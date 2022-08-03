BOOM! Ohio State basketball lands 4-star 2023 forward Devin Royal

Ohio State basketball got a big commitment today, and it comes from arguably the state’s best player, Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal.

At 6-foot, 7-inches, and 210-pounds, Royal is ranked as the No. 14 small forward and 73rd overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has the length and ability to do damage in the paint, but he has also worked very hard on his outside shooting to make himself a well-rounded player. His length also makes him a potential disrupter on the other end of the court.

For Ohio State, it’s a huge commitment because it speaks to Holtmann’s ability to keep the best talent in the state at home and away from more national brands. Royal chose the Buckeyes over Michigan State and Alabama, but there were many more offers on the table.

Off the court, Royal comes from a great family with some pretty good bloodlines. His father, Daryl, was a star running back at Groveport-Madison before heading to the University of Cincinnati as a running back. He rolled up over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 1996 for the Bearcats when they were a part of Conference USA.

Royal’s commitment gives head coach Chris Holtmann and staff three commitments in the 2023 cycle along with guards George Washington III and center Austin Parks. The news should vault the class even further into the top ten nationally.

