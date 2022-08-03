Twin Falls Councilman Barigar Resigns, City Seeks Replacement

Read on 983thesnake.com
Assistant Gooding County Public Defender Chosen as Lincoln County Judge
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-The assistant public defender for Gooding County has been chosen as the next Lincoln County judge. The Fifth Judicial Magistrate Commission pick Brendon Ash, 34, out of six high-qualified candidates who applied for the position of Lincoln County Magistrate Judge. Ash will fill fill the position left open by Honorable Judge Mark Ingram who retired in mid-July. Ash has practiced law for 15 years and is a graduate of the University of Idaho. In a statement issued by Judge Eric Wildman said, "Mr. Ash will serve Lincoln County with dignity, courage and integrity." Ash will serve an 18-month probationary period and then will be placed on a public ballot for retention election, if accepted, will serve four years.
Kimberly Neighborhood Advised of Future Boil Order
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Residents in parts of Kimberly will need to plan on a water shut off and boil order next week (August 8).The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department issued a notice to citizens living on Oak Street to Ash Street between Center Street and the rail road tracks that the water will be shut off on August 8 from about 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The police department said it will require people living in those impacted areas to boil their water for a 72 hour period once it comes back on. The Kimberly City Works Department can answer any questions regarding the shut down 208-423-4151. According to the Centers for Disease Control, people should use bottled water for drinking or cooking during a boil order. If bottled water is not available people should boil their tap water for a full minute before consuming. The CDC also reminds people not to use filtered water connected to their tap water system, such as the ice maker.
Five From Burley Injured in Crash with Truck
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people from Burley were hospitalized Saturday afternoon when their car collided with a semi-truck in Fremont County. According to Idaho State Police, all five people in the car, a Subaru Legacy, had to be taken to an area hospital a little after 5 p.m. The car had been headed west on U.S. Highway 20 and crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck driven by a 57-year-old man from Pennsylvania; the truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The people in the Subaru are all in their early 20s, three of which were not wearing seat belts. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours.
7 Events the First Weekend of August in and Around Twin Falls
It is officially August and school starts in a couple of weeks for many of the kids in the area. There are only a couple of weekends left before summer is over, the weather begins getting cooler, and fall sports begin dominating weekends. With summer coming to a close, it also means that fair season is upon us, and there are many to attend week after week. The days of triple digits look to be ending, making it more enjoyable to go outside and enjoy the events and activities taking place in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the events taking place the first weekend of August in and near Twin Falls.
Small skull found southwest of Burley likely from a pioneer child, officials say
BURLEY — A small skull found at a gravel pit south of town may be that of a pioneer child. Cassia County Coroner Craig Rinehart said the skull was found March 21 at a gravel pit at 1200 S. 900 W. by dairy workers at a gravel pit that has been open about two years. “It was muddy and the worker was excavating gravel for the roads. When he lifted...
August Area Happenings To Help With Twin Falls Halloween Planning
August is the pre-Halloween season for many Idaho fanatics of the masked celebration. My Twin Falls neighbors go big every year in the decorations department, and right now there are some exciting things on the horizon that can aid with planning. We are roughly 12 weeks away from Halloween, and...
Southern Idaho's Best Swimming Hole Where Swimming Isn't Allowed
Southern Idaho has so many incredible spots to spend an afternoon cooling off in remote, picturesque surroundings. One of my favorite places to hang out I visited multiple times before I was informed that the park's most beautiful attraction is actually off-limits to the general public for safety concerns. I...
5 people in 1 car hospitalized after crash on U.S. Highway 20
ASHTON — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 364 in Fremont County. The crash occurred at around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Police reports show the driver of a Subaru Legacy was traveling westbound, crossed the center line...
Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
6 Reasons Why Twin Falls is Going to Hell Soon
What in the heck is going on in Twin Falls lately? Every day, there seems to be some odd behavior or story on the news, and people are showing odd behavior all over town. Each town and city in America has its share of problems, but it seems that more and more of it has been happening around Twin Falls lately. The world is more judgmental than ever, and while I typically try not to judge, it seems that some of the things happening around here have Twin headed in the wrong direction. With all the wild incidents and things taking place, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is headed to hell right now, and here are some of the reasons why.
Praise The Lord: End Of Week Cooldown Expected For Twin Falls ID
Following several straight days of temperatures pushing or slightly exceeding the century mark in southern Idaho, a brief respite appears on its way for those living in the Magic Valley. By the end of the week, a nearly 15-degree cool-off is expected to bring relief to Twin Falls. It's been...
Share A Hot Dog And Get To Know Law Enforcement At Twin Falls Park
National Night Out is tonight, Tuesday, August 2nd, in Downtown Twin Falls at the Twin Falls City Park. This is a great opportunity for you to get to know local law enforcement officers, including the K9s, and share a hot dog with them. National Night Out At Twin Falls City...
Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following Thursday morning's motorcycle crash. The post Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified appeared first on Local News 8.
Six Candidates to be Interviewed for Lincoln County Judge Friday
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will be able to sit in on the interview process Friday for six candidates who applied for a judicial position in Lincoln County. The Fifth Judicial District announced interviews will begin July 29, in the morning starting at 9 a.m. and run through the afternoon until a little after 2 p.m. The public can watch the interviews at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Shoshone. The candidates are Brendan L. Ash, of Gooding, Samuel S. Beus, of Twin Falls, Brock H. Bischoff, of Heyburn, Lee J. Fisher, of Glenns Ferry, Tyler J. Rands, of Twin Falls, and Randy W. Smith, of Middleton. The successful candidate will fill the position of Honorable Mark A. Ingram, who is retiring. The Magistrates Commission of the Fifth Judicial District will hold a closed session following the interviews to decide on a candidate.
7 Sure Signs You Are Getting Old in Idaho
Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
Beware Moose in the South Hills as Population Seems to be Rising
Seeing wild animals is almost always a thrill. Many around here enjoy hunting certain ones, but for others, it is fun to see an animal you don't normally see or expect to see come across your sight. While deer are common, seeing one is always a joy, and many stop to look at them when they see one. Living in Idaho, there are many wild animals to see, such as deer, mountain lions, bears, wolves, and moose. Some of these animals you hope to never cross in the wild, but hopefully, if you do, you are at a safe distance. If you are somebody that likes to camp, hike, or go look for animals in the South Hills, south of Twin Falls, be cautious as a certain animal seems to be heavily populated and unafraid of people.
Motorcyclist dies in crash in south Pocatello
POCATELLO — A 19-year-old Burley man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in south Pocatello early Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Colton T. Baker, authorities said. Baker was headed eastbound on his motorcycle on the South Valley Connector near South Fifth Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he reportedly lost control and crashed. Authorities reported that he died at the scene. Baker was the only person on the motorcycle and he was reportedly wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.
6 Best Places to Kayak that are 30 Minutes or Less from Twin Falls
With many of us having such busy schedules and there being so much going on every weekend, it often can be hard to find time to do what we want to do. Many in the area like camping, fishing, hunting, and kayaking. It can be hard to find the free time to get away to do these activities, and sometimes you have to find a way to fit one of them into your schedule. If you enjoy kayaking, you are in the right state, as there are some beautiful locations. Unfortunately, some of the best locations are a good drive away, and when you want to escape for only a few hours, where do you go? For a quick getaway to enjoy an afternoon kayaking, here are some of the best locations nearby you may or may not know about.
9 Laws You Break or Have Broken in Twin Falls
Growing up we all are taught to obey rules or we get in trouble. Listen, pick up your toys, don't bite, don't hit, but at some point in our childhood we end up breaking almost all of those rules. As adults, the same thing applies. You still shouldn't bite people or hit people, you should most likely pick up your toys and it is good to listen even though most of us don't. As adults, the rules are a little different. Instead of timeout or a spanking, you end up paying fines or getting arrested if you break the rules. We all will break the law in our life, it is inevitable. Here are some of the most common rules and laws Idahoans break regularly.
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls
A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
