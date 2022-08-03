ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windom, MN

740thefan.com

Five bicyclists hurt in crash

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – Five people riding bicycles were hurt when a car crashed into them on Friday morning in Blue Earth County. Authorities say eight people – one adult and seven children – were riding bicycles in a group on a county road when a car driven by a 30-year-old woman crashed into them. Five people were hurt, with authorities saying the injuries range from minor to serious.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Driver strikes 5 bicyclists near Mapleton

Authorities are investigating a collision near Mapleton on Friday that left a group of bicyclists – most of them children – injured after being struck by a car. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on County Road 7 near 111th Street when a 30-year-old motorist traveling southbound collided with a group of bicyclists traveling the same direction.
MAPLETON, MN
KARE 11

Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
LITTLE CANADA, MN
fox9.com

Woman charged in drunk driving crash that killed man on 169 in Champlin

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove woman faces charges in the fatal crash of a 37-year-old man after prosecutors allege her blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit. The criminal complaint states that on July 21, 58-year-old Jill Zetterwall was heading northbound on Highway 169...
CHAMPLIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

7 boys, ages 12-15, arrested after police chase in Lake Elmo

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say they arrested seven boys aged 12 to 15 after a chase on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:37 p.m., police were called to Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Road in Woodbury after employees reported several teens who had been told to leave the store for causing a disturbance returned.Officers say the teens were associated with a stolen vehicle and were attempting to steal from the store.The suspects allegedly fled after they spotted a Woodbury patrol car. They headed north into Lake Elmo on County Road 13.Police stopped the suspect's vehicle using a PIT maneuver approximately two miles north of I-94. Officers say the suspects then ran on foot, resulting in a search involving canine and aerial units.Residents in the area were notified of the situation and began to call in sightings of the suspects, eventually leading to their arrests.The situation is still under investigation.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 taken to hospital after Burnsville apartment fire

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Two people were transported to a hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Burnsville.The Burnsville Fire Department says crews responded to the Parkvue Flats on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway shortly before 9 a.m. Residents were evacuated and cared for by crews on the scene. Two people were transported to the hospital for additional medical care.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Officials believe Burnsville apartment fire that displaced 50 units was started intentionally

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- One person was transported to a hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Burnsville on Saturday.The Burnsville Fire Department says crews responded to the Parkvue Flats on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway shortly before 9 a.m.Residents of the 100-unit building were evacuated and cared for on the scene. The building has five stories and does not have a fire sprinkler system, officials say. Roughly 50 units were displaced because of the fire. One person with minor injuries was taken to a hospital. Another person and one firefighter were evaluated at the scene but did not need further assistance.An initial investigation points to a fire that was started intentionally, city officials say. Police apprehended a man who is currently in custody. The investigation will continue.The American Red Cross opened a shelter for those displaced by the fire at Glendale United Methodist Church on 13550 Glendale Road in Savage.
BURNSVILLE, MN
kiwaradio.com

Two Injured In Rock Rapids Accident Thursday

Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Ellsworth, Minnesota woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that a few minutes before 9:00 a.m., 39-year-old Amy Dammer of Rushmore, Minnesota was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, when she struck a 2015 Buick Enclave driven by 63-year-old Irene Gacke of Ellsworth near Casey’s General Store.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KEYC

Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning. At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, near Easy Street. The driver, identified as 17-year-old Madison Kay...
LAKE CRYSTAL, MN
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash near Lake Crystal

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. -- A teenage driver was killed in a crash near Lake Crystal overnight, authorities report.According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened along County Road 9 near Easy Street at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.The driver -- a 17-year-old -- was the only occupant of the vehicle when it ran off the road, striking a utility pole.The crash remains under investigation.
LAKE CRYSTAL, MN
kiwaradio.com

$300K Large High-Clearance Sprayer Destroyed In Sibley Area Fire

Sibley, Iowa– A large self-propelled field sprayer was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, August 4, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 6:30 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a sprayer fire on Highway 60 near 200th Street, about three-quarters of a mile southwest of the Sibley Airport.
SIBLEY, IA
KEYC

Emergency crews respond to semi, crash in Glencoe

GLENCOE, Minn. (KEYC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a semi and train in downtown Glencoe. It happened shortly after 9:20 Friday morning at the railroad crossing on Hennepin Avenue North in downtown Glencoe. The driver of the semi was helped out of the cab...
GLENCOE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Three charged in Brooklyn Center street racing incident

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Three people face charges stemming from a late-April street racing incident in Brooklyn Center, following a recent crackdown by the State Patrol and Minneapolis Police Department.Charging documents say that around 11 p.m. on April 23, Evandro Ballarini Dos Santos, 35, was driving a Dodge Caravan that zoomed and spun in the intersection at Shingle Creek Boulevard and Summit Drive. Three passengers, including Dos Santos' 13-year-old son, were hanging out the window.At one point, the car whipped close to a group of spectators, charges state. The two adult passengers in the car - Ayyoob Dawood Abdus-Salam and Isac...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Fairmont man charged in hit-and-run crash with scooter

A Fairmont man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash with a scooter than left a man with serious injuries. Ethan Taylor Meixell, 21, was charged Wednesday in Martin County Court with felony criminal vehicular operation for the July 18 incident. The crash happened at the intersection of Blue Earth Ave and Grant St in Fairmont.
FAIRMONT, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Eagle Lake man charged with 2nd felony DWI in ATV crash

An Eagle Lake man is facing his second felony DWI. Mark Bradley Anstett, 55, was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County court with one count of 1st-degree driving while intoxicated. A criminal complaint says officers were dispatched on May 13 to the area of 211th St and 598th Ave in...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
KEYC

Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was arrested and charged for his role in a stabbing in Mankato Wednesday night. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says it reported to the 100 block of Power Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife.
kicdam.com

O’Brien County Crash Claims Life of Teenager

Sheldon, IA (KICD)—A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Western O’Brien County. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street, about four miles northeast of Sheldon, around 12:30 where responding units determined a westbound moped had collided with a southbound a southbound vehicle before coming to a rest south of the intersection.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA

