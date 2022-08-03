ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Brother of MOVE bombing victims receives sisters remains, apology from Philadelphia

fox29.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

‘Put The Guns Down’: Activists Call For Peace As Philadelphia’s Homicide Rate Continues To Outpace Deadliest Year On Record

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –As Philadelphia’s homicide rate outpaces this time last year, activists are reacting to the rising numbers and they are calling for peace. On Saturday, they marched down Baltimore Avenue to Cobbs Creek Park. The Commandoes Drill and Drum team led the march for peace as they made their way towards the Tyhir Barnes Anti-Gun Violence Memorial Basketball Classic. “I just say, ‘Put the guns down,’” Tanisha Pratt-Thomas said. “Just put the guns down, it’s heartbreaking for parents to lose their child.” For Pratt-Thomas, it’s personal. On Saturday, her son would be 21 years old. “Tyhir was 15 when he was killed, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Keyshlyne Patterson Wanted For Attempted Murder In North Philly Shooting Of Jhayden Gutner, Who Police Say Was Not Intended Target

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot twice in the head and police say she was not the target. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help locating the shooter who they’ve identified as 24-year-old Keyshlyne Patterson. Credit: Philadelphia police Patterson is wanted for attempted murder and other related offenses in the shooting of 23-year-old Jhayden Gunter. The shooting happened last Sunday on the 2200 block of North Darien Street around 9:30 a.m. 23-yo Jhayden Gunter is fighting to survive after being shot twice in the head. It happened Sunday morning on N Darien St in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Apprehension Made Following Strawberry Mansion Shooting That Sent Man To Hospital: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they made an apprehension after man in his 20s or 30s was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section on Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Westmont Street just before 9 a.m. Police say the man was shot in the head, neck and buttocks. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Authorities say they also recovered a weapon. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Looking For Female Shooter In Philly

Philadelphia Police are trying to find a female that facied herself a tough street thug. It was back on July 31, 2022 that she allegedly tried to kill someone by shooting them. No motive was given. The detail on the shooting are below. 21XX N. DARIEN ST, ON HWY (...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

East Falls barricade situation ends in arrest; no injuries reported

EAST FALLS - A terrifying scene in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood Saturday ends without injuries. A seven-year-old boy called 911 saying a man known to police was inside a house assaulting his mother. It happened around 3:30 Saturday afternoon on the 5500 block of Wissahickon Avenue. MORE HEADLINES:. Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Several People Injured After Tree Falls On Top Of Them In Fairmount Park Near Mann Center In West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least eight people were injured after a tree fell on top of them in Fairmount Park in West Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Fire Department was called to an area behind The Mann Center on the 5300 block of North George’s Hill Drive at 12:20 p.m. Sunday. An old tree fell during a graduation class reunion party, injuring people in their 60s, Philadelphia police say. The Philadelphia Fire Department confirmed to Eyewitness News at least eight people have been transported to area hospitals. One person was trapped underneath the tree and required extrication. Credit: CBS3 The incident was placed under control at 12:41 p.m. Sunday. No further information is available at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Official: 4th child dead after July 29 York County tractor crash

LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. - Authorities say a fourth child has died of injuries in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania last week that also killed a woman. Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright told reporters that a 4-year-old Lancaster County boy involved in the July 29 crash in York County died Tuesday. His name was not released. LancasterOnline posted an obituary identifying the boy as the younger brother of one of the other victims.
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot While Walking Dog With Teenage Son In Strawberry Mansion: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot while walking with his teenage son and dog in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Myrtlewood Street. The 35-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in the knee. Investigators are going through surveillance video in the neighborhood to determine who shot the man or if he was the target. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Alleged Robber Hits 2 Different TD Banks In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say it appears the same bank robber hit two TD Banks Friday morning in Philadelphia and got cash at one. Police say at 8:34 a.m., the robber went into the TD bank at Broad and Sansom Streets. He passed a note demanding cash and took off with an unknown amount. Less than an hour later, around 9:30 a.m., a man with a similar description and a demand note tried to rob the TD Bank at 37th and Walnut Streets. Nothing was taken in that case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy