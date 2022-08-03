Read on www.uppermichiganssource.com
Dive teams help clean Marquette Harbor waters
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Divers cleaned up the Lower Harbor waters to help future generations. Dive teams collected trash like tires, fridge doors and even old wire underwater. Boy Scouts even helped carry trash to dumpsters after it was brought to the surface. This was the fourth annual clean up....
Yoopers pull FedEx trucks for Honor Flight fundraiser
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit hosted a fundraiser in Escanaba this weekend. On Saturday, U.P. Honor Flight held Pulling for Honor. U.P. Honor Flight flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials. Teams competed to see who could pull a FedEx truck 30 feet the fastest. 80 people contended in eight teams of ten. The event raised about $11,000.
Local association honors veterans with boat parade
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Marquette gathered at Lower Harbor to watch a parade celebrating veterans on Saturday. Nearly 100 veterans visited the lake for a morning of fishing followed by a boat parade. Some veterans were in the parade, while others just watched. South Shore Fishing Association spearheaded its eighth annual event.
Marquette Township community gathers for Catch the Vision Day
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The community listened to local music and watched softball at Lion’s Field for “Catch of the Vision” day on Saturday. Local businesses played softball while Super One Foods provided food for spectators, including brats and soda to drink. Music was provided by a local band named “The Reveal.” Participants like Hannah Morrison say Saturday’s event is all about celebrating the community.
Power pole severed, man arrested in Escanaba crash
ESCANABA, MI— A man was arrested after his car severed a power pole in Escanaba early Wednesday morning. Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched around 12:55 a.m. to Danforth Road, east of the Danforth hill train crossing. They say the vehicle was westbound when it went into the...
Negaunee Township Fire Department hosts National Night Out
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Township Fire Department hosted its annual National Night Out Thursday. This was the first National Night Out since 2019 because of COVID-19. Kids went for rides in fire trucks while firefighters served food, drinks, and fun. Firefighters say the event was a great opportunity...
U.P. man suspected in homicides in Alabama, Wisconsin, assault in Michigan
An Upper Peninsula man is accused of a slew of crimes, including two homicides, across three states this week. Police announced today that Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is a suspect in a homicide and arson in Alabama where he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, WLUC reports. He was already suspected of a homicide in Green Bay, Wis., and an assault on a jogger in Gaastra, both from earlier this week.
L’Anse woman pleads guilty to meth charge
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Kelsey Brennan, a 30-year-old woman from L’Anse, was sentenced in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court of Baraga County on Thursday, Aug. 4. She will serve up to 20 years in state prison, a minimum of five, for one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Habitual Offender – 2nd Offense.
Iron County assisted living facility celebrates 20 years
CRYSTAL FALLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The smell of fresh popcorn and hotdogs filled the air at Victorian Heights Assisted Living in Crystal Falls Township Friday. The facility and its residents celebrated 20 years of operation. “We have tenants who live here and have their own vehicles, they provide their...
Felony warrant issued for man connected to Breitung Township assault
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office issued a Felony Warrant Thursday afternoon for Lloyd Martin Javi, known as “Marty” for the charge of Assault With Intent To Murder. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact...
Michigan Lighthouse Festival visits Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enthusiasts will gather in Marquette this weekend to celebrate lighthouses. The Michigan Lighthouse Festival is stopping at the Marquette Maritime Museum from Friday through Sunday. A market with twelve unique vendors is set for Saturday at the maritime museum parking lot. “Half of the vendors will...
Negaunee Public Schools induct two newest HOF members during ceremony Friday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools inducted its two newest members into the school hall of fame during a ceremony Friday night. The ceremony took place inside Lakeview Memorial Gym where they honored Dominic Jacobetti, whose son was there on his behalf, and Negaunee sports super fan Don Price.
Alger County Animal Shelter seeks volunteers and food
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. animal shelter needs help moving animals for medical treatment. The Alger County Animal Shelter is short-staffed and needs volunteers to transport animals to and from veterinary clinics. There is no vet in the Munising area, so volunteers should expect to drive to Gwinn or Manistique.
All lanes open following Negaunee crash on US-41 near Teal Lake Avenue
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open on US-41 near Teal lake Avenue. There is no further information about injuries or the cause of the crash at this time. TV6 will update this story when more information is available. Last published: Aug 5, 2022 1:39:33 PM. Police...
Bonifas Arts Center hosts Waterfront Arts Festival in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Park in Escanaba was filled with art Saturday. It was the Waterfront Arts Festival. 35 artists packed Ludington Park to sell and showcase their art. Paintings, photography, pottery, and jewelry were among the mediums for sale. The event also featured live music in the band shell all day.
Iron County fair kicks off 130th year
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 2,000 people are expected to come through the gates of the Iron County Fair this weekend. Thursday is day one of the 130th fair in Iron River. “Last year we added the mud bog,” said Carrie Nelson, Iron County Fair board manager. “The...
Med Pros Share holds grand opening
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A ribbon cutting at Med Pros Share in Marquette celebrated its grand opening Friday. Med Pros Share is a community-based practice providing both occupational and physical mental health therapy. They also provide speech therapy for a wide variety of age groups. CEO and Founder Britta Carlson...
Scuba divers to clean up Marquette’s Lower Harbor deep waters Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual effort to clean the waters of Marquette’s Lower Harbor is returning Saturday. For the fourth straight year, the Great Lakes Scuba Divers and Lake Preservation Club is holding its Underwater Cleanup. Each year, divers from the U.P. and even the Midwest have come to the Lower Harbor to pick up tons of tires and other junk at the bottom of Lake Superior.
NMU Board Objects To Cambensy ‘Wrong, Reckless’ Statements
Northern Michigan University is responding to statements made by state representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) questioning the arrangement between the NMU Foundation and Veridea Group in the redevelopment of the old Marquette General Hospital site. Cambensy has asked Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate possible conflicts of interest, and possible illegalities...
General Consul of Japan visits Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette had an international visitor Thursday. Yusuke Shindo is the Consul General of Japan in Detroit. The Marquette Area Sister Cities Partnership invited him to Marquette to tour Northern Michigan University and learn about the U.P.’s culture. He also attended a meet and greet at the Peter White Public Library Thursday.
