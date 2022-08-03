Local school districts talk impact of USDA no longer funding free student meal waivers

LIMA — Lisa Bradley was the hostess for a mental health awareness gathering at the Vibe Coffeehouse and Café on Friday evening. It was the second year for the event. “This is just for people to come out and have a good evening, to have food and to enjoy one another.” Bradley said, “We’re still having a difficult time. We may be through the hardest part of the pandemic but we know that there is still a lot of anxiety and depression and other mental health concerns that are happening. We just want to give people the opportunity to come out and enjoy themselves.”

