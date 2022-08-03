ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 teens charged with murder of 17-year-old in Greenville Co.

WSPA 7News

Shooting injures 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call after 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the 3500 block of Pelham Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting at Greenville Co. apartment complex

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that injured one person early on Sunday morning. Deputies said they responded to 3500 Pelham Road when the shooting was reported just after 3:00 a.m. When deputies arrived,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man dies in house fire in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a house fire. According to the Greenwood County Coroner, the fire happened at a house on Sunrise Circle at around 4:29 p.m. on Saturday. The coroner said the victim, 57-year-old Mark Anthony Brooks, was pronounced...
GREENWOOD, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
wspa.com

Family, activists call for action after Greenville woman's killing

Family, activists call for action after Greenville woman's killing. Family, activists call for action after Greenville …. Lloyd ready to reach potential entering third season …. Will Shipley is ready to lead Tigers talented & deep …. 7Weather Forecast. HSRZ Team Preview: Fountain Inn Fury. Countdown to kindergarten: Upstate groups...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man last seen leaving hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing man who suffers from memory loss and was last seen leaving a hospital Friday afternoon. According to deputies, 78-year-old Paul Rout, Sr. was last seen leaving St. Francis Hospital at around 4 p.m. Deputies say...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Early morning shooting leaves one person injured in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday morning. Deputies said they responded to Anderson Road at around 2:00 a.m. after someone called 911 and reported that a man had been shot. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who’d been shot at least once.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect leads deputies on chase in reportedly stolen truck

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody this morning following a chase on Friday. Deputies said they were patrolling the area around US 221 when they recognized the suspect, Curley Jim Dyer, and the white Ford truck he was driving.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

Vigil for Greenville Co. Woman

Family, activists call for action after Greenville …. Lloyd ready to reach potential entering third season …. Will Shipley is ready to lead Tigers talented & deep …. Countdown to kindergarten: Upstate groups prepare …. Gamecocks’ Rattler opens practice feeling at home. Dabo notes Klubnik would be ready to...
GREENVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

17-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Friday following a shooting near a convenience store in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged the teenager with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. We previously reported that […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

14-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a teen is dead after a motorcycle crash on Thursday. According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 12:49 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. The coroner...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg PD looking for teens who ran away from group home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is looking for two 16-year-olds that ran away from their group home on July 31. The department said they received a call from an employee at the group home reporting the two boys missing. The employee said Darin Wolfe and James “Brandon” Page had run away and were last seen around 2:45 p.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies say teen shot during an argument

John Blauvelt spent years on the run after Cati Blauvelt was found stabbed to death in the cellar of an abandoned home in October 2016. Greenwood police say a man was arrested following an investigation into an early morning shooting in June. Upstate veterinarians warn of highly contagious dog flu...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

