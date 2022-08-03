ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Brewers designate Dinelson Lamet 2 days after acquiring him

 3 days ago

The Milwaukee Brewers activated All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta from the 60-day injured list and designated newly acquired right-hander Dinelson Lamet for assignment among a slew of moves Wednesday.

The Lamet move is curious, given that the Brewers just acquired him Monday in the trade that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres.

“Dinelson has a good arm and was included in the trade to help balance out the deal,” Brewers president of operations David Stearns said. “As subsequent transactions played out, the roster fit became a little tougher. We are hopeful we will be able to keep him in our system.”

The Brewers acquired righties Matt Bush and Trevor Rosenthal on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline.

Bush was added to the roster Wednesday. The club also recalled infielder Keston Hiura from Triple-A Nashville.

In addition to Lamet, catcher Pedro Severino was also designated for assignment. The Brewers also optioned Peter Strzelecki to Nashville.

Peralta, 26, hasn’t pitched since May 22. He suffered a posterior strain in his right shoulder and has been on the IL since.

In eight starts this season, Peralta was 3-2 with a 4.42 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings. In five seasons with the Brewers he is 29-15 with a 3.93 ERA in 106 appearances (58 starts). He made the All-Star team in 2021.

Lamet, 30, is 0-1 with a 9.49 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season. Since making his debut with the Padres in 2017, he is 15-19 with a 4.08 ERA in 82 games (56 starts), while struggling with elbow issues in 2021.

Bush, 36, is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA in 40 games (five starts) with the Texas Rangers this season. The Brewers acquired him Tuesday in exchange for infielder Mark Mathias and left-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly.

Hiura, who turned 26 on Tuesday, is batting .238 with eight home runs and 17 RBIs in 43 games for the Brewers this season.

Severino, 29, was batting .222 in eight games this season, his first in Milwaukee. He’s a career .235 hitter with 33 home runs and 134 RBIs for Washington (2015-18), Baltimore (2019-21) and the Brewers.

–Field Level Media

