of Jhayden Gutner, Who Police Say Was Not Intended Target
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot twice in the head and police say she was not the target. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help locating the shooter who they’ve identified as 24-year-old Keyshlyne Patterson. Credit: Philadelphia police Patterson is wanted for attempted murder and other related offenses in the shooting of 23-year-old Jhayden Gunter. The shooting happened last Sunday on the 2200 block of North Darien Street around 9:30 a.m. 23-yo Jhayden Gunter is fighting to survive after being shot twice in the head. It happened Sunday morning on N Darien St in...
Apprehension Made Following Strawberry Mansion Shooting That Sent Man To Hospital: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they made an apprehension after man in his 20s or 30s was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section on Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Westmont Street just before 9 a.m. Police say the man was shot in the head, neck and buttocks. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Authorities say they also recovered a weapon. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Looking For Female Shooter In Philly
Philadelphia Police are trying to find a female that facied herself a tough street thug. It was back on July 31, 2022 that she allegedly tried to kill someone by shooting them. No motive was given. The detail on the shooting are below. 21XX N. DARIEN ST, ON HWY (...
fox29.com
East Falls barricade situation ends in arrest; no injuries reported
EAST FALLS - A terrifying scene in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood Saturday ends without injuries. A seven-year-old boy called 911 saying a man known to police was inside a house assaulting his mother. It happened around 3:30 Saturday afternoon on the 5500 block of Wissahickon Avenue. MORE HEADLINES:. Police...
Three West Mount Airy businesses hit by overnight break-ins
One business owner said she was shocked when she saw video showing a suspect breaking into her restaurant's basement.
Man hospitalized after being shot in North Philadelphia
The victim was brought to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Several People Injured After Tree Falls On Top Of Them In Fairmount Park Near Mann Center In West Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least eight people were injured after a tree fell on top of them in Fairmount Park in West Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Fire Department was called to an area behind The Mann Center on the 5300 block of North George’s Hill Drive at 12:20 p.m. Sunday. An old tree fell during a graduation class reunion party, injuring people in their 60s, Philadelphia police say. The Philadelphia Fire Department confirmed to Eyewitness News at least eight people have been transported to area hospitals. One person was trapped underneath the tree and required extrication. Credit: CBS3 The incident was placed under control at 12:41 p.m. Sunday. No further information is available at this time.
Argument may have led to deadly shooting in West Philadelphia: Police
Philly Homicide Investigation: Witnesses tell police they heard an argument just prior to the shots being fired.
fox29.com
Official: 4th child dead after July 29 York County tractor crash
LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. - Authorities say a fourth child has died of injuries in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania last week that also killed a woman. Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright told reporters that a 4-year-old Lancaster County boy involved in the July 29 crash in York County died Tuesday. His name was not released. LancasterOnline posted an obituary identifying the boy as the younger brother of one of the other victims.
Man Shot While Walking Dog With Teenage Son In Strawberry Mansion: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot while walking with his teenage son and dog in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Myrtlewood Street. The 35-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in the knee. Investigators are going through surveillance video in the neighborhood to determine who shot the man or if he was the target. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
1 dead, 6 injured in wrong-way crash on interstate in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — One person was killed and at least six others were injured after a multi-vehicle, wrong-way crash on a Philadelphia interstate, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. EDT on an exit ramp on Interstate 95 in the Torresdale neighborhood of the city, WPVI-TV reported. Police...
Alleged Robber Hits 2 Different TD Banks In Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say it appears the same bank robber hit two TD Banks Friday morning in Philadelphia and got cash at one. Police say at 8:34 a.m., the robber went into the TD bank at Broad and Sansom Streets. He passed a note demanding cash and took off with an unknown amount. Less than an hour later, around 9:30 a.m., a man with a similar description and a demand note tried to rob the TD Bank at 37th and Walnut Streets. Nothing was taken in that case.
Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
