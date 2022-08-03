Read on www.numberfire.com
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols operating first base in Cardinals' Game 2 matchup
St. Louis Cardinal first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Thursday's second game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols will take over first after Paul Goldschmidt was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Nolan Arenado was shifted to third base, and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Sean...
Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade
Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB・
Dodgers News: Padres Pitchers Makes Bold Claim About LA and New San Diego Roster
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is confident that San Diego's trade deadline acquisitions have pulled San Diego even with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Hanser Alberto sitting on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Saturday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will take a seat after Max Muncy was named Saturday's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 89 batted balls this season, Alberto has produced a 2.2% barrel rate and a...
Yardbarker
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman ‘Looking Forward’ To Competition With Padres After Juan Soto Trade
The San Diego Padres were the busiest team at the MLB trade deadline, adding Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury to a roster that already featured plenty of star power. President of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller certainly lived up to his reputation as one...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres
The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup for Game 1 Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by Travis d'Arnaud versus Mets starter David Peterson. In 420 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average...
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez batting third for Brewers on Sunday afternoon
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez is starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Tellez will take over first base after Keston Hiura was picked as Milwaukee's designated hitter, Christian Yelich was shifted to left field, and Andrew McCutchen was given a breather. In a matchup versus right-hander Graham...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis starting Sunday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Davis is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Athletics starter Adrian Martinez. Our models project Davis for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
Dodgers manager gives update on Clayton Kershaw’s status
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update Friday on the status of pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Thursday’s win over the San Francisco Giants after feeling tightness in his back while warming up ahead of the fifth inning. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he felt something lock up.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Carlos Correa resting on Sunday afternoon
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is not starting in Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Correa will rest on Sunday afternoon after Nick Gordon was moved to shortstop and Gilberto Celestino was chosen as Minnesota's center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 247 batted balls this season, Correa has accounted...
numberfire.com
Patrick Wisdom batting in cleanup spot for Chicago on Sunday
Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom is starting in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Wisdom will man third base after Zach McKinstry was rested versus Miami's left Jesus Luzardo. numberFire's models project Wisdom to score 12.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega left on Cubs' bench on Sunday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Ortega will sit on the bench after Nelson Velazquez was chosen as Chicago's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 203 batted balls this season, Ortega has recorded a 4.9% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Sunday
San Francisco Giants infeilder Wilmer Flores is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Flores is being replaced at second base by Thairo Estrada versus Athletics starter Adrian Martinez. In 396 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .251 batting average with a .780 OPS, 16 home...
numberfire.com
Brian Serven sitting Sunday for Colorado
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Serven is being replaced behind the plate by Elias Diaz versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 123 plate appearances this season, Serven has a .239 batting average with a .681 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella not in Giants' Sunday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. La Stella is being replaced at third base by J.D. Davis versus Athletics starter Adrian Martinez. In 143 plate appearances this season, La Stella has a .246 batting average with a .668...
