ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College Athletics has announced that ticket sales have opened for all home volleyball and basketball events for the 2022-2023 season. Norse Volleyball will compete for the first time ever in the fall of 2022. While they open the season on the road, the home opener is a triangular with Hibbing Community College and Alpena Community College on August 27. The Norse will play ten matches at home this season, with conference play beginning on their home court on September 16 against Grand Rapids Community College. Volleyball wraps up regular season play by hosting Finlandia on October 25.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO