3 teens charged with murder of 17-year-old in Greenville Co.

Shooting injures 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call after 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the 3500 block of Pelham Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He […]
FOX Carolina
Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
FOX Carolina
Man dies in house fire in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a house fire. According to the Greenwood County Coroner, the fire happened at a house on Sunrise Circle at around 4:29 p.m. on Saturday. The coroner said the victim, 57-year-old Mark Anthony Brooks, was pronounced...
FOX Carolina
Warrants: Man charged with murder after shooting brother in throat
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was charged with murder after shooting his brother on Friday morning. According to deputies, they responded to a house on Hudson Water Road at around 9 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Upon arrival, deputies say a...
wspa.com
Family, activists call for action after Greenville woman's killing
Family, activists call for action after Greenville woman's killing. Family, activists call for action after Greenville …. Lloyd ready to reach potential entering third season …. Will Shipley is ready to lead Tigers talented & deep …. 7Weather Forecast. HSRZ Team Preview: Fountain Inn Fury. Countdown to kindergarten: Upstate groups...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man last seen leaving hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing man who suffers from memory loss and was last seen leaving a hospital Friday afternoon. According to deputies, 78-year-old Paul Rout, Sr. was last seen leaving St. Francis Hospital at around 4 p.m. Deputies say...
WYFF4.com
Investigation underway after man found shot in Greenville County, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a man was found shot. Deputies were called to Anderson Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they say they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was...
FOX Carolina
Early morning shooting leaves one person injured in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday morning. Deputies said they responded to Anderson Road at around 2:00 a.m. after someone called 911 and reported that a man had been shot. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who’d been shot at least once.
FOX Carolina
Suspect leads deputies on chase in reportedly stolen truck
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody this morning following a chase on Friday. Deputies said they were patrolling the area around US 221 when they recognized the suspect, Curley Jim Dyer, and the white Ford truck he was driving.
wspa.com
Vigil for Greenville Co. Woman
Family, activists call for action after Greenville …. Lloyd ready to reach potential entering third season …. Will Shipley is ready to lead Tigers talented & deep …. Countdown to kindergarten: Upstate groups prepare …. Gamecocks’ Rattler opens practice feeling at home. Dabo notes Klubnik would be ready to...
Family of murder victim call on City of Greenville for change
The family of a murder victim is calling on the City of Greenville to tear down the house where she was killed.
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged for recent break-ins and burglaries in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office that a Ware Shoals man was recently charged for a series of recent break-ins. Deputies said Charles Eugene Bryson was taken into custody on August 4, 2022, for break-ins and burglaries that happened along Highway 252 and in Ware Shoals.
17-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Friday following a shooting near a convenience store in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged the teenager with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. We previously reported that […]
FOX Carolina
14-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a teen is dead after a motorcycle crash on Thursday. According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 12:49 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. The coroner...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing Greenville woman last seen at apartment
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman in Greenville. Nina Lachelle Cox, 32, was last seen on July 29 at the Park West Apartments on Hillandale Road, according to deputies. Cox is described as six foot and 300 pounds. She...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg PD looking for teens who ran away from group home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is looking for two 16-year-olds that ran away from their group home on July 31. The department said they received a call from an employee at the group home reporting the two boys missing. The employee said Darin Wolfe and James “Brandon” Page had run away and were last seen around 2:45 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Deputies say teen shot during an argument
John Blauvelt spent years on the run after Cati Blauvelt was found stabbed to death in the cellar of an abandoned home in October 2016. Greenwood police say a man was arrested following an investigation into an early morning shooting in June. Upstate veterinarians warn of highly contagious dog flu...
Greenville PD investigating after weekend shooting leaves one injured
One person is injured following a weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Greenville Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 2AM Saturday at the Heritage Mobile Home Park on Anderson Road.
FOX Carolina
New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
