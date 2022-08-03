ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

New kids' clothing store to open at Foothills mall

By Pat Ferrier, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 3 days ago
A popular children's clothing store plans to open at Foothills mall in Midtown Fort Collins in the coming months.

Carter's requested a building permit in June from the city of Fort Collins to finish a space at 170 E. Foothills Pkwy., No. 130, which is part of the Foothills mall redevelopment.

The space is across Foothills Parkway from the enclosed mall and is expected to open adjacent to the Skechers shoe store.

Foothills representatives referred all questions to Carter's. Carter's representatives did not respond to repeated emails seeking comment.

Carter's, which includes its subsidiary OshKosh B'Gosh, has several stores in the Denver metro area but hasn't had one in Northern Colorado since its outlet closed at the Outlets in Loveland within the last few years.

Founded by William Carter in 1865 in Massachusetts, the Carter family owned the business until 1990. Carter's created its "just One You" spinoff clothing line for Target stores and later created exclusive lines for Walmart and Amazon.

Carter's bought OshKosh B'Gosh in 2005 for $312 million. Today it sells clothing for babies, infants, toddlers, kids sizes 4 to 7 and youth sizes 5 to 14. It acquired Skip Hop Inc., a New York-based infant and child product company in 2017 and now markets products under its Carter's brand, OshKosh B'gosh and Skip Hop.

It sells Just One You, Precious Firsts and Genuine Kids at Target; Child of Mine at Walmart; and Simple Joys through Amazon.

The company is headquartered in Atlanta.

What's happening at the mall?

The addition of Carter's at Foothills comes as owners continue to work through a potential redevelopment of the nearly 50-year-old property, which underwent a $313 million renovation in 2015.

Loveland-based McWhinney and California-based Prism Places purchased the mall in June 2021 after Walton Foothills Holding VI LLC defaulted on its $46.59 million loan, sending the property into foreclosure.

McWhinney representatives previously told the Coloradoan the owners would focus on a combination of retail, restaurants, multifamily housing and making Foothills a gathering spot. Foothills is adjacent to Cycle apartments, developed and owned by McWhinney.

A year ago, McWhinney and Prism officials held two public meetings to get feedback on what Fort Collins residents would like to see at the site, which includes the enclosed mall, exterior shops along College Avenue, the Foothills Activity Center owned by the city of Fort Collins, and "the lawn," encircled by restaurants and a Cinemark movie theater. Since then, there has been little public activity on the redevelopment.

Ownership made some changes to the east lawn this summer, including replacing natural grass with synthetic turf to reduce water consumption and improve stormwater runoff. Work also added a beer garden, stage and video screen for live music and entertainment.

Pat Ferrier is a senior reporter covering business, health care and growth issues in Northern Colorado. Contact her at patferrier@coloradoan.com. Please support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a subscription today.

