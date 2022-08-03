ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kandi Burruss Fears That Sheree Whitfield’s New Man Is Using Her For Publicity

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2ADc_0h3jgWTL00

The dating world is hard. Much more so if you’re a reality TV star . Your whole life is out there for public display and that includes relationships. If you’re not willing to put it out there, you likely won’t have a job. And if you do put it out there and things don’t work out, you risk possible humiliation. If you’re thinking of Sheree Whitfield , then you already know where I’m going.

After the embarrassing downfall of her relationship with Tyrone Gilliams played out on her Real Housewives of Atlanta return season, I think we were all rooting for her to find a good man. And we were hoping that happened when she revealed that she’s dating Martell Holt . Who just so happens to be a reality TV star himself, having starred on OWN’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville since 2018.

But some of Sheree’s castmates aren’t so sure this is a good move for the She by Sheree designer. As reported by Page Six , Kandi Burruss recently gave her 2 cents on the new couple. She stated on Atlanta’s V-103 radio station, “I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like she’s being used for publicity.”

Kandi went on to spill some tea about one of her friends, who is also a reality star. She declined to name names but shared that her friend went on a date with Martell “earlier this year” at her Blaze restaurant. Kandi said of her friend, “[She] was like … ‘We’re gonna have some boy taking our pictures and video so they can post it.'”

The longtime RHOA star continued, “But no blog really posted. My whole point was now that I see this similar situation, I’m like is he doing this? Is he genuine or is he doing the same thing that he was doing to the other person?” Kandi deemed the whole situation “weird.”

I’m not sure if Sheree knows this information, but if she does, she likely doesn’t care. She recently revealed that she met Martell “through a mutual friend” and were “just hanging out.” Sheree added, “I’m enjoying life right now.”

The new couple has yet to become social media official, but Sheree and Martell might have had the same idea as Kandi’s friend. They were recently seen snapping selfie’s together at the beach.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with Martell , he doesn’t exactly have the best reputation when it comes to his relationships. The divorced father of 4 had a long-term mistress during his nearly 13 year marriage. It played out on the show and his mistress even posted a video of them together as late as last month. Sheree and Martell allegedly began dating two months ago.

This seems to be the first love interest for Sheree since her breakup with Tyrone . After spending around 4 years together while he was in prison, Tyrone was released and promptly stood Sheree up on camera. She told Andy Cohen that she had “not heard from him” since the episode aired.

TELL US – ARE YOU WORRIED THAT SHEREE IS BEING USED?

[Photo Credits: Bravo ]

The post Kandi Burruss Fears That Sheree Whitfield’s New Man Is Using Her For Publicity appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

Related
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Responds After Kandi Burruss Questions if Ex Funded Her Lifestyle

Kandi Burruss isn’t feeling Sheree Whitfield or Marlo Hampton. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield rubbed Kandi Burruss the wrong way with her actions on the current season. Sheree has been critical of Kandi’s track record as a friend. She really felt like Kandi should have reached out once she learned about what happened with Tyrone Gilliams. Also, Sheree took issue with Kandi not telling her about the comments made by Drew Sidora’s assistant. Interestingly enough, Kandi noticed that Sheree appeared to agree after Marlo called Kandi and Kenya Moore ****. And at this point, Kandi believes Sheree and Marlo are coming at her for no real reason. So the gloves may be off.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Andy Cohen
Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report

The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Slams Him After He Says He Regrets The Affair

Martell Holt’s affair has been a very controversial topic amongst LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines a lot as of late. He told fans of the show that he’s currently in a much better place with Melody Holt. In fact, co-parenting has improved a lot. They are even filming scenes together, again. And Martell said that he wanted to be careful when it comes to his actions and the things he says in interviews. He doesn’t want to cause regression in their co-parenting relationship. Regardless, fans were still shocked when they learned that Melody and Martell recently vacationed together with their children. When this got back to Martell’s ex-mistress Arione Curry, she told her followers that she would have let her son go on the trip if the LAMH cameras weren’t there.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Bravo#Huntsville
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
urbanbellemag.com

Tyrone Gilliams Puts Sheree Whitfield All the Way on Blast?

Sheree Whitfield said Tyrone Gilliams embarrassed her. On the current season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Sheree Whitfield has been opening up about Tyrone Gilliams. The relationship took a turn after he got out of prison. Sheree accused him of standing her up when she came to visit him in Philadelphia. Producers filmed Sheree sitting and waiting for Tyrone at a restaurant for over an hour. Sheree has since confirmed that her relationship with Tyrone is over. And she said that a new man is pleasing her in the bedroom these days on “Watch What Happens Live.” Turns out that man is “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith’s Video Apology: ‘Everybody Is Trying to Be a F–ing Victim’

Chris Rock’s reaction to Will Smith’s emotional video apology for that Oscars slap? A shrug and a new nickname for the “King Richard” star: “Suge Smith.”. Rock took the stage for a show at the Fox Theatre Atlanta, Georgia just hours after Smith released the video, where, according to People, he didn’t address the apology, but told the crowd, “Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids,” he said, referencing jailed Death Row Records cofounder Suge Knight.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating

Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy