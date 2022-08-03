Read on www.kare11.com
Related
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Rain and rumbles throughout the weekend
(FOX 9) - It’ll be a wet weekend with waves of rain and scattered thunderstorms expected most of the day Saturday and heading into Sunday evening, but it will clear the way for a beautiful week ahead. Saturday will be cloudy with scattered rumbles and waves of rain in...
Next Weather: Multiple rounds of rain this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS -- A few rounds of rain will move through Minnesota over the weekend.The metro will get an early morning soak, though the storms won't be severe. The cause of the multiple rounds of rain is a slow-moving front, but on the back end of the rain, temperatures will be much cooler.There will be some dry times on Saturday, and temps will reach 82 degrees. Northern Minnesota will see the mid-70s.Southern Minnesota is under a marginal risk for severe weather; the biggest concern is how much rain some area will get, especially in the evening and overnight hours.But the rain that's coming through will help the drought. The National Weather Service says portions of the Twin Cities area continue to enter into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions. Showers linger throughout the day on Sunday, but it'll be much cooler. Next week it'll be sunny and less humid, with highs in the 80s and no rain in sight.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Storms possible this weekend
(FOX 9) - It'll be hot again on Friday with plenty of sunshine, but this weekend will be quite unsettled with the possibility of storms, including some severe. A cold front that's making its way to Minnesota will trigger some thunderstorms Friday evening and night in northwestern Minnesota, which could see some severe weather.
Minnehaha Falls completely dry as drought continues, but help is on the way
MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable landmarks is now unrecognizable, as drought conditions have dried the water from Minnehaha Falls.Portions of the Twin Cities continue to enter further into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service."We are well short of moisture this year, especially since June 1," said climatologist Pete Boulay of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "This is the time of year where we're evaporating a lot of water."Boulay says that every three days an inch of water is evaporating from Twin Cities lakes and rivers.That, paired with nearly seven fewer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events
Twisted Truckers, Facebook – flooding on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota after torrential rainfall in September 2019. Catastrophic flooding has been making headlines to our south recently from Missouri to Kentucky, where up to a foot of rain has fallen in some places within just a couple days. But Minnesota is not immune to similarly extreme events.
Suspected lightning strike causes gas fire in St. Paul street
A lightning strike is suspected to have caused a gas fire in a residential street of St. Paul Saturday morning. St. Paul Fire Department shared video from the scene at Brainerd Avenue and Burr Street, with a large flame emanating from the ground. Nearby homes are being evacuated, but the...
KARE
Kids run free at this year’s Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon events
MINNEAPOLIS — Runners of all ages will be lacing up their shoes and hitting the streets once again for this year’s Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon, celebrating its 40th anniversary. New this year, Twin Cities in Motion is inviting kids 18 and under to run its events for free....
boreal.org
Minnesota’s COVID plateau - a new normal?
High COVID rates in Beltrami, Big Stone, Clearwater, Fillmore, Martin, Olmsted, Ottertail, Pipestone and Rock counties has led the CDC to recommend masking when in crowded or indoor settings. Photo: Brandon Bell | Getty Images. Unlike earlier parts of the pandemic, characterized by recognizable peaks and valleys, this phase seems...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lightning burns down million-dollar Twin Cities home
A lightning strike during severe storms that produced damaging winds in the Twin Cities Tuesday night into Wednesday morning started a fire that burned down a million-dollar home. The home, located on the 11000 block of Great Oak Trail north in Grant, was struck by lightning around 1 a.m., with...
Incredibly Unique New Restaurant and Venue Opens Today in Minnesota
This sounds like such a fun place to hang out, I could spend a lot of time at this new restaurant/venue that just opened today in Minnesota. It's located in Uptown, so about an hour and a half from Rochester. The place is called Arts + Rec Uptown (if they...
knsiradio.com
3rd Street North Stretch Closed Because of Auto Accident
(KNSI) – An auto accident has caused the closure of 3rd Street North in St. Cloud between 16th Avenue and Osseo Avenue. The vehicle crash damaged a powerline and Xcel Energy is on scene attempting to make repairs. The road is expected to be shut down for several hours,...
This Minnesota Tunnel is Known as the ‘Tunnel of Terror’
It was originally an old Minnesota mine, but these days it serves as the stuff for nightmares, drawing hundreds of visitors each year. What makes this old tunnel so creepy? Well, as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. The Legendary Tunnel of Terror. Check out the full...
minnesotamonthly.com
Seven Waterfalls to Visit Near the Twin Cities
Living in Minnesota, the land of lakes and rivers, will introduce you to some impressive cascades and waterfalls. Popular spots include the beautiful North Shore of scenic Lake Superior, but there are many additional natural falls in the state. Here are seven waterfalls to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
Gas prices seeing a downward trend in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Slowly but surely, some Minnesotans are starting to find gas under $4 a gallon.The state average is nearing that mark as well, at $4.07, according to AAA.A gallon of gas with "3" as the first number on a price is motivation for some drivers to just go for it on sight. "I mean, it's still pretty high but just to be under $4, I had to make sure to stop, even if I would've needed $10 in my tank I probably would have stopped," said Jesse Linnell of Dayton.He might have fainted had it seen it below $3,...
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
fox9.com
Watch: Apple River stabbing victim shares story from hospital bed
(FOX 9) - A 24-year-old woman who was stabbed while tubing down the Apple River on Saturday is sharing her story from a hospital bed. Ryhley Mattison suffered a punctured lung as well as an injured diaphragm and stomach in the July 30 attack on the Apple River in Wisconsin that left three other people injured and 17-year-old Isaac Schuman dead. Mattison had to be resuscitated when she arrived at Regions Hospital in St. Paul last weekend, where she survived surgery to put some of her insides back together.
Circus Juventas big summer show extravaganza: Confetti
ST PAUL, Minn. — The acrobats and performers of Circus Juventas take their audience on a high-flying story for their summer show, Confetti. The show runs July 29 through Aug. 14. Shows are held under the Circus Juventas Big Top at 1270 Montreal Avenue in St. Paul. You can...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
Deaths of 2,500 fish in Minnesota trout stream unexplained
Around 2,500 fish — mostly brown trout — were found dead in a major fish kill on Rush Creek near Lewiston, Minn. in late July. Photo courtesy of Carl Berberich / Minnesota Trout Unlimited. State agencies are investigating what killed-off thousands of fish on a popular trout stream...
Comments / 0