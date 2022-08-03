ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Major from New York recruited to serve as Brookings Police Chief

By Dakota News Now staff
dakotanewsnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

‘A Walk to Remember’ taking place in Sioux Falls Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. The organizer of the event and founder of the Oaklyn Foundation, Jessica Remme, joined...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls family recalls Mall of America shooting

Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe. Updated: 4 hours ago. In the far southeastern corner of South Dakota, you will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Brookings Police#The New York State Police#Meliora#The Police Department
dakotanewsnow.com

DTSF staff preparing for August block party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 8th and Railroad will be the site of this month’s block party. Friday’s Eastbank Block Party is put on by Downtown Sioux Falls staff and features food, live, music, and games. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Volga offering $1,000 reward for information in lug nut case

VOLGA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Volga is offering a 1,000-dollar reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest on incidents involving the loosening of lug nuts on vehicles. Many believe it is part of a TikTok challenge trend to loosen people’s lug nuts on...
VOLGA, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Scheels holds dock diving competition for dogs at Hunt Expo

A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Dakota News Now First Alert Forecast for Saturday Night, August 6th

A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota’s latest brewery embraces small town vibe

Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Midwest's first femme-only comedy troupe is rounding out a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common

It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks ago President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, and on Sunday he test positive once again in what his doctor called a Paxlovid rebound case, so we spoke with a Sanford doctor to learn more about the drug. Dr. Jeremy Cauwels...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD: Gun fired during fight, man arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars Friday, accused of firing a gun during a fight. It happened Thursday night near Hayward Elementary School. Police say staff members at the school were ordered to shelter in place. Police say a man and woman were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Three assault and rob man in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said just after 3 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls, a man was walking in the street when three suspects approached him, punched him several times, pushed him to the ground, and took his backpack.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man faces multiple charges after firing gun in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after a man fired a gun in a domestic altercation. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in northwestern Sioux Falls, a call came in about a male and female altercation. The male fired a gun into the air while metro communications was on a call with one of the reporting parties.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Major investment kicks off new ag industrial park

This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Construction has started on a new industrial park south of Sioux Falls at Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 18. Eparts, an e-commerce business specializing in selling aftermarket spare parts primarily for farm equipment, plans to kick off construction at the park by building a 100,000-square-foot distribution center on the north side of Highway 18.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Parker parents share loss of son to fentanyl poisoning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 46 people have died from overdose, mostly fentanyl poisoning, in the Sioux Falls area from January of 2021 through May of this year. 29-year-old Alex Koller was among them, but Alex is much more than a statistic. He was an athlete, a talented musician and had a winning personality. His parents are sharing the story of his tragic death in order to raise awareness about the prevalence and danger of fentanyl.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

OYO: Canna Lilies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron are talking about Canna Lilies!. Canna Lilies are a tropical plant and will need at least four hours of sun per day. With them being tropicals, you’ll need to make sure you’re giving them plenty of water. With all the water the plant will be using, fertilizing is a must!
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy