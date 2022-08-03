Fire Near Inwood Destroys About 30 Hay Bales

Read on kiwaradio.com
$300K Large High-Clearance Sprayer Destroyed In Sibley Area Fire
Sibley, Iowa– A large self-propelled field sprayer was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, August 4, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 6:30 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a sprayer fire on Highway 60 near 200th Street, about three-quarters of a mile southwest of the Sibley Airport.
Two Injured In Rock Rapids Accident Thursday
Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Ellsworth, Minnesota woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that a few minutes before 9:00 a.m., 39-year-old Amy Dammer of Rushmore, Minnesota was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, when she struck a 2015 Buick Enclave driven by 63-year-old Irene Gacke of Ellsworth near Casey’s General Store.
ISU Pickup Destroyed In Fire Northeast Of Doon
Doon, Iowa– An Iowa State University pickup was destroyed in a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022, near Doon. According to Doon Fire Chief Blake Van Bemmel, at about 12:10 p.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle on fire on 240th Street west of Harrison Avenue, three miles east of Doon, a mile north on Highway 75, and a half mile east.
Sioux Center Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on Tuesday morning, August 2nd. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:45 a.m., 16-year-old Savannah DeGroot of Sioux Center was driving a 2004 Buick LeSabre northbound on Fig Avenue four miles west of Sioux Center when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
Teenager on Moped Dies in Accident in O'Brien County
A teenager has died of injuries sustained in an accident near Sheldon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after noon on Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street. A 15-year-old male was driving a Honda moped southbound on Highway 60, while 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra westbound on 280th Street. The two vehicles collided.
Dry spell brings uptick in lawn watering complaints
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This weekend’s forecast of rain can’t come soon enough for homeowners in KELOLAND trying to revive their brown lawns. The City of Sioux Falls has seen an uptick in people watering for multiple days in a row, in violation of the city’s lawn watering restrictions.
Teenager Dies in Scooter Accident
Authorities say a teenager riding a motorized scooter died after colliding with a car north of Sheldon Wednesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the 280th Street intersection of Highway 60. According to the initial crash report, the male teenager was driving westbound...
Sioux Falls family recalls Mall of America shooting
Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe. Updated: 4 hours ago. In the far southeastern corner of South Dakota, you will...
Worker rescued from Riverside cell tower
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rescue crews from Sioux City Fire Rescue were put to the test Monday evening, Aug. 1st, in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. A man working on the cell tower in the park became trapped near the top of the spire, leading to a call for emergency assistance around 5:00 p.m.
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon, an airplane, not flying above them as usual, but along the road, next to Exit 79.
Teen Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries In Car Versus Moped Accident On Highway 60
Sheldon, Iowa– A teenage moped driver sustained serious injuries in an accident near Sheldon on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that about 12:30 p.m., a fifteen-year-old boy was driving a 2018 Honda moped westbound on 280th Street or B14, four miles north of Sheldon on the Ritter road. They tell us that 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer was southbound on Highway 60 in a 2016 Hyundai.
Impact Youth Summit Is Saturday In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — An event for youth is happening this Saturday night in Sheldon. Pastor Jacob Sandholm tells us about the Impact Youth Summit, which is hoped to be on the RiseFest grounds, on the Harvest Stage. But, the rain location is at the Sheldon United Methodist Church. He...
State Agencies Developing Drought Plan For Local Officials Facing Water Shortages
Northwest Iowa — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the area of extreme drought is pushing into our area. Two weeks ago there was no extreme drought reported in our four northwest Iowa counties. Now, nearly the southern third of Sioux County and the southwest corner of O’Brien County show up on the map as being in extreme drought.
UPDATE: Fatal single-car crash kills one in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a man died in a single-car crash. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the 73-year-old man from Sioux Falls was driving on River BLVD and negotiated the turn where the road curves into 18th st., but ended up going straight and drove over a median, hit a fence, and then struck a tree.
UPDATE: Name Released; Teen Dies As Result Of Car Versus Moped Accident On Highway 60
UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol has released the name of the victim of the accident. He was identified as 15-year-old Noah Carter Meyers of Ashton. Sheldon, Iowa– A teenage moped driver has died as the result of injuries sustained in an accident near Sheldon on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Two Men From Alton, Larchwood Taken To Hospital After Boyden Accident
Boyden, Iowa — One man from Alton and one from Larchwood were taken to the hospital after an accident near Boyden on Monday, August 1st. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 5:15 p.m., 52-year-old Richard Roemen of Larchwood was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Express G2500 westbound on Highway 18, two miles west of Boyden. They tell us 21-year-old Elliot Dykstra of Alton was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Highway 18 behind Roemen. Roemen slowed for road construction and Dykstra struck the Chevrolet.
VIDEO: Public Safety Campus Takes Shape In North Sioux Falls
Progress is being made on the new 42-acre Public Safety Campus in Northeast Sioux Falls. Construction of the $50 million project began in November 2021 and is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2023. According to City officials, the campus will consist of several buildings including:. Administration/Training/Dispatch Facility...
Purple Heart Memorial To Be Unveiled Saturday At 11 At Sheldon City Park
Sheldon, Iowa — A new memorial will be unveiled this Saturday in Sheldon. Joe Williams tells us about the Purple Heart Memorial. He says the people they will be honoring are those that deserve most to be honored. He says it will be this Saturday morning. He tells us...
Finding an interim Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its July 26 meeting reviewed with county auditor Ryan Dokter the methods that could be used to fill the Sioux County sheriff’s seat once it is vacant. There are two options to designate an interim sheriff who would serve until...
Long-term drought continuing in Missouri River basin
IARN — While the Missouri River basin runoff improved over the past two months, it’s still not enough to overcome the long-term drought persisting in much of the basin. July runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa, was 3.2 million acre-feet, which is 98 percent of the average and 0.7 million acre-feet more than was forecast last month. This led to an annual runoff forecast of 20.6 MAF, which is 80 percent of the yearly average and 0.6 MAF higher than last month’s forecast.
