ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Juvenile injured in San Leandro shooting; gunmen sought

SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro are investigating a shooting late Friday morning that left a teen girl injured from bullet shrapnel, according to authorities.Police said in a press release that at about 11:30 a.m., San Leandro officers responded to a reported shooting on the 2200 block of E.14th Street. Police said they believed the shooting happened inside a business, but were unsure if it was connected to a robbery attempt or a targeted shooting.Two to three shots were believed to have been fired during the incident. Officers said a 13-year-old girl was injured after detectives believe she was...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Arrested in Union City Shooting

Officials are investigating a shooting that took place in Union City Wednesday. According to the police department, the shooting happened in the area of 8th and H streets. At the scene, they found a 44-year-old man who was shot in the leg. The man had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal Oakland shooting leaves one man dead

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Union City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

1 dead after shooting in Manteca

MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point. 
MANTECA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Violent Crime
KTVU FOX 2

2 arrested in connection with July fatal shooting in McLaren Park

SAN FRANCISCO - Two men in their 30s have been arrested for a fatal shooting in San Francisco's McLaren Park last month, police said Thursday. The homicide happened shortly after noon on July 25 in the area of Mansell Street and John F. Shelly Drive, where officers found the male victim, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Stockton double shooting identified

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in the shooting as 19-year-old Jaylen Malone from Lathrop. Police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting in Stockton. The Stockton Police Department said they responded to the reported shooting at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Police officer assaulted during traffic stop

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — A South San Francisco police officer received non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after being dragged and forced to the ground following a traffic stop in which the stopped driver restarted his vehicle and sped off. A spokesperson for the South San Francisco Police Department said officers made a traffic stop […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Pellet gun victim's father grateful SJPD arrested suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Thursday, Santa Clara County prosecutors and San Jose police revealed more details in the arrest of a man charged in multiple pellet gun attacks in the South Bay. Officials said Nicholas Montoya, 38, targeted is victims in what they called domestic terrorism. "What he did was...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Sunnyvale police arrest felon, confiscate ghost gun

(KRON) — The Sunnyvale Police Department arrested a felon and confiscated an illegally-owned rifle and a ghost gun early in the morning of Aug. 5, according to a tweet from the department. The arrest came after a parole search conducted by detectives and patrol officers. KRON On is streaming news live now “It’s always a […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest man for homicide in case of mysterious car fire

San Jose police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a mysterious car fire that killed one man early Sunday morning. Officers say they arrested 50-year-old San Jose resident Martin Cabrera for homicide. Police say they located Cabrera at a nearby homeless encampment on the day of the crime.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

40-year-old man shot, injured following Stockton robbery

(BCN) — A man was shot and injured after being robbed in Stockton early Wednesday morning, police said. Police said they received reports at 12:30 a.m. that a 40-year-old man was approached by a suspect at South San Joaquin and East Sonora streets. The suspect demanded the victim’s property and shot him one time as […]
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy