Indiana is installing more baby boxes, where newborns can be anonymously surrendered

NPR
Indiana becomes the first state to approve an abortion ban post-Roe
Indiana lawmakers worked late into the night yesterday to pass an abortion ban. Gov. Eric Holcomb quickly signed the law, and it makes Indiana the first state to enact new restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. That comes on the heels of a vote in Kansas that rejected efforts to restrict abortion. NPR national correspondent Sarah McCammon, who covers abortion rights, joins us. Sarah, thanks for being with us.
NPR
Sunday Puzzle: Cities of America!
On-air challenge: Every answer today is a well-known U.S. city or town that has a two-word name. I'm going to give you rhymes for the respective parts. You name the places. Last week's challenge: Name a famous person in American television — 6 letters in the first name, 4 letters in the last. Switch the last letter of the first name with the first letter of the last. Then reverse the order of the two modified names. You'll get a phrase meaning "almost typical." What is it?
NPR
Eastern Kentucky's people looked for a fresh start after coal. Then came the floods
WHITESBURG, Ky. — When the small creek in front of Brian Lucas' Kentucky home turned into a roaring river one night in late July, he fled with his wife, two kids, dog and cat out the back and up the side of a hill. Since then, they have been...
NPR
A daughter keeps her dad's memory alive by restoring his old Ford Mustang
Since he was in high school, Al Plumley could be found under the hood of a car fixing it himself. His daughter Ashley Cosme talks to her husband Nicolas about her dad who died last year. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Time now for StoryCorps. Today we hear from Ashley Cosme, who...
NPR
Encore: Binders, backpacks and inflation are on 2022's back-to-school shopping list
This year's back-to-school shopping season lands as the U.S. sees the highest inflation in four decades. How will high prices affect spending?. It's that time of the year when families everywhere realize how much their kid's feet grew over the summer or they try to figure out whether they can get just one more semester's wear out of those backpacks. Well, this year's back-to-school shopping season lands in the middle of the highest inflation in four decades. So NPR's Alina Selyukh looked into how that might affect spending.
NPR
GOP governors sent buses of migrants to D.C. and NYC — with no plan for what's next
For months now, the governors of Texas and Arizona have been sending charter buses full of migrants and refugees to Washington, D.C.'s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. When they disembark, they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them. Texas Gov. Greg...
NPR
For the first time, police will directly face charges for Breonna Taylor's death
The Justice Department has charged two former and two current police officers in Louisville, Ky., in the killing of Breonna Taylor. The charges are the first to be filed in connection with the death of a 26-year-old emergency medical technician. From member station WFPL, Breya Jones has more. BREYA JONES,...
NPR
Meet this new gun owner: a single mom in Colorado
To understand what's driving gun sales, Weekend Edition is featuring conversations with new gun owners. Today, NPR's Scott Simon talks with Misheika Gaddis, a single mom in Aurora, Colo. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. We caught up this week with a busy mother after work. By way of introduction, she told us...
