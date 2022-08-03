Death toll of northern California's Mckinney Fire reaches 4

Read on www.npr.org
Related
NPR
Faced with drought, a wine region in central California looks to develop a spaceport
California's Central Coast is facing a future with much less water. Vineyards and the irrigation they need aren't sustainable. So Paso Robles is courting a spaceport as the region's new moneymaker. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. The drought in the West and climate change have smaller cities rethinking their economies, especially if...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video
The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
NPR
Eastern Kentucky's people looked for a fresh start after coal. Then came the floods
As floodwaters recede in rural Eastern Kentucky, residents are taking stock of the devastation. The floods, made worse by climate change, stretched across seven counties, killing 37 people. Hundreds are in government-run shelters. Food, water and medicine need to get to remote areas, and people have been displaced from an area with few houses and not much flat land for building new ones. NPR's Laura Benshoff reports that the floods have also interrupted efforts to rebuild the post-coal economy in Central Appalachia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
Sunday Puzzle: Cities of America!
On-air challenge: Every answer today is a well-known U.S. city or town that has a two-word name. I'm going to give you rhymes for the respective parts. You name the places. Last week's challenge: Name a famous person in American television — 6 letters in the first name, 4 letters in the last. Switch the last letter of the first name with the first letter of the last. Then reverse the order of the two modified names. You'll get a phrase meaning "almost typical." What is it?
NPR
The tiger count in Nepal has tripled in recent years
There was good news out of the forests of Nepal last month. On World Tiger Day, the country announced the results of the latest national survey. Three hundred and fifty-five tigers now roam Nepal - nearly triple the number in recent years. But at the same time, there is an increase in conflict with humans. Danielle Preiss has the story.
NPR
GOP governors sent buses of migrants to D.C. and NYC — with no plan for what's next
For months now, the governors of Texas and Arizona have been sending charter buses full of migrants and refugees to Washington, D.C.'s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. When they disembark, they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them. Texas Gov. Greg...
NPR
Pakistan's beloved mangoes are at risk as climate change shrinks harvest
Pakistan's summers are hot, like brutally hot. But they're eagerly anticipated because summer is the season for what Pakistanis call the king of fruit - mangoes. NPR's Diaa Hadid reports from Rawalpindi. DIAA HADID, BYLINE: It's summertime, and teenagers do what they do in summer - whizzing around on rides...
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Indiana becomes the first state to approve an abortion ban post-Roe
Indiana lawmakers worked late into the night yesterday to pass an abortion ban. Gov. Eric Holcomb quickly signed the law, and it makes Indiana the first state to enact new restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. That comes on the heels of a vote in Kansas that rejected efforts to restrict abortion. NPR national correspondent Sarah McCammon, who covers abortion rights, joins us. Sarah, thanks for being with us.
NPR
After her mother's stroke, Lara Porzak helped finish new novel 'Properties of Thirst'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with novelist Marianne Wiggins about her latest book, "Properties of Thirst," along with her daughter, Lara Porzak, who helped her mother finish writing it after a stroke. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Marianne Wiggins' new novel, "Properties Of Thirst," is sprawling, expansive and lyrical. It's a series of...
NPR
Encore: Binders, backpacks and inflation are on 2022's back-to-school shopping list
This year's back-to-school shopping season lands as the U.S. sees the highest inflation in four decades. How will high prices affect spending?. It's that time of the year when families everywhere realize how much their kid's feet grew over the summer or they try to figure out whether they can get just one more semester's wear out of those backpacks. Well, this year's back-to-school shopping season lands in the middle of the highest inflation in four decades. So NPR's Alina Selyukh looked into how that might affect spending.
NPR
Meet this new gun owner: a single mom in Colorado
To understand what's driving gun sales, Weekend Edition is featuring conversations with new gun owners. Today, NPR's Scott Simon talks with Misheika Gaddis, a single mom in Aurora, Colo. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. We caught up this week with a busy mother after work. By way of introduction, she told us...
Comments / 0