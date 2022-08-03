Sunrise Athletic Complex celebrates grand reopening

The renovated Sunrise Athletic Complex had its day in the sun recently during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The grand reopening of the facility showed that there’s something for everyone at the complex, which was expanded as part of the Sunrise general obligation $65 million bond referendum that was voted on and approved in 2014. Improvements to parks and recreation facilities continue throughout the city.

“We are activating the park to show people all the things they can do,” said Sunrise Leisure Services Director Kevin Pickard, who was on-hand to kick off the reopening, along with city commissioners and other officials. “We are excited to welcome our residents into their new building. The construction took 18 months, and this is a great day for everyone.”

Changes include a new, 15,000-square-foot multipurpose building that includes a spacious indoor gymnasium to be used for basketball, volleyball and pickleball. There is also a community room for recreational programs. For basketball enthusiasts, there are five, new covered courts that provide shelter from the rain and sun and a basketball-style Bankshot course for players of all ages and abilities. The additions replaced two softball fields, which have been moved to the Sunrise Sportsplex.

Out on the football and soccer fields, visitors will find a new concession stand and scorer’s tower. All the tennis courts were resurfaced. Other improvements include sports lighting, new batting cages, connecting pathways, additional parking, and security features. The project also renovated the park’s existing playground, full-sized multipurpose fields, meeting hall and restroom facilities.

The responsibility of managing and running all park activities is being handed over to longtime Sunrise employee Peter Wolz, the complex’s operations supervisor.

“I started working as a Sunrise camp counselor when I was a teenager 15 years ago, moved up the ladder, and now I’m really excited and looking forward to this new challenge,” Wolz said. “With the additional room and amenities, we have more opportunities to put on many new events and programs. We have adult basketball and pickleball leagues that are being offered in addition to other recreational plans.”

For more information, visit sunrisefl.gov .