Read on www.ktvu.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Related
Juvenile injured in San Leandro shooting; gunmen sought
SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro are investigating a shooting late Friday morning that left a teen girl injured from bullet shrapnel, according to authorities.Police said in a press release that at about 11:30 a.m., San Leandro officers responded to a reported shooting on the 2200 block of E.14th Street. Police said they believed the shooting happened inside a business, but were unsure if it was connected to a robbery attempt or a targeted shooting.Two to three shots were believed to have been fired during the incident. Officers said a 13-year-old girl was injured after detectives believe she was...
13-year-old girl hit by bullet fragment in San Leandro shooting
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A 13-year-old girl was injured after a shooting in San Leandro on Friday morning, police said. Authorities believe the shooting happened at a business. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of East 14th Street. Police do not know whether the shots were fired as […]
NBC Bay Area
3 Arrested in Union City Shooting
Officials are investigating a shooting that took place in Union City Wednesday. According to the police department, the shooting happened in the area of 8th and H streets. At the scene, they found a 44-year-old man who was shot in the leg. The man had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
Fatal Oakland shooting leaves one man dead
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead after shooting in Manteca
MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point.
abc10.com
Stockton Police concerned about homicide count after double shooting
Thursday's deadly shooting leaves the city's homicide count at 31. Last year's homicide count totaled 38.
KTVU FOX 2
Police officer dragged, forced to the ground after motorist drives away following traffic stop
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A South San Francisco police officer received non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after being dragged and forced to the ground following a traffic stop in which the stopped driver restarted his vehicle and sped off. A spokesperson for the South San Francisco Police Department said officers...
losgatan.com
Armed suspects arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft on Los Gatos Blvd. (Police Blotter, July 24-30)
From the files of the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department for the week of (July 24-30). • A woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Blossom Hill Road and Union Avenue at 1:02am. • A vehicle was burglarized on the 100 block of S. Santa Cruz...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 suspects related to Union City shooting taken into custody
Police are investigating a shooting near the area of Eighth and H Streets, according to a tweet from the Union City Police Department (UCPD).
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested in connection with July fatal shooting in McLaren Park
SAN FRANCISCO - Two men in their 30s have been arrested for a fatal shooting in San Francisco's McLaren Park last month, police said Thursday. The homicide happened shortly after noon on July 25 in the area of Mansell Street and John F. Shelly Drive, where officers found the male victim, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Man killed in Stockton double shooting identified
The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in the shooting as 19-year-old Jaylen Malone from Lathrop. Police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting in Stockton. The Stockton Police Department said they responded to the reported shooting at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive...
Police officer assaulted during traffic stop
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — A South San Francisco police officer received non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after being dragged and forced to the ground following a traffic stop in which the stopped driver restarted his vehicle and sped off. A spokesperson for the South San Francisco Police Department said officers made a traffic stop […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police review video footage in the deadly shooting on Muni Bus
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said they are reviewing surveillance video in a Muni bus shooting that left one dead and another injured. The alleged gunfire broke out on a bus headed to Fisherman's Wharf on Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they found two victims when they arrived, and one died of their injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
Pellet gun victim's father grateful SJPD arrested suspect
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Thursday, Santa Clara County prosecutors and San Jose police revealed more details in the arrest of a man charged in multiple pellet gun attacks in the South Bay. Officials said Nicholas Montoya, 38, targeted is victims in what they called domestic terrorism. "What he did was...
Sunnyvale police arrest felon, confiscate ghost gun
(KRON) — The Sunnyvale Police Department arrested a felon and confiscated an illegally-owned rifle and a ghost gun early in the morning of Aug. 5, according to a tweet from the department. The arrest came after a parole search conducted by detectives and patrol officers. KRON On is streaming news live now “It’s always a […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest man for homicide in case of mysterious car fire
San Jose police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a mysterious car fire that killed one man early Sunday morning. Officers say they arrested 50-year-old San Jose resident Martin Cabrera for homicide. Police say they located Cabrera at a nearby homeless encampment on the day of the crime.
KCRA.com
Man dies, girl injured after being shot in vehicle, Stockton police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man has died and a teenage girl was sent to the hospital Thursday evening after they were shot while inside a vehicle in the Morada neighborhood of Stockton, police said. Officers went to Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive around 5:25 p.m. for a report of...
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Sunnydale Muni Bus Shooting Was 'Targeted'
The SFPD says that a Wednesday shooting on a Muni bus in the Sunnydale neighborhood was "targeted." The victim, a 20-year-old man, still has not been publicly identified, and investigators say they are still trying to determine how the shooting might be connected to a fatal shooting two blocks away on Monday. [KTVU]
40-year-old man shot, injured following Stockton robbery
(BCN) — A man was shot and injured after being robbed in Stockton early Wednesday morning, police said. Police said they received reports at 12:30 a.m. that a 40-year-old man was approached by a suspect at South San Joaquin and East Sonora streets. The suspect demanded the victim’s property and shot him one time as […]
Man arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo; 2 suspects still at large
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One suspect was arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo, police announced in a press release. The first theft was reported at approximately 3:05 a.m. in the area of Trollman Avenue near North Quebec Street where officers tried to arrest the suspects. However, the suspects initially […]
Comments / 0