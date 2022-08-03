SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro are investigating a shooting late Friday morning that left a teen girl injured from bullet shrapnel, according to authorities.Police said in a press release that at about 11:30 a.m., San Leandro officers responded to a reported shooting on the 2200 block of E.14th Street. Police said they believed the shooting happened inside a business, but were unsure if it was connected to a robbery attempt or a targeted shooting.Two to three shots were believed to have been fired during the incident. Officers said a 13-year-old girl was injured after detectives believe she was...

