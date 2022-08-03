ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cardi B Had A Twitter Tussle With Lady Leshurr Over “Cheap A** Weave”

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Cardi B has decided to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after a Twitter exchange with UK rapper Lady Leshurr . The viral hit contains the same beat as Leshurr’s 2015 track, “Queen’s Speech 4.” On a tweet commemorating the seventh anniversary of “Queen’s Speech Ep. 4,” one Twitter user responded by commenting “cheap ass weave.” Leshurr’s response was a message to Cardi B.

“You mind asking Cardi if she can break me off a likkle change,” Leshurr wrote “She used my beat/idea before her big break and is now a millionaire and I got paid 0.”

More from VIBE.com

After becoming aware of Leshurr’s request, Cardi noted that the profits from “Cheap Ass Weave,” which is currently available on YouTube and various streaming platforms, was minimal. The “Up” rapper also sarcastically offered to split the revenue from the song. “I made like 2 dollars of that song,” Cardi replied. “You want the other dollar?”

Leshurr responded in turn, stating that she’d previously attempted to reach out to Cardi concerning the lack of credit and recognition for her track. She also sarcastically accepted the propose split—with the stipulation of adding her to the credits.

That retort prompted Cardi to ensure that “Cheap Ass Weave,” would be removed from all platforms before jokingly adding that she’d compensate Leshurr the dollar she proposed.

“I don’t find the song on apple but if it’s on any streaming service I will be making sure it’s takin down including YouTube,” Cardi wrote in a tweet that’s since been deleted, before adding, “I will also make sure I send you your dollar.” As of press time, “Cheap Ass Weave,” remains available on YouTube and streaming services, and has roughly 4.6 million views on YouTube in comparison to “Queen’s Speech 4’s” 64.6 million views on the platform.

Listen to Lady Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech Ep. 4” and Cardi B’s “Cheap Ass Weave” below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Footage Surfaces Of Blueface Fighting Girlfriend Chrisean Rock

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following article contains triggering language and video related to domestic violence. Footage of rapper Blueface getting into a fight with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced online. The clip begins with Blueface breaking free from Rock before attempting to walk away, as Rock continues to follow him down the street. Shortly after, Rock takes hold of Blueface’s shirt and strikes him before Blueface returns a blow, and they both fall to the ground. Blueface then straddles Rock and demands her to calm down.More from VIBE.comKanye West Says 'Donda 2' Only Available On Stem...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Willow Smith Unveils New ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith revealed the title of her next album, COPINGMECHANISM, via Instagram on Wednesday (August 3). The forthcoming LP will release in September and has been confirmed to be Smith’s follow-up to her 2021 effort, Lately I Feel Everything. Her Instagram post also informed her fans that COPINGMECHANISM‘s first single would arrive Thursday (August 4).  “Album coming September 23,” Willow Smith excitedly typed in her post. “My new song “hover like a GODDESS” will be OUT everywhere TOMORROW @ 9 pm PST !! KEEP YOUR THIRD EYES PEELED!!”More from VIBE.comLL Cool J To Perform At 2022 'iHeartRadio Music Festival'Michael...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Tyga Apologizes To The Mexican Community For His “Ay Caramba” Video

Click here to read the full article. Tyga has appeared to score his latest hit with his recent release “Ay Caramba,” a number that finds the rapper attempting to recapture the Latin-inspired magic of his 2019 single, “Macarena.” While the accompanying music video has amassed more than 4 million views on YouTube less than a month after its release, it has also garnered criticism from the Mexican community. Many have been deriding the visual for its stereotypical portrayal of Mexican culture, while others are deeming it as outright racist. In an effort to clarify his intent, Tyga sat down with the...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lizzo Tops Billboard Chart With “About Damn Time”

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has reached another career milestone. The singer’s latest single, “About Damn Time,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the week ending on July 30, 2022. Since its debut at No. 50 in April, the high-energy pop track climbed steadily to the peak position after 14 weeks. The latest feat marks Lizzo’s first chart-topping record since 2019’s “Truth Hurts,” which kept Lizzo at No. 1 for seven weeks. “We got the #1 song in the country YALL” the Grammy Award-winning performer exclaimed on Twitter. More from VIBE.comLizzo...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Leshurr
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Nas
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Cardi B
Vibe

Omarion To Naysayers: “22 Years Of Work” Can’t Be Dismissed

Click here to read the full article. At 37 years old, R&B sensation Omarion has already been in the music biz for two decades. After ascending from R&B group B2K, the Inglewood native took a solo route that gave us the hits such as, “Ice Box,” “Touch,” “Entourage,” “O,” and “Post to Be.” In 2022, Omarion is still performing sold-out shows across the country where he serenades his fans with sultry lyrics and sex appeal. Following the release of part-one of his tell-all docuseries Omega The Gift & The Curse, the singer spoke with HelloBeautiful about a number of topics –...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Being Robbed Of Jewelry During Sermon

Click here to read the full article. News of the brazen armed robbery of a Brooklyn Bishop delivering a sermon during a livestream has garnered commentary from people all over social media. Some have voiced shock, while others have questioned why the clergyman was wearing expensive jewelry to begin with. Known for weighing in on various matters of public interest, from politics to tabloid fodder, rapper 50 Cent shared his own reaction on Twitter. The entrepreneur and philanthropist reposted the viral clip with a caption conveying his matter-of-fact attitude about the incident. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church...
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carmen
Vibe

Angelica Ross To Star In ‘Chicago’ On Broadway

Click here to read the full article. Angelica Ross is taking her talents to Broadway. The Pose star has landed the role of Roxie Hart in the theater rendition of Chicago, according to Broadway. The drama is set to run at the Ambassador Theatre on Sept. 12 and play the role through November 6. With her debut role, Ross becomes the first openly transgender woman to play a leading role in a Broadway show.More from VIBE.comIs LGBTQ+ Representation Enough? Dyllón Burnside Talks On-Screen Queerness, 'Pose,' And Where True Revolution BeginsPost Malone Rakes In $200K While Playing Apex Legends For CharityIdris...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Tupac Shakur’s Sister Accuses Estate Executor Of Financial Misappropriation

Click here to read the full article. Tupac Shakur’s sister has filed a lawsuit against the executor of their mother’s estate, alleging financial misappropriation and a failure to distribute Pac’s personal belongings in a “hide and control” strategy. According to Rolling Stone, the suit, filed by Sekyiwa Shakur, accuses trustee Tom Whalley of embezzling millions from Afeni Shakur’s estate. Whalley, who worked closely with Pac and Afeni during their lifetimes, deems the accusation as not only “offensive” but “legally baseless.” In a hearing on Monday (July 25), Shakur’s lawyers requested that the court appoint an “independent” CPA to perform an audit...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Young Dolph’s Fiancée Recites Birthday Letter To Slain Rapper

Click here to read the full article. Since the passing of Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton, Jr., friends, family, and fans have continued to show love and mourn the slain rapper. On Wednesday (July 27) and what would have been his 37th birthday, his fiancée Mia Jaye, read a heartfelt, tear-jerking letter in a sentimental Instagram video to the late love of her life. “Having experienced grief through and through, I can truly testify to Bill Spence’s explanation that grief is really just love with nowhere to go,” Jaye captioned her tribute video featuring her and their children. “It is truly...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lil Durk Suffers Eye Injury After Pyrotechnic Explosion

Click here to read the full article. Rapper Lil Durk has announced that he’ll be taking a break from performing after suffering an eye injury at Lollapalooza on Saturday (July 30). During his set, a pyrotechnic went off, causing him to step back and wipe his face. After taking a few moments to recover from the explosion, Durk continued his performance. On =Sunday (July 31), the rapper took he took to Instagram to give fans an update. Posting a photo of himself sporting a bandage over his eye, Durk’s caption informed his supporters of his pending hiatus. “Due to the incident...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Beyoncé To Alter ‘Renaissance’ Lyric Amid Ableist Backlash

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s Renaissance finally arrived on Friday (July 29), with fans and critics greeting her seventh album with near-universal acclaim. However, not everyone celebrated the release, as some people found its lyrical content offensive.  The offensive lyric in question occurs on “Heated,” track eleven of the album. Beyoncé sings throughout the song using the ableist slur “spaz” multiple times in the track’s outro, where she begins a braggadocious rap-sung verse: More from VIBE.comKelis Calls Out Beyonce And Pharrell Over Song Use On 'Renaissance'Beyoncé Has Revealed The Contents Of Those 'Renaissance' Mystery BoxesBeyoncé Hints At 'Club Renaissance'...
MUSIC
Vibe

Mystikal Denied Bond Amid Rape, Felony Domestic Abuse Charges

Click here to read the full article. Mystikal has been denied bond while he awaits trial for the alleged rape and strangulation of a woman at his Baton Rouge, Louisiana home. According to State District Judge Steven Tureau, the ruling was largely due to the rapper being a registered sex offender with a history of sexual misconduct. In a hearing that took place on Tuesday (Aug. 2), Sheriff’s Detective Garrett Keith testified that the July 30 incident occurred when the victim met with the rapper at his home to discuss a financial agreement. According to the Associated Press, Keith said the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Vibe

Draymond Green To Request $164 Million Max Contract Extension From Warriors

Click here to read the full article. Draymond Green is regarded as the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. The four-time NBA champ and former Defensive Player of the Year has embodied the grit and “Strength In Numbers” mantra that has become ingrained in the team’s DNA over the past decade. Now, Green is looking to have his dedication to the franchise reciprocated in the form of a max contract extension, which the power forward reportedly plans to request from Golden State’s front office in the coming days. According to The Athletic, Green—who will be eligible to sign...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vibe

Saucy Santana Makes Late-Night TV Debut With “Booty” Performance

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (Aug. 4). Giving an entertaining live performance of his latest Latto-featured single, “Booty,” Santana left it all on the floor. Accompanied by his DJ and backup dancers, he was sure to hit every beat with his embellished shorts as he danced around the stage. Santana became an artist to watch as his music made waves on TikTok and Instagram. His first single, “Walk Em Like a Dog,” and popular track “Here We Go,” went viral in 2019 and 2021, respectively,...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Kelis Calls Out Beyonce And Pharrell Over Song Use On ‘Renaissance’

Click here to read the full article. Beyonce’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, has finally arrived and her faithful Beyhive fanbase has rejoiced in celebration. But singer Kelis is unhappy about the use of her music in one of the LP’s songs, so much that she’s called Queen Bey’s actions thievery.  Following the unauthoraized leak of the album, the singer and chef caught wind of the interpolated use of her 2003 single “Milkshake” through an Instagram post on a Kelis fan account pointing out a musical collaboration between the singers on the Renaissance track, “Energy.” More from VIBE.comBeyoncé Has Revealed The Contents Of Those...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

DJ Khaled, Drake, And Lil Baby Get Surgical In “Staying Alive” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. DJ Khaled has officially started his new album rollout. Joined by Drake and Lil Baby, Khaled issued “Staying Alive,” the first single from his upcoming album God Did. In the latest music video, the three musicians get into character and save lives at the fictional Khaled Khaled hospital. “We represent the future of medicine. Our surgical residents are at the top of their class, our highly decorated doctors are at the top of their fields, and our equipment is simply put – state of the art,” reads the hospital mission statement introducing Dr. Khaled...
MUSIC
Vibe

Chance The Rapper And Joey Bada$$ Traverse “The Highs And The Lows” On ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ want you to tackle the ups and downs of life with balance and are using their song, “The Highs & The Lows,” to spread a positive message.   The duo took to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage on Monday night (August 1), where Chance and Joey performed the introspective track in front of a large picture frame, playing into the art piece motif established in the song’s official video. More from VIBE.comChance The Rapper Addresses Claims That He "Fell Off"Denzel Curry Performs "Walkin" On 'Fallon'Joey Bada$$'s '2000' Album Features...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

King Combs And Kodak Black “Can’t Stop” In New Lil’ Kim-Inspired Video

Click here to read the full article. King Combs wants to keep the Bad Boy legacy alive. And the music video for his latest single, “Can’t Stop,” featuring Kodak Black, proves he’s doubling down on his desire to carry the mantle. Directed by BenMarc, the song’s visual pays homage to Lil’ Kim’s classic video for “Crush on You,” while sampling the iconic 1997 track. King Combs and Kodak Black move throughout multiple scenes of a party where they vibe with women, and Diddy bop with the kind of finesse that would make Sean Combs proud. Creative producers, The Aunties, and King...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy