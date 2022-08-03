Mississippi girl, 13, found in Kentucky; man arrested in connection to her disappearance

Read on www.foxnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Officials: All four inmates who escaped after cutting hole in Mississippi jail roof back in custody
Mississippi officials report that all four inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning are back in custody. Three of the inmates were caught and taken back into custody in Baton Rouge Friday night. The fourth inmate — Landon Braudway — was taken back into custody in Alcorn...
WHAS 11
UPDATE: Quadruple homicide suspect in custody in Kansas
INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: Marlow was taken into custody Saturday night by police in Lawrence, Kansas. The FBI warned a man wanted for a quadruple homicide in an Ohio neighborhood could be in Indianapolis, Chicago or Lexington, all of which he has ties to. A manhunt is underway for 39-year-old...
Warrant issued for Mississippi mayor in connection with domestic incident
A warrant has been issued for a Mississippi mayor after his wife filed misdemeanor assault charges in a domestic dispute. WLBT in Jackson reports that the wife of Magee Mayor Dale Berry filed assault charges after police responded to a call Saturday morning. Magee Police Chief Shane Little said that...
Inmates who escaped north Mississippi jail arrested 400 miles away in Louisiana
Editor’s note: The story below erroneously indicated the number of inmates located and detained. The story has been corrected. Three of four Mississippi inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning have been captured in Baton Rouge on Friday night according to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana man killed in fiery crash on I-59 in Alabama
A truck driver from Louisiana died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Alabama on Saturday. The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. near the 215 mile marker, less than a mile south of Fort Payne in DeKalb County. A 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer ran off the interstate and hit several trees before catching fire, according to state troopers.
4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; authorities launch manhunt
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled the area in an SUV. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.” The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.
Mississippi man dies in interstate crash involving dump truck
A Mississippi man died early Saturday morning in a Louisiana crash involving a dump truck on the interstate. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport.
wbrz.com
Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says
BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas man arrested after threatening to commit mass shootings at Louisiana, Mississippi high schools
On Sunday, July 24, the Adams County Sheriff's Office received a call from the Vidalia Police Department and was made aware of a threat of a mass shooting against Natchez and Vidalia High Schools.
fox40jackson.com
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
wcbi.com
New troopers will soon be patrolling Mississippi highways
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – 29 new troopers will soon be patrolling Mississippi highways. Cadet Class 66 graduated Friday and to the oath to keep the state safe. This is a unique class, because each cadet had law enforcement experience before going to trooper school. That is a first for...
A Mississippi 'guard cat' named Bandit reportedly helped thwart a burglary
Mississippi resident Fred Everitt said his cat, Bandit, helped prevent a home invasion by waking him up in the middle of the night with her meows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas man arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Louisiana
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after troopers with the Louisiana State Police said he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate-20 in Northwestern Louisiana Friday morning.
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin homicide suspect taken into custody in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (WFRV) – A suspect wanted by the Madison City Police Department for several charges including homicide was arrested in Dayton, Ohio on Thursday. According to a release, the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Aquille Lowe. Lowe has been on the run since a Dane County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant on July 29, 2022.
hotnewhiphop.com
Emmett Till's Accuser, Carolyn Bryant, Seen In Kentucky
Last month, the family of Emmett Till demanded justice, yet again, for the horrendous incident that took place nearly 70 years ago. After digging through files at a Mississippi courthouse, the arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant, Till's accuser, was found. Infuriated with the evidence, the advocates urged law enforcement to conduct a proper investigation and indict Bryant for her culpability in Till's death.
Mississippi sheriff seeks public’s help in identifying burglary suspects
A Mississippi sheriff is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects in an acquired security video. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted screenshots of the video on Facebook. These are two suspects in a recent string of auto burglaries in the Nola Road and Rogers Lane area.
Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio
OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
Butler Twp. deadly shooting: What we’ve learned about the suspect
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — More details have emerged about a man identified as a person of interest after four people were shot and killed in a Butler Township neighborhood. Police on the scene identified 39-year-old Stephen Marlow as a person of interest in the case, his current location is not known.
nypressnews.com
This week in history: Bodies of 3 Freedom Summer workers found in Mississippi
As published in the Chicago Daily News, sister publication of the Chicago Sun-Times:. Throughout most of the summer of 1964, Chicagoans likely watched newspaper headlines for any indication of what happened to James Earl Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, three Freedom Summer workers in Mississippi who’d gone missing in June. Most assumed they’d died, but no one would ever be brought to justice without the bodies.
Fox News
775K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5