ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins heptathlon gold as Eilish McColgan takes thrilling 10,000m title

By James Toney
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNrXG_0h3jf1P600

You don’t need Brummie glam rock icons Slade to ‘feel the noize’ at the Alexander Stadium.

Another capacity crowd - take note Seb Coe and World Athletics - rose as one to roar Eilish McColgan and Katarina Johnson-Thompson to golds in the space of 29 raucous and rocking minutes at the Commonwealth Games .

Johnson-Thompson’s 6981-point personal best, set when winning the world heptathlon title in 2019, meant this was always going to be her gold to lose.

But in career defined by peaks and troughs in equal measure, the 29-year-old has long learned to take nothing for granted, dedicating her victory to gran Mary Johnson, who died last week.

Her winning points score here - 6377 compared to the 6222 that placed her eighth at the World Championships - shows encouraging signs after two difficult years pitted with injuries.

Backing up two heptathlons in the space of 16 days was always going to be a challenge but Johnson-Thompson still banked a personal best, letting out a roar after unleashing a 44.33m throw in the javelin.

“I’m so happy to get through it healthy,” said Johnson-Thompson.

“Hopefully, this will be a steppingstone for me like it was in 2018 and we’ll hope for better things next year. I’m happy with the points but it wasn’t about that,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNDdg_0h3jf1P600

“The Commonwealth Games in 2018 was my first global medal outdoors so now it’s about getting into that positive mentality, being competitive. Everything bodes well and next year I can start afresh.”

Moments earlier McColgan produced one of the defining performances of these Games with a brilliant 10,000m gold, judging her tactics to perfection to leave Kenya’s Irine Cheptai in her wake as 30,000 roared her to victory.

It’s 11,296 days since mum Liz, a two-time Commonwealth champion, won her world title in Tokyo and she was first to greet her daughter, wrapped in the Saltire, disbelief etched across her face.

“It’s been such an up and down year,” said McColgan. “I couldn’t have asked for anymore. To have my family here, the crowd on that last 200n, I cannot explain, it was vibrating through my whole body. I’ve never sprinted like that in my life. It’s just an absolute dream.

“Your family know the ups and downs and how difficult that journey is. This is my fourth attempt and I’ve come sixth every time. I was ready to win a medal, but you could see in that last 200m I wanted gold. I can’t put it into words, it’s just mad.”

Parents always want better for their children and McColgan admitted she found watching Eilish tough as she took up the race from the front and grind her rivals down, a chip off the old block.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6OIa_0h3jf1P600

“The crowd was amazing but for me as a mother, not even as a coach, to see your daughter win in the same event I won in is amazing,” she said. “She’s just run the race I always knew she was capable of running.

“It has been a long time coming and she put it together tonight. I know the hard work she does, there are people here who don’t normally get to watch her running, and it’s all come together.”

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala won the men’s 100m while England’s Daryll Neita , who ran a lifetime 10.90 sec best in the semis, won bronze in the women’s 100m, won by Olympic champion, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah .

“It’s fantastic to be racing the fastest women to ever have existed,” said Neita. “It’s an honour and the fact I’m getting closer, and these ladies are so encouraging, it’s a great atmosphere to be a part of. It’s like a private members’ club.

“It’s great to get a Commonwealth medal and I ran a PB in the semi, so I’m in fantastic shape. I just need to perform better in these finals.”

National Lottery players raise more than £30million a week for good causes including vital funding into sport – from grassroots to elite. Find out how your numbers make amazing happen at: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and get involved by using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir share podium after Jake Wightman wins bronze

England’s Keely Hodgkinson was beaten by Mary Moraa to claim silver in the 800 metres at the Commonwealth Games.The 20-year-old was edged out by Kenya’s Moraa – who finished third behind Hodgkinson when she also took silver at the World Championships last month – with Scotland’s Laura Muir clinching bronze.Hodgkinson ran one minute 57.40 seconds in a race where Moraa set the early pace in the first lap before almost dropping to the back just after the bell.Who else was on the edge of their seats? 😲Fantastic effort from @keelyhodgkinson earning her a Commonwealth silver👏🥈🏃‍♀️#BringitHome| #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/MuS66XadmL— Team England (@TeamEngland)...
WORLD
BBC

Watch: Commonwealth Games - all-around rhythmic gymnastics final

After England's team success yesterday in the rhythmic gymnastics, the country's first medal in the event since 2010, today the competition turns to the individual final. Gymnasts will take to the floor to twirl hoops, fling balls, juggle clubs and wiggle ribbons and there's plenty of home nations involved. Louise...
WORLD
The Independent

England’s title defence ends with netball semi-final defeat to Australia

England’s hopes of retaining their Commonwealth Games netball title were dashed by a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia at Birmingham NEC.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front against the Diamonds, whom they had famously beaten in the final second on the Gold Coast four years ago to win the title.Three down after the first quarter, Thirlby swapped goal attack Helen Housby for Eleanor Cardwell but the move had little discernible effect as Australia dominated the middle section.With goal keeper Geva Mentor also having negligible impact interrupting Australian goal attack Gretel Bijeta, the hosts fell six points behind at 29-23 at...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryll Neita
Person
Eilish Mccolgan
Golf Channel

Tommy Fleetwood appears to be skipping FedExCup Playoffs after tweet

Tommy Fleetwood’s status for the remainder of the season, including the FedExCup Playoffs, is in question after the Englishman took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he was taking some time away from competitive golf to spend with his family. Fleetwood hasn’t played since tying for fourth at...
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Gemma Frizelle claims rhythmic gymnastics gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Rhythmic gymnast Gemma Frizelle has won Wales' fifth Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heptathlon#Jamaica#Brummie#World Athletics
The Independent

Scotland’s Laura Muir targets summer treble after 1500m Commonwealth Games glory

Laura Muir stormed to 1500m gold on Sunday evening to collect her second medal of the Commonwealth Games and immediately targeted a summer treble.The 29-year-old Scot, who secured her first ever Commonwealth medal on Saturday with 800m bronze after an appeal over the photo finish from Jamaica was rejected, decimated the field on the final day of athletics at the Alexander Stadium.She crossed the line in four minutes 02.75 seconds, ahead of Northern Ireland’s Ciara Mageean and Australia’s Abbey Caldwell, and swiftly turned her focus to the European Championships in Munich later this month.“Oh my God, the 1500m-800m double,” said...
WORLD
The Independent

Delicious Orie savours taste of victory after claiming gold medal in Birmingham

Delicious Orie turned his focus to emulating Anthony Joshua after surviving a rough-and-ready Commonwealth Games final against Sagar Ahlawat to become England’s latest super-heavyweight boxing gold medallist.The Birmingham 25-year-old lost the first round on all five judges’ cards before rallying to claim a unanimous decision victory and take the hosts’ final gold medal count to two on the final day of competition at the NEC.England heavyweight Lewis Williams also won gold, Scotland trio Reese Lynch, Sam Hickey and Sean Lazzerini made history for Scotland, Welsh duo Rosie Eccles and Ioan Croft also topped the podium, and there were an incredible...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Commonwealth Games: England’s semi-final setbacks sour ‘Super Sunday’ schedule

The prospect of ‘Super Sunday’ turned sour after semi-final defeats for England’s netball and cricket teams, while Scotland’s Jake Wightman had to settle for a bronze medal in the men’s 1500 metres.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Saturday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the penultimate day of the Games.Netball no-goEngland’s defence of their Commonwealth Games netball title came to an end in a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front and although they briefly clawed back the deficit to four points, they could not penetrate the Diamonds, for whom...
WORLD
The Independent

Delicious Orie inspired by Anthony Joshua as he targets Commonwealth Games gold

England’s Delicious Orie is hoping a good luck message from former sparring partner and “inspiration” Anthony Joshua will boost his bid for Commonwealth Games gold.Super-heavyweight Orie secured a medal in his home city on Thursday night with an impressive display against experienced Trinidadian Nigel Paul, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist.Orie, one of eight English boxers to guarantee themselves a medal at Birmingham, faces New Zealand’s Leuila Mau’u in his semi-final on Saturday.“If Anthony Joshua sees this I’d say ‘please give me a message’,” said Orie, who was born in Russia before moving to Birmingham with his parents when he...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Neah Evans takes silver in Commonwealth Games women’s road race

Neah Evans claimed a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games women’s road race as the Scot was once more edged out by Australia’s Georgia Baker after a sprint finish.Evans also had to settle for silver in the track cycling points race last Sunday behind Baker, who now has three golds at Birmingham 2022 having helped her country top the podium in the team pursuit.Baker’s compatriot Sarah Roy collected bronze in the seven-lap 112km route through the streets of Warwick, while Eluned King of Wales finished eighth and England’s Alice Barnes came home in 10th.“We knew there were a few big,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Laura Muir sets sights on Commonwealth Games medal after reaching 1500m final

Laura Muir is eyeing an elusive Commonwealth Games medal after reaching her second final.The Scot finished fifth in her 1500m heat on Friday morning to reach Sunday’s final at the Alexander Stadium.She ran four minutes 14.11 seconds as she paced herself in the morning session in Birmingham, having also reached Saturday’s 800m final.A Commonwealth Games medal is the only one missing from Muir’s collection after she finished 11th in the 1500m – having been clipped – in 2014 and skipped the Gold Coast four years ago to focus on her vet exams.“This is the last one. If I can get...
WORLD
The Independent

Gymnastics participation ‘through the roof’ due to British success, Max Whitlock claims

Max Whitlock believes male participation in gymnastics “has gone through the roof” as a direct result of the achievements of medal winners over the last decade.The six-time Olympic medallist was joined by England Commonwealth Games champions Courtney Tulloch and Georgia-Mae Fenton on Friday as they surprised a room full of young children at his first club, South Essex Gymnastics.Speaking from the venue, Whitlock said the sport is “thriving” and claimed the rise in male participation is down to major victories from British men’s teams.“Obviously, there’s still more girls who do (gymnastics) in the grand scheme of things than boys at...
WORLD
The Independent

England win first hockey gold but cricket and netball bids end in disappointment

England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time but there was heartache for the cricket and netball teams in their bronze medal matches.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Hockey history for EnglandEngland had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought...
SPORTS
The Independent

Emotional England farewell for Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman

England bade an emotional farewell to Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman after the experienced pair bowed out of international netball with a disappointing 55-48 defeat to New Zealand in the bronze medal play-off at the Commonwealth Games.Usoro-Brown, 34, received a rousing reception when she took to the court in the dying seconds of a frustrating encounter in which the Silver Ferns, beaten by England in their final group game last week, gradually built on the one-point lead they had established at the end of the first quarter.Afterwards Usuro-Brown, who finished with 117 caps for her country having made her debut...
WORLD
The Independent

England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final

England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

781K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy