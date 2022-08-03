ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, NC

Coast Guard searching Pamlico Sound for missing Buxton boater

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C.  — The Coast Guard say they are now searching the Pamlico Sound for a missing boater after he did not return to shore.

The missing boater, identified as Buxton resident 38-year-old John Hess, was expected to return to shore Tuesday evening.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center got the call regarding the missing boater from Carteret County Emergency Dispatch around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say Hess took a friend’s 23-foot boat from a private home in Beaufort onto the South River at about 4:30 p.m Tuesday and did not return at night as expected.

The boat’s owner searched for Hess overnight with no results, then alerted authorities.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter crew and response boat crews from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet and Coast Guard Station Hobucken are now searching for Hess.

Also assisting in the search are personnel from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, Harkers Island Fire Department, North Carolina Marine Patrol, and the South River-Merrimon Fire Department.

Those with additional information regarding this case should contact the Sector North Carolina command center at (910) 343-3880.

Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
Serious injuries following Sunday collision on US 158

A vehicle collision on US 158 resulted in serious injuries and the closure of the highway for approximately 2 hours Sunday morning. At approximately 8:48 a.m. a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72 year old male from Gilbert, Arizona was turning left onto US 158 from Prospect Avenue at the traffic signal. A Dominion Power work truck (a 2020 Freightliner) travelling northbound and towing a trailer ran through the red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection, striking the Nissan. The driver of the Dominion Power truck was a 55-year-old male from Chesapeake, Virginia.
Kitty Hawk to buy former Sentara Healthcare property

Pasquotank County attorney Mike Cox confirmed Tuesday morning that the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to accept a $4.1 million bid from Town of Kitty Hawk officials to buy a 6-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. Pasquotank has owned the Dare County property since...
Dare County Board approves funds for imminent and countywide TNR program

The Dare County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved funds to conduct a countywide trap-neuter-release (TNR) program over the next few months, as an initiative to help keep the local cat population manageable for years to come. Per the initiative, (which was approved at the August 1 meeting), Dare County will...
