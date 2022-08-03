ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Eilish McColgan gold medal brings ‘a tear in the eye’, says Nicola Sturgeon

By Lauren Gilmour
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEhPv_0h3jelgw00

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it brought a “tear in the eye” to see Scottish runner Eilish McColgan win the 10,000-metre Commonwealth Games final.

McColgan won gold at the Games in Birmingham in a record time of 30:48:60 to match her mother Liz McColgan’s gold at the 1986 Games in Edinburgh. It is her first major title.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “What an absolutely amazing night for Team Scotland – congratulations to all our medal winners so far in these Commonwealth Games.

“Every medal is special, but what a tear in the eye to see Eilish Mccolgan match her mum’s 1986 gold.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “Incredible! What a story!”

Channel 5 newsreader Dan Walker said his “whole family were screaming” for the last 600 metres.

Wrapped in a saltire, McColgan shared the emotional moment with her mother and her partner who were cheering her on from the stands in Birmingham.

Speaking to the BBC afterwards, she said: “It’s just been such an up and down year with Covid, initially, then another illness and a couple of niggles at the wrong time… but I honestly couldn’t have asked for any more tonight to have my family here.

“The crowd, in that last 200 metres, I can’t even explain it. It was vibrating through my whole body.

“I’ve never sprinted like that in my entire life. Without the crowd, I wouldn’t have finished like that. I just wanted it so bad.

To witness your daughter winning is just amazing and to win it in the same event I won it in

Liz McColgan

“It’s just an absolute dream.”

Liz McColgan joined her daughter and said: “For me as a mother, not even as just a coach, to witness your daughter winning is just amazing and to win it in the same event I won it in.

“She’s just ran the race I always knew she was capable of winning. It was amazing to watch, it was very nerve-racking to watch. It’s been a long time coming and she put it together tonight and I’m just really, really pleased.”

Team Scotland won three other gold medals on Wednesday: Duncan Ross won his fifth medal for the men’s 200-metre medley, Sarah Adlington for the 78kg and higher women’s judo, and Rosemary Lenton and Pauline Wilson for the women’s para lawn bowls.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies

Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Delicious Orie savours taste of victory after claiming gold medal in Birmingham

Delicious Orie turned his focus to emulating Anthony Joshua after surviving a rough-and-ready Commonwealth Games final against Sagar Ahlawat to become England’s latest super-heavyweight boxing gold medallist.The Birmingham 25-year-old lost the first round on all five judges’ cards before rallying to claim a unanimous decision victory and take the hosts’ final gold medal count to two on the final day of competition at the NEC.England heavyweight Lewis Williams also won gold, Scotland trio Reese Lynch, Sam Hickey and Sean Lazzerini made history for Scotland, Welsh duo Rosie Eccles and Ioan Croft also topped the podium, and there were an incredible...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Scotland’s Laura Muir targets summer treble after 1500m Commonwealth Games glory

Laura Muir stormed to 1500m gold on Sunday evening to collect her second medal of the Commonwealth Games and immediately targeted a summer treble.The 29-year-old Scot, who secured her first ever Commonwealth medal on Saturday with 800m bronze after an appeal over the photo finish from Jamaica was rejected, decimated the field on the final day of athletics at the Alexander Stadium.She crossed the line in four minutes 02.75 seconds, ahead of Northern Ireland’s Ciara Mageean and Australia’s Abbey Caldwell, and swiftly turned her focus to the European Championships in Munich later this month.“Oh my God, the 1500m-800m double,” said...
WORLD
The Independent

England’s Adrian Waller and Alison Waters settle for silver in squash mixed doubles

England pair Adrian Waller and Alison Waters had to settle for Commonwealth Games silver in the squash mixed doubles.New Zealand pair Paul Coll and Joelle King ran out 11-3 11-6 winners and their supporters celebrated with an impromptu haka at the University of Birmingham hockey and squash centre.The Kiwis dominated from the start with their only cause of concern being when men’s singles champion Coll caught King with his racket and left her nursing a nasty bruise underneath her left eye.Waller said: “We went out there with the expectations of getting the gold medal.“But they played a great match and...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Liz Mccolgan
Person
Eilish Mccolgan
The Independent

Will Jacks leads Oval Invincibles to convincing Hundred win over Welsh Fire

Will Jacks hit the highest individual score of The Hundred campaign so far this summer as his 81 steered the Oval Invincibles to a 39-run win over the Welsh Fire at Sophia Gardens.Jacks batted from the first to the 99th ball to notch the joint second highest score of all-time in the Men’s Hundred to join Colin Ingram and David Willey just behind Liam Livingstone’s current record high of 92.His late burst of sixes pushed the Invincibles to 158 for five and enabled them to put their London derby defeat last weekend behind them as they picked up their first...
SPORTS
The Independent

Kate Middleton shocks father after she helps his son on the train to Commonwealth Games

A journalist shared his son’s heartwarming interaction with the Duchess of Cambridge, who he unexpectedly bumped into whilst travelling on a train to the Commonwealth Games.The Times writer Matthew Syed detailed his son’s conversation with Kate Middleton in his sports column published on Wednesday. According to Syed, the duchess was travelling first class on the train – without security and armed guards – to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte travelled to the games in style as she flew by helicopter with her dad, Prince William.Syed and his eight-year-old son Ted were on their way to watch...
U.K.
The Independent

England win first hockey gold but cricket and netball bids end in disappointment

England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time but there was heartache for the cricket and netball teams in their bronze medal matches.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Hockey history for EnglandEngland had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought...
SPORTS
The Independent

Laura Muir adds 1500m gold to 800m bronze to win first Commonwealth Games title

Laura Muir stormed to 1500m gold at the Commonwealth Games to collect her second medal in 24 hours.The Scot decimated the field at the Alexander Stadium to win on the final day of the athletics.Muir won 800m bronze on Saturday – after an appeal over the photo finish from Jamaica was rejected – to claim her first ever Commonwealth Games medal.Just a day later she claimed victory in four minutes 02.75 seconds ahead of Northern Ireland’s Ciara Mageean and Australia’s Abbey Caldwell.In the morning session, England’s Matt Hudson-Smith lost out on gold as Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga stunned the 400m favourite.The...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medals#Uk#Scottish#Commonwealth Games
The Independent

Tearful Katherine Brunt unsure of England future after missing out on medal

A tearful Katherine Brunt is unsure about continuing her record-breaking England career after they signed off from the Commonwealth Games without a consolatory bronze medal.With a narrow semi-final defeat to India still fresh in the memory, England seemed unable to rouse themselves to face New Zealand and limped to 110 for nine in their third-place play-off at Edgbaston.New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates put England’s total in a harsh light with a 54-run stand in 4.3 overs before the White Ferns cruised to an eight-wicket win with 49 balls to spare.Brunt finished with nought for 23, including having...
WORLD
The Independent

Emotional England farewell for Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman

England bade an emotional farewell to Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman after the experienced pair bowed out of international netball with a disappointing 55-48 defeat to New Zealand in the bronze medal play-off at the Commonwealth Games.Usoro-Brown, 34, received a rousing reception when she took to the court in the dying seconds of a frustrating encounter in which the Silver Ferns, beaten by England in their final group game last week, gradually built on the one-point lead they had established at the end of the first quarter.Afterwards Usuro-Brown, who finished with 117 caps for her country having made her debut...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Fewer deaths, nicer streets’: Calls for 20mph national speed limit grow after Wales leads way

For Patsy Kane, the campaign for a national 20mph speed limit is personal.In November last year, she was crossing Tithe Barn Road near her home in Stockport when a car, coming around a bend at 30mph, smashed into her.She suffered a broken ankle, a bleed on her spleen and bruised ribs. She was in hospital for four days and on crutches for four weeks. But, by some measures, she also got lucky. “There’s that statistic that one in five people are killed [when they’re hit] at 30mph,” the 64-year-old says. “That’s how close I came to not being here. Cars...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Gordon Brown: Tory leadership candidates need to think again on Scotland

Former prime minister Gordon Brown urged Conservative leadership candidates to “think again” on telling Scotland to “get lost”.His comments came after Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss said she would “ignore” Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.Speaking at leadership hustings in Exeter, Devon, the Foreign Secretary called Ms Sturgeon an “attention seeker”, as she refused calls for a second referendum on Scottish independence.Ms Truss is currently the frontrunner in the leadership race, which would see her replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.But Mr Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, said Ms Truss’s approach was “ridiculous” if she wanted the British...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Alfredo Morelos and Moritz Jenz shine for Old Firm – what we learned in Scotland

Celtic and Rangers are the only two teams in the cinch Premiership with 100 per cent records after the second round of matches.Aberdeen and St Johnstone notched their first wins of the campaign, while Hearts and Hibernian took a point apiece from the first Edinburgh derby.Here the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the weekend’s fixtures.Moritz Jenz makes a name for himself🎶 Moritz a grand old team to play for... 🍀 Congrats on your debut game and goal, Moritz!#ROSCEL | #cinchPrem | #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/07l69EG7hI— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 6, 2022The German was drafted in for...
SOCCER
The Independent

Reese Lynch makes Scottish boxing history with team’s third gold of Games

Reese Lynch squeezed a split decision victory over Louis Collin of Mauritius to make Scottish boxing history as the team confirmed three gold medals at the same Commonwealth Games for the first time.The 21-year-old light-welterweight earned the verdict on all but one of the five judges’ cards to emulate his compatriots Sam Hickey and Sean Lazzerini, who won their respective bouts earlier on Sunday.“I’ve been saying from the start that we can do brilliant things and that put a bit of pressure on me after watching both my team-mates go out there and get gold,” said Lynch, a member of...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Liam Pitchford: Birmingham gold medal feels better than Gold Coast

Liam Pitchford believes his table tennis doubles win with Paul Drinkhall is “better than the Gold Coast” after the pair won gold on Sunday.The English duo successfully defended their doubles title won in Australia after beating India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal Achanta in a repeat of their gold-medal clash in 2018.After a nervy start, England lost the first set but managed to win the next two in front of an energetic crowd at the NEC.India levelled in the fourth set and the match came down to a crucial fifth, but England did enough to retain their Commonwealth title, with...
SPORTS
The Independent

Bello twins set sights on Olympic bid after historic beach volleyball bronze

Javier and Joaquin Bello immediately trained their sights on Paris 2024 after sealing England’s first beach volleyball medal at the Commonwealth Games.The Madrid-born twin brothers, who moved to the UK with their family 11 years ago, rebounded from their semi-final defeat to Canada to claim bronze in the men’s event after a 21-11 21-12 win over Rwandan pair Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinze.After making history on the Smithfield sand, the siblings insisted they will only have one day off before resuming training as they look to become the first British side to qualify for an Olympics.“We’re not a team that...
SPORTS
The Independent

England claim first Commonwealth Games hockey gold with victory over Australia

England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time as Australia were beaten 2-1 at Birmingham 2022.Second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard delivered glory for England’s women less than 24 hours after the men had suffered semi-final despair at the hands of Australia.Ambrosia Malone struck a consolation for Australia inside the final 20 seconds.THEY HAVE DONE IT! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿England's women win a FIRST EVER Commonwealth Games gold medal 🥇What an amazing group of women! An inspiration to all of us. 🙌We are so very proud of you 🥲ENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-1 🇦🇺 AUS pic.twitter.com/BZ1ztpkPZH— England Hockey (@EnglandHockey) August 7,...
WORLD
The Independent

Lee Johnson: Martin Boyle’s last-gasp equaliser is Roy of the Rovers stuff

Lee Johnson hailed Martin Boyle for a “Roy of the Rovers” return to Hibernian after the forward marked his second debut for the club by stepping off the bench to score an equaliser against derby rivals Hearts in the fifth minute of stoppage time.The 29-year-old Australia international signed for Hibs on Saturday, just seven months after leaving to join Saudi Arabian club Al Faisaly.And after being introduced as a 62nd-minute replacement for Josh Campbell, fans’ favourite Boyle sparked bedlam inside a packed Easter Road as he struck with the last kick of the game to cancel out Lawrence Shankland’s first-half...
SOCCER
The Independent

Voices: The Commonwealth Games are rooted in slavery – it’s time to axe them

“The Commonwealth Games are little more than a PR exercise for Rule Britannia,” a friend of mine said during a discussion about the major sporting event.Although the games are an opportunity for talented athletes from various walks of life to showcase their abilities on a world stage, and potentially change their individual lives, I’ll admit that the concept of it sticks in my throat a bit. I love a good game as much as the next person, but it sticks in my throat because the Commonwealth, as an institution, is rooted in chattel slavery and the brutalisation of African...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

781K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy