FC Dallas acquire Sebastian Lletget from Revolution

FC Dallas acquired midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the New England Revolution on Wednesday in exchange for $600,000 in general allocation money.

The 29-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team veteran joins Dallas through the end of the 2023 MLS season.

The Revs receive $300,000 in GAM in 2022 and $300,000 in 2023.

“Sebastian is a proven contributor for the National Team and in MLS,” FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said. “His experience is going to be a phenomenal asset for our club and we can’t wait to see him make his debut for FC Dallas.”

Lletget tallied two goals and five assists in 19 MLS matches (18 starts) in 2022, his first season with the Revs after spending his first seven MLS campaigns with the LA Galaxy.

“We would like to thank Sebastian for his professionalism and dedication to the Revolution this season,” New England sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said. “This trade presented a great opportunity for the player and our club, and we wish Sebastian nothing but success in Dallas.”

Lletget has 25 goals and 32 assists in 177 matches (149 starts) with New England and the Galaxy (2015-21).

“Excited is an understatement,” Lletget said. “I’m very familiar with (Dallas) coach Nico Estevez. I worked with him on the National Team. I played with several players that are on the on the team now and I just believe in where the club is going. I think it’s going be a great fit for me and for the club.”

A San Francisco native, Lletget made his USMNT debut in 2017 and has registered eight goals and two assists in 33 caps. He helped the Americans win the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League and 2021 Gold Cup.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: