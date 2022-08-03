Fire Near Inwood Destroys About 30 Hay Bales

Boyden, Iowa — One man from Alton and one from Larchwood were taken to the hospital after an accident near Boyden on Monday, August 1st. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 5:15 p.m., 52-year-old Richard Roemen of Larchwood was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Express G2500 westbound on Highway 18, two miles west of Boyden. They tell us 21-year-old Elliot Dykstra of Alton was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Highway 18 behind Roemen. Roemen slowed for road construction and Dykstra struck the Chevrolet.

