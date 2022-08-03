ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willie Nelson & Shania Twain Sing “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain” Together Back In 2003

By Wes Langeler
 2 days ago
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Shania Twain and Willie Nelson… POWER DUO.

Willie is arguably the greatest country music artist of all time, and Shania’s career speaks for itself. She has produced some of the best selling albums of all time, in any genre.

Back in 2003, a ton of great artists came together to honor Willie for his 70th birthday (yeah, Willie was turning 70 all the way back in 2003).

The lineup included folks like Sheryl Crow, Kris Kristofferson, Kenny Chesney, Eric Clapton, Toby Keith & more. And of course, the queen of ’90s country… Shania Twain.

Taking the stage together, Willie and Shania delivered a beautiful cover of “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain,” an old Fred Rose tune that was recorded by Roy Acuff, Hank Williams, and then Willie Nelson for his 1975 Stardust album.

They followed that up with a gorgeous duet of Shania’s “Forever And For Always.”

I mean, does it get much better?

“Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain”

“Forever & For Always”

Shania Twain Documentary, Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl, Arrives On Netflix

You have my attention.

A new Shania Twain documentary officially hit Netflix this month and if you’re a fan, it’s well worth the watch.

Produced by Joss Crowley, here’s the synopsis:

“From Nashville newcomer to international icon, singer Shania Twain transcends genres across borders amid triumphs and setbacks in this documentary.”

The new project will chronicles her incredible career over the years, including her journey to becoming one of the best-selling artists of all time.

