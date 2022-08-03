ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

FOX8 News

Suspect arrested after man killed during fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville, deputies say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been arrested after a man was killed on Tuesday during a fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. Diarus Raynor, 29, of Winston-Salem, is charged with: felony voluntary manslaughter  discharging a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear misdemeanor carrying concealed […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
Rowan County, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Rowan County, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Arrested After Shooting Into Occupied Vehicle

LINCOLN COUNTY – A man is arrested after firing a shotgun into an occupied vehicle during a domestic dispute on Thursday. August 4th. Officers responded to a call on Reeps Grove Church Road in Vale NC. Calls reported multiple shots being fired. Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Joshua Hull discharged a shotgun into a vehicle occupied by Elizabeth Bailey.
VALE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating deadly shooting at Gaston Co. intersection

ESPN's 'The Ocho' 24 hour weird sports broadcast in Rock Hill, S.C. Axe Throwing, Pogopalooza, USA Dodgeball, Slippery Stairs. Take your pick of weird sports playing out in Rock Hill. Charlotte woman posing as nanny arrested, charges include burglary. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Charlotte woman, posing as a nanny,...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man killed in possible DWI motorcycle crash in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, (WGHP) — A man was killed in a single motorcycle crash on Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Investigators say that Alexander Christian Turner, 26, of Mooresville, was riding a 2007 Victory motorcycle eastbound on Houston Road when he failed to stop for the stop sign at the […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Iredell Co. wreck kills 1, alcohol and speed cited as factors

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash reported Wednesday night. The wreck happened around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road. Troopers say Alexander Christian Turner, 26 of Mooresville, was driving a motorcycle, failed...
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 East crash shuts down all lanes in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 East was experiencing closures following a crash on Saturday afternoon in Davie County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road. The closures were in effect for three miles starting at Exit 174 for Farmington […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

2 suspects arrested for crime spree in Western NC, deputies say

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested in connection to a crime spree over the last two years. The Sheriff’s Office said in August of 2020 it received multiple reports in the Bent Creek Experimental Forest and surrounding areas where the offenders used a keypunch to break into cars and stole credit and debit cards. The offenders then used the stolen cards to purchase high-end electronics, luxury items, and gift cards.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Eastern Guilford County shooting leaves 1 dead

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person died after a shooting in Guilford County Thursday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the "eastern part of the county" on Pinewood Acres Drive in Greensboro, near Old Burlington Road. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Family of 27-year-old killed in Davidson County crash speaks out

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The family of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash shared details about their loss and final farewells.  Summer Mize died when a wrong-way driver crashed into her on U.S. 52, Interstate-285 in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.    “It’s hard believing someone is gone without seeing it […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC

