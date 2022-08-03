Colorado Parks and Wildlife modifies voluntary fishing closures

Read on www.skyhinews.com
With Piceance roundup over, 75% of Colorado’s mustangs have been removed in a year
There are 761 fewer wild horses in the Piceance East-Douglas herd after helicopter operations ended on Monday, Aug. 1 in what is now the largest mustang round up in Colorado history. In three gathers in the last year, the Bureau of Land Management has removed about 1,850 horses from Northwest...
Summit Daily News
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
A Colorado Hideaway is the State’s First Certified Passive House
A company called Off Grid Hideaways specializes in finding and sharing remote escapes across the world where travelers can book memorable getaways. The company features unique rentals that blend luxury with simplicity. The vacation site offers a variety of places to stay. From cozy beachside cottages to rugged mountain cabins,...
Check Out 15 Unnamed Colorado Waterfalls Only Locals Know About
Much of Colorado is what many would consider "God's Country." We have beautiful mountains, lakes, and rivers, making our state a true natural playground for outdoors enthusiasts. However, some of these natural wonders in Colorado are a little bit more secret and hidden than others. Some of Colorado's beauty is...
skyhinews.com
Brower: Expect water demand to heat up here in the headwaters
Everybody talks about the weather but nobody does anything about it. So stated an editor in the northeast more than 100 years ago. But talk about the weather here in Colorado, the West and the nation in general has reached near fever pitch. And some people are doing things about it that directly impact the Grand County economy.
kunc.org
A native bug is flattening Colorado's wheat fields. Farmers are trying to keep ahead of it
One glance around the Northrup dining room will clue you in to the family business. A bouquet of dried wheat stems sits at the center of the table. Even the china dinnerware set on display in the built-in hutch is embellished with a gold-plated wheat pattern. It’s a family heirloom that goes back generations.
Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service
In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
Flood surges of 2-3 feet hit Larimer County burn scar
"Significant flash flooding" is impacting the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar in Larimer County.
Grumpy Colorado Elk Wont Stop Harassing Man
You see it all the time and hear about it often; I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans, and it's gotten to the point where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves, and I also often wonder why the IQ of the average human is so low these days.
kunm.org
One of the Colorado River's most important dams could need upgrades to keep water flowing
Activists in the Colorado River Basin are calling on the federal government to rework the plumbing inside Glen Canyon Dam. River-related nonprofits in Utah and Nevada say water from Lake Powell may soon be unable to pass through rarely-used pipes in the dam at a sufficient rate, jeopardizing the flow of water to millions of people who depend on it in Nevada, Arizona, and California.
skyhinews.com
West Slope water managers ask: What authority do the feds have?
As the deadline approaches for the seven Colorado River basin states to come up with a plan to conserve water, some Colorado water managers are asking what authority the federal government has in the upper basin and which water projects could be at risk of federal action. U.S. Bureau of...
skyhinews.com
No fish tale: the eye-opening story behind Tim Daniel’s record-breaking brook trout
Unlike many fish stories, full of heroism and bravado on the angler’s part, the one Granby local Tim Daniel tells about catching his record-breaking brook trout brims with feeling and lessons in resource protection. The story started on May 23, nearly two and a half months ago. Daniel, who’s...
Oil and gas development threatens natural and historic Colorado sites
COLORADO, USA — Oil and gas development is threatening some of Colorado's best known historic sites, according to a new report. The review from the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks and Archaeology Southwest says Mesa Verde and Dinosaur National Monument have long been threatened by oil and gas drilling.
skyhinews.com
Winners of Peaks ‘n Pines quilt show announced
Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild of Grand County is proud to announce the winners from the 11th annual Quilt Show, which was held July 9 and 10 at the Grand Lake Center. Attendees voted for Best in Show and for their favorite quilts in each category. The show had in excess of 70 entries along with several demonstration stations and original, handcrafted items for sale. One quilt was sold at the show for the benefit of the Peaks ‘n Pines Memorial Scholarship Fund. This year, the Guild gave scholarships to three Grand County high school seniors and will continue granting scholarships in future years. Peaks ‘n Pines thanks Grand County residents and visitors for their continued support of the Guild. Below are the show results:
cpr.org
Mapping search and rescue data shows dangerous patterns in Southern Colorado mountains
Five spectacular 14,000-foot peaks in Southern Colorado’s Sangre de Cristo mountains are also perilous. Known as the Crestone group, these peaks regularly claim the lives of climbers and hikers and are the site of dozens of rescue missions. Now, Custer County Search and Rescue — which responds to calls...
This Is Colorado's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
This Colorado mountain ranks one of most picturesque places in US
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The ParkSleepFly travel blog recently created a list of the most picturesque places in the United States and one of those places is right here in Colorado. ParkSleepFly created the list based off of the most tagged Instagram posts. According to the list,...
According to CNN, "West's next must-visit destination" is found in Colorado
CNN Travel recently published an article that gives a major shout-out to a part of Colorado that can often be overlooked by tourists – Grand Valley. According to the publication, this unique part of the state is the "West's next must-visit destination." Though many Colorado fans hear the word...
Ground crews leave remote backcountry by train, search for missing hiker suspended in Colorado
The search for a missing hiker that was last seen in Colorado's southwest has been suspended until further notice pending more information or clues coming to light. Daniel Lamthach, 22, was last seen leaving for a trail run in the area of Molas Lake, near Silverton, on July 17. His phone and vehicle have since been found, but neither led to search crews locating him despite an extensive search.
KJCT8
Grand Junction Fire Department deployed to Texas
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On August 4, 2022, the Grand Junction Fire Department Wildland Team deployed with Brush 6 to Texas, near Uvalde. The team deployed for a preparedness assignment and could be gone for up to two weeks. Preparedness assignments are given when there are no active fires...
