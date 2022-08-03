ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols operating first base in Cardinals' Game 2 matchup

St. Louis Cardinal first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Thursday's second game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols will take over first after Paul Goldschmidt was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Nolan Arenado was shifted to third base, and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Sean...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade

Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Hanser Alberto sitting on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Saturday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will take a seat after Max Muncy was named Saturday's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 89 batted balls this season, Alberto has produced a 2.2% barrel rate and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Hanser Alberto
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup for Game 1 Saturday afternoon

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by Travis d'Arnaud versus Mets starter David Peterson. In 420 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Rowdy Tellez batting third for Brewers on Sunday afternoon

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez is starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Tellez will take over first base after Keston Hiura was picked as Milwaukee's designated hitter, Christian Yelich was shifted to left field, and Andrew McCutchen was given a breather. In a matchup versus right-hander Graham...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis starting Sunday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Davis is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Athletics starter Adrian Martinez. Our models project Davis for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Carlos Correa resting on Sunday afternoon

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is not starting in Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Correa will rest on Sunday afternoon after Nick Gordon was moved to shortstop and Gilberto Celestino was chosen as Minnesota's center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 247 batted balls this season, Correa has accounted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Patrick Wisdom batting in cleanup spot for Chicago on Sunday

Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom is starting in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Wisdom will man third base after Zach McKinstry was rested versus Miami's left Jesus Luzardo. numberFire's models project Wisdom to score 12.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega left on Cubs' bench on Sunday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Ortega will sit on the bench after Nelson Velazquez was chosen as Chicago's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 203 batted balls this season, Ortega has recorded a 4.9% barrel rate and a...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Sunday

San Francisco Giants infeilder Wilmer Flores is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Flores is being replaced at second base by Thairo Estrada versus Athletics starter Adrian Martinez. In 396 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .251 batting average with a .780 OPS, 16 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Brian Serven sitting Sunday for Colorado

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Serven is being replaced behind the plate by Elias Diaz versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 123 plate appearances this season, Serven has a .239 batting average with a .681 OPS,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Tommy La Stella not in Giants' Sunday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. La Stella is being replaced at third base by J.D. Davis versus Athletics starter Adrian Martinez. In 143 plate appearances this season, La Stella has a .246 batting average with a .668...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy