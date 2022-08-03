Weather Blog: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northwest Indiana

Read on www.wthr.com
Storm chances Sunday for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost Dates of 2022 in Tri-State Area: Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First and Last Frost Dates for the Tri-State. Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
Severe thunderstorm warnings extended eastward into NW Indiana.
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 256 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kouts to 6 miles north of Sheldon, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Remington, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg, Fair Oaks, Parr and Dunns Bridge. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 234. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Funnel Clouds spotted in Central Illinois Thursday afternoon
ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) – Multiple reports of funnel clouds came in to WCIA on Thursday starting midday and lasting into the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a statement saying these funnels formed along a weak boundary extending from far Southeast McLean county towards the Dewitt/Piatt County border, through Central Macon county and into Northwest […]
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southeast Michigan until 9 p.m. Wednesday
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan until 9 p.m. Wednesday. The watch includes Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. A heat advisory is also in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties...
Farmers’ Almanac Anticipates A “Bone-Chilling Winter” For Indiana
Get ready for an “unreasonably cold and snowy” winter. The Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-2023 winter forecast and it has predicted a bone-chilling winter. They say you should prepare to shake, shiver and shovel!. The annual American publication has been producing weather prognosis since 1818. The National...
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
Indiana steps up as Kentucky battles heavy rain and floods
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been a little more than a week since Indiana Task Force 1 was deployed to Kentucky. Crews left Indiana on July 28 to help with search and rescue efforts in parts of the state after heavy rain and devastating floods. Right now, there’s no set return date for the team. In a […]
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lawrence County and southern Indiana
LAWRENCE CO. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Indiana including Lawrence County. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening into the night. The greatest concentration will be over far southern and southwestern central Indiana.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for part of the area
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our area for storms rolling in this evening and overnight tonight through 11PM tonight. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southeast Illinois Southern Indiana Northern Kentucky * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 340 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms should develop along a west/east-oriented confluence zone and grow upscale into a cluster with embedded supercells.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Southern Indiana melon farmers persist despite tough season
In this week’s Tri-State Farm Life, 44News takes a look at Southern Indiana’s melon farmers, and how they’ve handled this year’s turbulent growing season. Frey Co. Produce has been supplying our Tri-State and the nation with melons for decades, and this year, they’re back at it again producing nearly 20 million pounds of watermelons right here in Southern Indiana.
Kentucky flood survivors say there were warnings but no time to escape the nighttime deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
