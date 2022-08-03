24-year-old man arrested for sharing child pornography on Snapchat

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A stabbing suspect in Assumption Parish was found guilty of attempted manslaughter Thursday. 40-year-old Justin Fair of Paincourtville, who faces up to 20 years in prison, was named the suspect in a stabbing by detectives on March 27, 2021. An argument took place before Fair stabbed the victim in the chest in a business’s parking lot, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. An arrest was made after detectives viewed surveillance footage and received statements from the victim and witnesses.

