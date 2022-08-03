ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Island, NC

Two teens die in Long Island house fire, police say

By Mira Wassef
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Two teens died when a fire engulfed a Long Island home early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Authorities responded to the blaze at the Spring Lane residence in Noyac at around 3:35 a.m. Three people had escaped the fire but two female teens were unaccounted for, police said.

Firefighters found the two victims inside the home and they were transported to a hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, officials said. The other three occupants were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

