Sunrise Athletic Complex celebrates grand reopening

By Emmett Hall, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

The renovated Sunrise Athletic Complex had its day in the sun recently during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The grand reopening of the facility showed that there’s something for everyone at the complex, which was expanded as part of the Sunrise general obligation $65 million bond referendum that was voted on and approved in 2014. Improvements to parks and recreation facilities continue throughout the city.

“We are activating the park to show people all the things they can do,” said Sunrise Leisure Services Director Kevin Pickard, who was on-hand to kick off the reopening, along with city commissioners and other officials. “We are excited to welcome our residents into their new building. The construction took 18 months, and this is a great day for everyone.”

Changes include a new, 15,000-square-foot multipurpose building that includes a spacious indoor gymnasium to be used for basketball, volleyball and pickleball. There is also a community room for recreational programs.  For basketball enthusiasts, there are five, new covered courts that provide shelter from the rain and sun and a basketball-style Bankshot course for players of all ages and abilities. The additions replaced two softball fields, which have been moved to the Sunrise Sportsplex.

Out on the football and soccer fields, visitors will find a new concession stand and scorer’s tower. All the tennis courts were resurfaced. Other improvements include sports lighting, new batting cages, connecting pathways, additional parking, and security features. The project also renovated the park’s existing playground, full-sized multipurpose fields, meeting hall and restroom facilities.

The responsibility of managing and running all park activities is being handed over to longtime Sunrise employee Peter Wolz, the complex’s operations supervisor.

“I started working as a Sunrise camp counselor when I was a teenager 15 years ago, moved up the ladder, and now I’m really excited and looking forward to this new challenge,” Wolz said. “With the additional room and amenities, we have more opportunities to put on many new events and programs. We have adult basketball and pickleball leagues that are being offered in addition to other recreational plans.”

For more information, visit sunrisefl.gov .

Pokatragool pleased with finish at Senior Swim Championships

Given the fact that Delray Beach’s Paul Pokatragool was away from team training for two weeks before the Florida Gold Coast Senior Swim Championships at the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex, he came away pleased. Pokatragool, 15, representing the St. Andrew’s Swim Team, finished in 21st place in high point standings for boys age 15-16. Included in that was a personal best time of 24.64 in the B ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77

Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Dania Beach's longest-living matriarch celebrates 107th birthday

MIAMI - Celebrating another year of life is always a gift, but Friday a community honored Dania Beach's longest-living matriarch. It is quite a milestone for Mrs. Evelyn Williams. She celebrated her 107th birthday surrounded by her loved ones this week. Mrs. Williams's great-granddaughter Angel Williams spoke with CBS4 about the significance of this day."It's a blessing. It's an emotional thing. Yes it's emotional just being able to celebrate 107 years with someone," said Angel Williams, Evelyn's great-granddaughter.Evelyn was born in 1915. Her family told us more about her amazing journey over the years."My grandmother has been a Sunday school teacher, a missionary worker...
DANIA BEACH, FL
Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

Delray Beach breaks ground on new affordable housing

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Officials in Delray Beach broke ground on a 60-unit housing project on Friday designed for families in need. This also hopes to address Delray's shortage of affordable housing, especially for those who already live in the community. 'It’s just not sustainable': Demonstrators call for affordable...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
