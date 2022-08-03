Read on www.thesnaponline.com
Witness says Lowell shooting shook her & entire staff
The multi-vehicle accident occurred at 7:09p on Thursday; Nikki McCaskill was working at a local car dealership.
North Carolina nanny arrested after stealing pills, other valuables, police say
Sarah Seltzer, 33, is facing multiple charges, which include breaking and entering, felony larceny, and misdemeanor larceny, among others.
Man found shot to death in crashed car in Winston-Salem, suspect at-large, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting early Friday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 3:36 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the 1300 block of Underwood Avenue after hearing a number of gunshots coming from the area. At the scene, police found a single-vehicle crash nearby at […]
Suspect arrested after man killed during fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville, deputies say
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been arrested after a man was killed on Tuesday during a fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. Diarus Raynor, 29, of Winston-Salem, is charged with: felony voluntary manslaughter discharging a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear misdemeanor carrying concealed […]
Catawba deputies warn public of jury duty scam
According to the Sheriff's Office, the scam involves callers asking for money on green dot cards.
Man Arrested After Shooting Into Occupied Vehicle
LINCOLN COUNTY – A man is arrested after firing a shotgun into an occupied vehicle during a domestic dispute on Thursday. August 4th. Officers responded to a call on Reeps Grove Church Road in Vale NC. Calls reported multiple shots being fired. Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Joshua Hull discharged a shotgun into a vehicle occupied by Elizabeth Bailey.
Police investigating deadly shooting at Gaston Co. intersection
ESPN's 'The Ocho' 24 hour weird sports broadcast in Rock Hill, S.C. Axe Throwing, Pogopalooza, USA Dodgeball, Slippery Stairs. Take your pick of weird sports playing out in Rock Hill. Charlotte woman posing as nanny arrested, charges include burglary. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Charlotte woman, posing as a nanny,...
Suspect arrested in Vegas accused of killing Charlotte man, police say
LAS VEGAS — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said a man accused of killing another man at the end of July is now in custody after being arrested more than 2,200 miles away. CMPD said 31-year-old Terrance Derrell Lee was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday, days after the...
Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV for years legally labeled habitual felon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - David Satterfield’s prolific history in Charlotte is unmatched in the towing industry. WBTV has spoken with three different people who have been pepper sprayed by Satterfield, dozens of drivers who say they were illegally towed by him and a handful of truckers who say he’s cost them thousands of dollars.
Man killed in possible DWI motorcycle crash in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, (WGHP) — A man was killed in a single motorcycle crash on Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Investigators say that Alexander Christian Turner, 26, of Mooresville, was riding a 2007 Victory motorcycle eastbound on Houston Road when he failed to stop for the stop sign at the […]
Iredell Co. wreck kills 1, alcohol and speed cited as factors
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash reported Wednesday night. The wreck happened around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road. Troopers say Alexander Christian Turner, 26 of Mooresville, was driving a motorcycle, failed...
I-40 East crash shuts down all lanes in Davie County
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 East was experiencing closures following a crash on Saturday afternoon in Davie County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road. The closures were in effect for three miles starting at Exit 174 for Farmington […]
Vehicle crash leads to fatal shooting on Wilkinson Boulevard in Gaston Co.
The collision and shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Redbud Drive.
Arson of Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream caught on surveillance camera
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide. It’s not just Mecklenburg County; the state also fined stores in other parts of the WBTV viewing area. Lightning strike believed to have sparked Concord house fire, displacing 3 people. Updated: 7 hours ago. Photos show the home...
Thieves hit neighboring businesses at south Charlotte shopping center, police say
CHARLOTTE — Robberies were reported at a sports store and next door at a beauty salon less than 24 hours apart in south Charlotte, police said. “I never have problems in this area,” said Maria Delgado, owner of Yvelisse Salon. “I’ve been here 14 years, and I never have problems.”
2 suspects arrested for crime spree in Western NC, deputies say
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested in connection to a crime spree over the last two years. The Sheriff’s Office said in August of 2020 it received multiple reports in the Bent Creek Experimental Forest and surrounding areas where the offenders used a keypunch to break into cars and stole credit and debit cards. The offenders then used the stolen cards to purchase high-end electronics, luxury items, and gift cards.
Driver charged with DWI after car takes out guardrail, closes part of Concord road, officials say
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Repairs continue after a car took out a guardrail on Old Airport Road in Concord. That crash has closed Old Airport Road between Setter Lane and Crestmont Drive. According to the city of Concord, the city’s transportation department has the road closed until crews with...
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting at Gaston County intersection
Right now, authorities are investigating and looking for witnesses. We're On Your Side Tonight with the dangers of walking around Charlotte. Police responding to increasing number of car break-ins Updated: 10 hours ago. Police say one way to prevent the break-ins is to take valuables out of vehicles with you.
Eastern Guilford County shooting leaves 1 dead
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person died after a shooting in Guilford County Thursday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the "eastern part of the county" on Pinewood Acres Drive in Greensboro, near Old Burlington Road. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First...
Family of 27-year-old killed in Davidson County crash speaks out
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The family of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash shared details about their loss and final farewells. Summer Mize died when a wrong-way driver crashed into her on U.S. 52, Interstate-285 in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “It’s hard believing someone is gone without seeing it […]
