wearegreenbay.com
Taking a look at the Oshkosh tiny home village for the homeless
(WFRV)- In June, Winnebago County created a plan to distribute $10.35 million from a Neighborhood Reinvestment Fund Grant, which is currently being used by the Oshkosh Kids Foundation. Will Deppiesse, the president of the Oshkosh Kids Foundation joined Newsmaker Sunday to talk about the tiny homes village that will be...
wearegreenbay.com
‘The Last Five Years’ starts Sunday in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Third Avenue PlayWorks will start its run of the Jason Robert Brown musical “The Last Five Years”with preview performances at 2 p.m. Aug. 7 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org. The regular run to Sept. 11 opens at 7:30 p.m. Aug....
wearegreenbay.com
Early voting begins in the City of Green Bay with art-making event
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Conservation Voters, community groups, and local residents gathered in the City of Green Bay on Thursday for an art-making event on Green Bay’s CityDeck to celebrate the expansion of early voting hours. “We’re really thankful to the Green Bay City Council...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Bike to the Beat’ beats the heat, raises money for local non-profits
(WFRV) – The striking heat on Saturday was simply not enough to deter local riders from saddling up and biking around the area for a great cause. Since 2016, the event known as ‘Bike to the Beat’ has been taking place yearly as a way to help support non-profits across northeast Wisconsin by raising money to help fight homelessness and hunger.
wearegreenbay.com
Mile of Music returns to Appleton with over 200 free shows
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to get jiggy with it, put on those blue suede shoes, and boogie all night as the Mile of Music festival began on Thursday in the City of Appleton. The event features a one-mile stretch of downtown Appleton with 200+ up-and-coming artists...
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 11th annual MK Splash-n-Dash duathlon will be held Saturday at Jack Lake. Racers will “Splash” into the crystal clear water of Jack Lake and “Dash” off on a 5k trail run. Race can be done either Solo or as a Tandem Team. The idea of the Splash-n-Dash came from Michelle Koss, who was tragically killed in a bike/car accident in 2016. She had hoped this race would be the sole fundraiser for Antigo Swim Club, to encourage heart-healthy activities, and bring the community together in a fun atmosphere. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town: The Gnoshery Board Game Café in Sturgeon Bay
(WFRV) – A trip to Sturgeon Bay wouldn’t be complete without the food and fellowship of The Gnoshery from Gnome Games. Kit from The Gnoshery joined Our Town: Sturgeon Bay with more on Door County’s board came café where you’ll find hundreds of games to play while you eat, a learning station to try something new, and thousands of titles to choose from for something to take home.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Moxie’s in Casco beckons with polka and broasted chicken
CASCO, WI (WFRV) – If you venture to Moxie’s Supper Club, be sure to bring your appetite, your sense of humor, and your dancing shoes. This Wisconsin Supper Club in Kewaunee County is known for bringing good old-fashioned polka to generations of families who gather here for weekly supper and special occasions alike.
wearegreenbay.com
Algoma man dies after crashing into haybine in Kewaunee Co.
RED RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash in Kewaunee County that resulted in the death of an Algoma man. According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, Just after 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a deadly crash on CTH AB, just south of CTH S in the Township of Red River.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Right lane now open on WIS 172 in Allouez after a vehicle was on fire
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 3:08 p.m. ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDot has provided an update on the vehicle fire that caused the right lane of WIS 172 to close for a period of time on Saturday afternoon. Officials say that the incident has been cleared, and all lanes of...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police Department receives donation for additional K-9 Unit
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department K-9 Unit received a large donation on Thursday from Michels Corporation to add another K-9 Officer to the force. According to a Facebook Post, the donation is in close alignment with Michels Core Values of safety and social responsibility. Kevin and Elizabeth Michels were present to hand over the check to the officers.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: Going toe-to-toe in ‘Ripcord’
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Professional theater in Northeastern Wisconsin offers some real treats. Full productions are made right here with real people who know what they are doing. Audiences see it all the time. Career actors are tremendously versatile, and they can change personalities on a dime. For...
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
Forget Culver’s. Head To Green Bay To Try This Butter Burger
Nothing against Culver's, but when you want the best, sometimes you need to go to the local level. Butter burgers have come a long way the last two decades and much of the success has to be attributed to Culver's, A.K.A., the In-And-Out of the Midwest but actually good. Culver's...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s newest restaurant started with pop-up dinners, now has physical location
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to try some new food? Well Parm WI is now open and ready to serve pizza ‘unlike anything in Oshkosh’. Parm WI had its grand opening on August 1 and with the support of the community business is going ‘well’. Officially, the restaurant opened on July 5.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Art-Z’ = the brain on the go
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Little did a student know in 2013 that “hidden” strokes of paint on a wall would spark conversation on Aug. 4, 2022. The strokes are visible by black light, which happens to be necessary for a person to be given the full visual treatment behind a door across the barely lighted hallway in the basement of the Carol and Robert Bush Art Center at St. Norbert College.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
wearegreenbay.com
Primal Eats: Words Cannot Espresso
(WFRV) – There’s no better way to start your day off than with a good cup of coffee. In today’s episode of Primal Eats, we get a look at a special blend available roasted just for Primal Eats customers, and a look behind the scenes with the roaster and how it gets made.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
U-Haul announces plans for new facility, jobs in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — U-Haul plans to build a new retail, moving and self-storage facility in Kaukauna after the company’s recent 4.66-acre land acquisition at 1550 Arbor Way. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fox Cities North is scheduled for completion by summer 2024, according to a news release. It will comprise a four-story building of more than 100,000 square feet, housing indoor ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points.
